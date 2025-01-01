Ashby HoltI guess, Eddy, I should say something profound, these being my last words more or less. I got nothin'. Well I guess; be careful of who and what you believe in. Find someone who you love fiercely and who loves you back the same way. And you treat them well and you know it's of value. Also, you shouldn't be scared of the world Ed Wallis. I kinda suspect the world should be scared of you.
Ed WallisLook, I'm so sorry. I really am so sorry. I was just such a coward, and I am often a coward. And you should know that about me, and I really will work on it. But I just like you so much and it keeps me up at night and it makes me smile like an idiot and it's all I can think about. And the fact that I was a shit to you it just makes me want to tear my eyeballs out of my head and present them to you on a velvet cushion while an orchestra plays the theme from Harold and Maude.
EloiseSee, Every time I try to hate you, say something that makes me know we're meant to be together.
Ashby HoltIf you're gonna be a pacifist and a irritating personality type, then you can atleast learn how to take a punch, as you'll no doubt have to be taking many.
Ashby HoltHe's told me how much his studies mean to him.