Laing[narrating]For all its inconveniences, Laing was satisfied with life in the high-rise. Now that so many of the residents were out of the way, he felt able to relax. More in charge of himself. Ready to move forward and explore life. How and where, exactly, he had not yet decided.
Nathan Steele[checking teeth]I see the rot's set in. Do you fancy a drink? Cosgrove is here. All boys together.
[indicates a dead man]
LaingSometimes he found it difficult not to believe they were living in a future that had already taken place.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Laing[on Wilder]He's probably the sanest man in the building.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Richard WilderDoesn't it seem odd, Laing? That a man can fall from the thirty-ninth floor, and not one police car turn up? Where's the investigation, Laing? I mean, where's the sirens? Laing!