Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Tangerines Tangerines Movie Quotes

Tangerines Movie Quotes

Margus Soon there will be rain.
Ivo There will not.
Margus They will be here soon.
Ivo Who?
Margus The Georgians and Russians. And the tangerines will stay in the trees. You know what this war is called? The war of citrus.
Ivo What do you mean?
Margus It's a war over my tangerines.
Ivo Be normal. They are fighting for the land.
Margus For the land where my tangerines grow.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ahmed I will avenge my friend. This is a holy thing for us old man, you don't understand.
Ivo Killing a sleeping man, when he is unconscious, is that a sacred thing too? I didn't know.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Juhan I thought it would explode.
Margus It explodes in the cinema.
Ivo Ah, the cinema is one big fraud.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ivo Alright, enemies. He is Ahmed, he is Nika.
Ahmed [ironically] Nice to meet you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Officer Are you a moron? Say something in Chechen. Say, fuck your mother!
Ahmed [says something in Chechen]
Officer And what does it mean?
[to his soldiers]
Officer No, he is a Georgian.
[to Ahmed]
Officer Are you deaf?
Ahmed It means: 'Fuck your mother' in Chechen.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Elmo Nyuganen
Lembit Ulfsak
Lembit Ulfsak
Giorgi Nakashidze
Raivo Trass
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more