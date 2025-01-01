If I had my druthers, the very next thing we'd be goin' after... the wreckage of Noah's vessel. I'm not talkin' about the Ark, there was this... an earlier prototype. It's more of a recreational vehicle. I believe his boys wrecked it across a rocky shore when they were gallivanting one evening. If I can put that piece of the puzzle together, I can finally close the door on all this dinosaur nonsense, prove that that stuff never existed. Just a hodgepodge of different reptilian bones.