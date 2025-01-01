Margus Soon there will be rain.

Ivo There will not.

Margus They will be here soon.

Margus The Georgians and Russians. And the tangerines will stay in the trees. You know what this war is called? The war of citrus.

Ivo What do you mean?

Margus It's a war over my tangerines.

Ivo Be normal. They are fighting for the land.