Gertrude BellEternal love that keeps arms satisfied. Earth, air, deep. Light nights and harvest my heart. You are mine at last in everlasting remembrance. Oh, how easy it was to leave! He left height of the pilgrimage. Oh, I can not begin the journey, for God help me lift the weights. And Mila be my traveling companion. Girl's my impression of dust, nights I'm wet. The dust and tears, turquoise vault. I must bricks for the house joys. Yet I never harbored, and the time was gone. What am I playing? Checkered floor on the night and day. Death won the game.
King AbdullahShe is the maker of kings. She is the crowned queen of the desert.
Title CardFaisal and Abdullah soon became kings in Iraq and Jordan. Gertrude Bell delineated the borders of their kingdoms. Based on her recommendations, the British helped Ibn Saud claim Arabia as his kingdom. Gertrude Bell never married. She died in Baghdad in 1926, where she is buried. The Bedouin tribes still remember her fondly as the single foreigner who understood them best.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hugh BellYou were only 5 years, and you were already reading voraciously. And someone stupidly showed you Leonardo da Vinci's sketchbook.
Gertrude Bell[writing in her diary]Already I have dropped back into the desert as if it were my own place. Silence and solitude all around me like an impenetrable veil. Sleep more profound that civilization contrives. And then, the roadless desert, again.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Henry CadoganIt was important that I solved the particular mystery.