Jim Hi, I'm Jim Kessel. I'm here at the Trinity National Forest along Route 96 also known as The Bigfoot Byway. I'm here with my girlfriend Kelly Monteleone where we plan on retracing the famed 1967 Patterson Gimlin footage, and our search for Bigfoot.

[pause]

Jim What's that face?

Kelly Just... it's your thing, just make it about... you. You know, no girlfriend, my name, all that.