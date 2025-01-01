Menu
Tangerines
Tangerines Movie Quotes
Margus
Soon there will be rain.
Ivo
There will not.
Margus
They will be here soon.
Ivo
Who?
Margus
The Georgians and Russians. And the tangerines will stay in the trees. You know what this war is called? The war of citrus.
Ivo
What do you mean?
Margus
It's a war over my tangerines.
Ivo
Be normal. They are fighting for the land.
Margus
For the land where my tangerines grow.
Ahmed
I will avenge my friend. This is a holy thing for us old man, you don't understand.
Ivo
Killing a sleeping man, when he is unconscious, is that a sacred thing too? I didn't know.
Juhan
I thought it would explode.
Margus
It explodes in the cinema.
Ivo
Ah, the cinema is one big fraud.
Ivo
Alright, enemies. He is Ahmed, he is Nika.
Ahmed
[ironically]
Nice to meet you.
Officer
Are you a moron? Say something in Chechen. Say, fuck your mother!
Ahmed
[says something in Chechen]
Officer
And what does it mean?
[to his soldiers]
Officer
No, he is a Georgian.
[to Ahmed]
Officer
Are you deaf?
Ahmed
It means: 'Fuck your mother' in Chechen.
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Elmo Nyuganen
Lembit Ulfsak
Giorgi Nakashidze
Raivo Trass
