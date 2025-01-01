Menu
Kinoafisha Films Queen of the Desert Queen of the Desert Movie Quotes

Gertrude Bell Eternal love that keeps arms satisfied. Earth, air, deep. Light nights and harvest my heart. You are mine at last in everlasting remembrance. Oh, how easy it was to leave! He left height of the pilgrimage. Oh, I can not begin the journey, for God help me lift the weights. And Mila be my traveling companion. Girl's my impression of dust, nights I'm wet. The dust and tears, turquoise vault. I must bricks for the house joys. Yet I never harbored, and the time was gone. What am I playing? Checkered floor on the night and day. Death won the game.
Gertrude Bell I operate for no one.
Sir Mark Sykes What is it then that attracts you to the Bedouin out there?
Gertrude Bell Something that you and your world you can not ever understand. It's their freedom. It's their dignity. It's their poetry of life.
Gertrude Bell Nightingale with drops in heart bleed. A fed red rose. Then came the wind. And catching her, jealous branches. I have coiled heart with a hundred thorns
Gertrude Bell England needs to get out of its colonies sooner rather than later.
Col. T.E. Lawrence I tremble for my country when I reflect that God is just.
Gertrude Bell Paradise has no time, age or sanctuary. Awaits us.
[last lines]
King Faisal (King Faycal) [as Gertrude rides into the desert on her camel] How could she know that we will be kings?
King Abdullah She is the maker of kings. She is the crowned queen of the desert.
Title Card Faisal and Abdullah soon became kings in Iraq and Jordan. Gertrude Bell delineated the borders of their kingdoms. Based on her recommendations, the British helped Ibn Saud claim Arabia as his kingdom. Gertrude Bell never married. She died in Baghdad in 1926, where she is buried. The Bedouin tribes still remember her fondly as the single foreigner who understood them best.
Hugh Bell You were only 5 years, and you were already reading voraciously. And someone stupidly showed you Leonardo da Vinci's sketchbook.
Gertrude Bell I remember the one with the parachute!
Florance Bell Who ever would need a parachute?
Gertrude Bell Everyone. Everyone needs a parachute.
Gertrude Bell Even if you do not hear from me for several months, pay no attention and send no one.
Charles Doughty-Wylie The Druzes will take you for a spy.
Gertrude Bell Yes, well maybe I am. Maybe I am a spy. But I am a spy for no one. No one but myself.
Charles Doughty-Wylie Will you write to me?
Gertrude Bell Yes, I'll write to you from every post office in the desert.
Charles Doughty-Wylie Love is a tyrant, sparing none.
Gertrude Bell [writing in her diary] Already I have dropped back into the desert as if it were my own place. Silence and solitude all around me like an impenetrable veil. Sleep more profound that civilization contrives. And then, the roadless desert, again.
Henry Cadogan It was important that I solved the particular mystery.
Gertrude Bell What mystery?
Henry Cadogan Well you see, I love your smile. But many a man in love with a woman's smile, has made the mistake of marrying the whole girl.
Gertrude Bell [laying back] Here's the whole girl.
Florance Bell You will not scare the young men with intelligence.
Gertrude Bell How do I do that? I can't play dumb.
Florance Bell Just listen to what they have to say, and smile.
Gertrude Bell That will be hard.
Florance Bell Gertrude...
Frank Lascelles Florence, stop that moody brooding.
Florence Lascelles [sobbing] Oh, father...
Florance Bell Frank...
Frank Lascelles Please don't Frank, Frank me.
Florance Bell She is a girl
Frank Lascelles My dinner table is a no-cry zone.
Florance Bell I'm sorry I gave birth to a daughter. You wanted a boy, obviously.
Frank Lascelles Absolutely not. You could have born me a dromedary and I wouldn't have minded. Look, darling. There is a good side about tears. If you cry a lot, you need to pee much less.
Florence Lascelles [runs away sobbing]
Charles Doughty-Wylie It's the most unbearable thing of liability
Winston Churchill My cigar was finished. That's the end of the world.
[first lines]
Sir Mark Sykes [stadning at a map] Assuming become Ottoman Empire finally becomes defunct, Russia would get the Dardanelles, the portion closest to them, and the Italians the islands off the mainland.
Winston Churchill And the French had no problem with that?
Charles Doughty-Wylie The French have a problem with anything. That's their nature.
