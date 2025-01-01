Menu
Kinoafisha
Films
The Perfect Guy
The Perfect Guy Movie Quotes
The Perfect Guy Movie Quotes
Carter
[on being shot]
What the fuck was that?
Leah
Beanbag non lethal round.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Detective Hansen
First, use a non-lethal round like a bean bag; after that if it doesn't help that's when you use the live round.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Leah
This is the part of the movie where you kidnap me and sell my organs, right?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Michael Ealy
Sanaa Lathan
Holt McCallany
