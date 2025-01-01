Menu
Patient Zero Movie Quotes

The Professor [as an Infected] Just because I killed my family doesn't mean I didn't love them.
The Professor [to Morgan] You Are Our Patient Zero
Morgan You're a goddamn animal.
The Professor Between the humans and The Infected, who do you think is on the top of the evolutionary scale?
Morgan Not you.
The Professor See, I beg to differ. Our brains have been enhanced by the virus. Therefore freeing us from the limitations of what you call human.
Morgan Where is Patient Zero?
The Professor Oh, there is none.
Morgan The virus started somewhere, where is he?
The Professor The rage. The rage started here against the government. The rich, the poor, foreigners, intellectuals, conservatives, feminists, freaks, name it. That's where it came from. We became so angry for so many good reasons, and for none. The virus has laid dormant in us since the beginning of time. And the extremes of modern stress have caused it to awaken. We're all, in essence, Patient Zero.
Scooter Free will, Professor. I believe you lost that capacity when you were turned.
The Professor Oh, I see. So, you're postulating that because I'm no longer human, that I don't have free will. And yet, here I am conversing with you, enjoying a smoke. These are hardly the traits one would associate with an animal. In fact, I would argue that we're a more evolved species than you.
Scooter An evolved species that destroys without any conscience.
The Professor Yes, just like humans, who destroy chickens and cows without a conscience.
Scooter No, no, come on, man, that's food, that's sustenance.
The Professor What do you think violence is for us?
The Professor So that's why you're so interested in finding Patient Zero.
Morgan No, it's because you're a disease. A disease that I believe can be cured.
The Professor Do I look sick to you?
Morgan Yes.
The Professor I think that human beings are the disease, and we're the cure. The antidote that has been given to Earth to get rid of the human infection.
Morgan [Closing lines. Voice-over] However slight the human race may be, we must fight. We must continue to find solutions and adapt because everything is at stake. Our world, or what's left of it. Humanity and a child. Our child.
Morgan Thank you for the educational talk. But we are at war here.
The Professor If we're at war, I suggest you ask yourself who's winning.
Morgan Oh, you think you're winning? Hey, let me tell you. However slight the human race may be, we will continue to fight. We will continue to remain curious. We will continue to find solutions and we will continue to adapt because that is what we do, and that is what we have done since the dawn of time, okay?
Scooter [after his right arm was amputated after he got bitten by an infected] Wow. Well, It's a good thing I jerk off with my left hand.
