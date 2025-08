Pete You know, they say, like... all kids are screwed up now. It's the air on the radio waves or the - the peanuts.

Ricki Hey, do you remember the pediatrician, the one - What was his name? Fa - Dr. Fa - Farling. Fena - Fenamana. Fenan - Fenan.

[they laugh]

Pete Yeah. The guy in Wheaton. What about him?

Ricki That doctor. Remember, he said Joshy was hyperactive. Turns out he's drinking too much pop.

Pete They know nothing.

Ricki Yeah, they know nothing.

Pete We know nothing.

[He checks on Julie]

Pete She's gonna be fine. She's gonna be fine.

Ricki I don't know.