Kinoafisha Films High-Rise High-Rise Movie Quotes

Ann There's no food left. Only the dogs. And Mrs. Hillman is refusing to clean unless I pay her what I apparently owe her. Like all poor people, she's obsessed with money.
Laing You know, Toby, when I was your age, I was always covered in something. Mud, jam, failure... My father never associated himself with anything dirty. Or real.
Toby My father's up there.
Laing You mean, in heaven?
Toby Heaven isn't real, stupid.
Jane Right, which one of you bastards is going to fuck me up the arse?
[last lines]
Anthony Royal How dare you JUDGE ME!
Laing [on the building] Prone to bouts of mania, narcissism and power failure.
[repeated line]
Simmons You won't be needing that
Simmons [when told he's fired] I don't WORK for YOU... I WORK for the BUILDING
[last lines]
Richard Wilder You just sit there... and think about what you've done
Pangbourne [about to throw someone off the high rise] Time for your flying lesson
Cosgrove You'll never work in television again
[first lines]
Laing [narrating] For all its inconveniences, Laing was satisfied with life in the high-rise. Now that so many of the residents were out of the way, he felt able to relax. More in charge of himself. Ready to move forward and explore life. How and where, exactly, he had not yet decided.
Nathan Steele [checking teeth] I see the rot's set in. Do you fancy a drink? Cosgrove is here. All boys together.
[indicates a dead man]
Laing Sometimes he found it difficult not to believe they were living in a future that had already taken place.
Laing [on Wilder] He's probably the sanest man in the building.
Richard Wilder Doesn't it seem odd, Laing? That a man can fall from the thirty-ninth floor, and not one police car turn up? Where's the investigation, Laing? I mean, where's the sirens? Laing!
Nathan Steele Looks like the rot's set in
Anthony Royal I've put all my energies into this tower. I'm it's midwife, so to speak.
Laing [Looks at design on paper] Mmm. It looks like the unconscious diagram of some kind of psychic event.
Laing It's my paint!
Ann [laughing after Royal has hit her] That's the first time he's touched me in over six months!
Charlotte You know, you look much better without your clothes on. You're lucky. Not many people do.
Anthony Royal [as a couple of men hang Laing off of the balcony] You can't put him over the edge. He owes me a game of squash!
