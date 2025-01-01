BoazOh, yeah. There's one big white rock, and it has breasts on it.
Carol JensenYou know, in the eight months that you've known me, you've never asked me one thing about my personal life. I-I-I assumed it was a professional courtesy, but now I realize you think of me as a mindless subordinate.
Don VerdeanNow, Carol, that's not true. I just never thought you *had* a personal life.
Tony LazarusIf I had my druthers, the very next thing we'd be goin' after... the wreckage of Noah's vessel. I'm not talkin' about the Ark, there was this... an earlier prototype. It's more of a recreational vehicle. I believe his boys wrecked it across a rocky shore when they were gallivanting one evening. If I can put that piece of the puzzle together, I can finally close the door on all this dinosaur nonsense, prove that that stuff never existed. Just a hodgepodge of different reptilian bones.
Boaz[in prison exercise room]I made you something. Check it out.
[opens The Torah]
BoazIt's a toothbrush/shiv. This part can brush your teeth, this part is a knife. Brush, stab. Brush, stab. Take it, Don, I made this one for you. It's okay, I've got another one in my butt crack.
[last lines]
Don Verdean[holding his food tray]Mind if I sit down? My name's Don.