The Perfect Guy Movie Quotes

Carter [on being shot] What the fuck was that?
Leah Beanbag non lethal round.
Detective Hansen First, use a non-lethal round like a bean bag; after that if it doesn't help that's when you use the live round.
Leah This is the part of the movie where you kidnap me and sell my organs, right?
