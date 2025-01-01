The ProfessorThe rage. The rage started here against the government. The rich, the poor, foreigners, intellectuals, conservatives, feminists, freaks, name it. That's where it came from. We became so angry for so many good reasons, and for none. The virus has laid dormant in us since the beginning of time. And the extremes of modern stress have caused it to awaken. We're all, in essence, Patient Zero.
ScooterFree will, Professor. I believe you lost that capacity when you were turned.
The ProfessorOh, I see. So, you're postulating that because I'm no longer human, that I don't have free will. And yet, here I am conversing with you, enjoying a smoke. These are hardly the traits one would associate with an animal. In fact, I would argue that we're a more evolved species than you.
ScooterAn evolved species that destroys without any conscience.
The ProfessorYes, just like humans, who destroy chickens and cows without a conscience.
ScooterNo, no, come on, man, that's food, that's sustenance.
The ProfessorI think that human beings are the disease, and we're the cure. The antidote that has been given to Earth to get rid of the human infection.
Morgan[Closing lines. Voice-over]However slight the human race may be, we must fight. We must continue to find solutions and adapt because everything is at stake. Our world, or what's left of it. Humanity and a child. Our child.
MorganThank you for the educational talk. But we are at war here.
The ProfessorIf we're at war, I suggest you ask yourself who's winning.
MorganOh, you think you're winning? Hey, let me tell you. However slight the human race may be, we will continue to fight. We will continue to remain curious. We will continue to find solutions and we will continue to adapt because that is what we do, and that is what we have done since the dawn of time, okay?
Scooter[after his right arm was amputated after he got bitten by an infected]Wow. Well, It's a good thing I jerk off with my left hand.