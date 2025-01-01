L'Imam [to a jihadist] Stop this. You cause harm to Islam and Muslims. You put children in danger in front of their poor mother. You even hit the mother of two children without any good reason. Before you came, a woman was here to complain that you forced her to wear gloves-- here they are-- without convincing her of their usefulness, as is prescribed by Allah and His prophet. Remember the words of Allah the Almighty: "So pardon them. Consult them in the matter. Speak with them. Once you've made a decision, put your trust in Allah, for He loves those who rely upon Him." Where's leniency? Where's forgiveness? Where's piety? Where's exchange... exchange? Where is God in all this?