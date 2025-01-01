Menu
Kinoafisha
Films
Bloodsucking Bastards
Bloodsucking Bastards Movie Quotes
Bloodsucking Bastards Movie Quotes
Frank
[after a vampire explodes as a result of Frank stabbing him in the heart]
Wikipedia did not mention that.
Evan
Let's just get this over with, I'd rather die than listen to your lame management style any longer.
Max
My management style is effective! And refreshing.
Frank
You don't get this badge without dusting a few puncture monkeys.
Janitor
Do you even know my name?
Evan
Evan, Tim: Janitor?
Evan
This is going to sound insane, but the entire office has been turned into...
Janitor
Vampires, yeah.
Evan
Did everybody know but me?
Tim
Seems that way.
Ted
Jesus, god dammit, I know they're vampires.
Amanda
Uh, wait, wait. what?
Ted
I track how many paper clips we use per quarter, do you think I wouldn't notice a vampire company takeover?
Tim
How many paper clips do we use per quarter?
Amanda
I knew that you were selfish and immature Evan, but I did not think you would commit career suicide to impress me. That is pretty lame.
Evan
Dammit Amanda, I'm not trying to commit career suicide, I am trying to prevent career homicide!
Tim
You fucker! Take that!
Dave
You trying to repel me with a cross made of pencils?
Andrew
[after Amanda kills Zabeth]
Dammit Amanda I just started boning her!
Amanda
Sorry.
Tim
This is pretty much the grossest thing I've ever seen.
[Sees Evan and Amanda kissing]
Tim
I stand corrected.
Frank
Much obliged sir. Now go in there and kill our boss.
Evan
You gotta be fucking kidding me. This is my desk now?
Tim
Well officially its still the photo printer's desk. But you can share it.
Mike
Honestly I bet dating her is like dating a guy. Who's like a hot chick, that has you know, like a penis.
Tim
So not a girl?
Mike
No, still a girl. Did you not listen to what I just said?
Andrew
Alright.
Mike
No it's a hot girl with a, with a beautiful penis. But she's still a, she's still a chick! She just has guy parts!
Andrew
No I get where you're going.
Mike
It's a feminine penis. Ok, what if it was a guy with a vagina?
Tim
Eh he makes a good point.
Tim
Bam snap!
Tim
Geez, the vampire that takes a bite out of you is going to be up for a week.
Evan
Meeting's cancelled.
Evan
God this company sucks!
Max
Evan, do you remember what I said we sell here?
Evan
Dreams?
Max
Yeah, that was bullshit. We sell fear.
Tim
We need to arm ourselves. We need weapons and shit!
Frank
I was waiting for you to say that.
Max
I want you.
Elaine
I'm a virgin.
Max
You all are.
Andrew
We are losing a lot of employees.
Evan
Mandy please, can we talk privately? Just somewhere else?
Amanda
Don't call me Mandy.
Dave
Tick tock mother fucker.
Frank
Today we become men.
Evan
Or vampires.
Tim
Or dead.
