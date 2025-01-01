Menu
Bloodsucking Bastards Movie Quotes

Frank [after a vampire explodes as a result of Frank stabbing him in the heart] Wikipedia did not mention that.
Evan Let's just get this over with, I'd rather die than listen to your lame management style any longer.
Max My management style is effective! And refreshing.
Frank You don't get this badge without dusting a few puncture monkeys.
Janitor Do you even know my name?
Evan Evan, Tim: Janitor?
Evan This is going to sound insane, but the entire office has been turned into...
Janitor Vampires, yeah.
Evan Did everybody know but me?
Tim Seems that way.
Ted Jesus, god dammit, I know they're vampires.
Amanda Uh, wait, wait. what?
Ted I track how many paper clips we use per quarter, do you think I wouldn't notice a vampire company takeover?
Tim How many paper clips do we use per quarter?
Amanda I knew that you were selfish and immature Evan, but I did not think you would commit career suicide to impress me. That is pretty lame.
Evan Dammit Amanda, I'm not trying to commit career suicide, I am trying to prevent career homicide!
Tim You fucker! Take that!
Dave You trying to repel me with a cross made of pencils?
Andrew [after Amanda kills Zabeth] Dammit Amanda I just started boning her!
Amanda Sorry.
Tim This is pretty much the grossest thing I've ever seen.
[Sees Evan and Amanda kissing]
Tim I stand corrected.
Frank Much obliged sir. Now go in there and kill our boss.
Evan You gotta be fucking kidding me. This is my desk now?
Tim Well officially its still the photo printer's desk. But you can share it.
Mike Honestly I bet dating her is like dating a guy. Who's like a hot chick, that has you know, like a penis.
Tim So not a girl?
Mike No, still a girl. Did you not listen to what I just said?
Andrew Alright.
Mike No it's a hot girl with a, with a beautiful penis. But she's still a, she's still a chick! She just has guy parts!
Andrew No I get where you're going.
Mike It's a feminine penis. Ok, what if it was a guy with a vagina?
Tim Eh he makes a good point.
Tim Bam snap!
Tim Geez, the vampire that takes a bite out of you is going to be up for a week.
Evan Meeting's cancelled.
Evan God this company sucks!
Max Evan, do you remember what I said we sell here?
Evan Dreams?
Max Yeah, that was bullshit. We sell fear.
Tim We need to arm ourselves. We need weapons and shit!
Frank I was waiting for you to say that.
Max I want you.
Elaine I'm a virgin.
Max You all are.
Andrew We are losing a lot of employees.
Evan Mandy please, can we talk privately? Just somewhere else?
Amanda Don't call me Mandy.
Dave Tick tock mother fucker.
Frank Today we become men.
Evan Or vampires.
Tim Or dead.
