Kinoafisha Films Don Verdean Don Verdean Movie Quotes

Boaz I want to come to the States. I want to live the American Dream for a while. And get a Pontiac. And I want the Levi's jeans, acid wash, super taper. Like John Stamos.
[sighs]
Boaz I want a wife, Don. I'm lonely here. She has to be gentle and sweet and hot like stripper.
Boaz So, Carol, I've been meaning to ask you since I met you what qualities are you looking for in a mate?
Carol Jensen Oh, um...
[nervous chuckle]
Carol Jensen I'm sorry, Boaz, I was under the impression you had some questions about Jesus of Nazareth.
Boaz Oh, yeah. What is it that you like about that guy?
Boaz There are a lot of rocks out there, Don. They all look the same. How do I know which one is the one?
Don Verdean Well, it can't be that hard. We need the one with breasts.
Boaz Oh, the breasts. Okay, that one.
[laughs]
Boaz Oh, yeah. There's one big white rock, and it has breasts on it.
Carol Jensen You know, in the eight months that you've known me, you've never asked me one thing about my personal life. I-I-I assumed it was a professional courtesy, but now I realize you think of me as a mindless subordinate.
Don Verdean Now, Carol, that's not true. I just never thought you *had* a personal life.
Tony Lazarus If I had my druthers, the very next thing we'd be goin' after... the wreckage of Noah's vessel. I'm not talkin' about the Ark, there was this... an earlier prototype. It's more of a recreational vehicle. I believe his boys wrecked it across a rocky shore when they were gallivanting one evening. If I can put that piece of the puzzle together, I can finally close the door on all this dinosaur nonsense, prove that that stuff never existed. Just a hodgepodge of different reptilian bones.
Boaz [in prison exercise room] I made you something. Check it out.
[opens The Torah]
Boaz It's a toothbrush/shiv. This part can brush your teeth, this part is a knife. Brush, stab. Brush, stab. Take it, Don, I made this one for you. It's okay, I've got another one in my butt crack.
[last lines]
Don Verdean [holding his food tray] Mind if I sit down? My name's Don.
Gary Hey.
Don Verdean Your mother named Carol?
Gary Yeah.
Don Verdean I know your mother, son.
