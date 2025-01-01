Menu
Kinoafisha Films Ashby Ashby Movie Quotes

Ashby Holt I guess, Eddy, I should say something profound, these being my last words more or less. I got nothin'. Well I guess; be careful of who and what you believe in. Find someone who you love fiercely and who loves you back the same way. And you treat them well and you know it's of value. Also, you shouldn't be scared of the world Ed Wallis. I kinda suspect the world should be scared of you.
Ed Wallis Look, I'm so sorry. I really am so sorry. I was just such a coward, and I am often a coward. And you should know that about me, and I really will work on it. But I just like you so much and it keeps me up at night and it makes me smile like an idiot and it's all I can think about. And the fact that I was a shit to you it just makes me want to tear my eyeballs out of my head and present them to you on a velvet cushion while an orchestra plays the theme from Harold and Maude.
Eloise See, Every time I try to hate you, say something that makes me know we're meant to be together.
[sigh]
Eloise You really fucking hurt me.
Ed Wallis I know and I promise I'll never... I won't, I'll never do anything like that again. I'm... I'll be there for you.
Ashby Holt Hey, don't rationalize being a victim.
Mr. Mark Don't get hit too hard on that head of yours, your brain's showing occasional signs of thought.
Ed Wallis What are you doing?
Ashby Holt What is this?
Ed Wallis This is a pancake.
Ashby Holt This is a pancake?
Ed Wallis This is a p...
Ashby Holt Oh, I thought maybe you're gonna convince me it was a chicken.
Ed Wallis Wait, you're going to teach me how to fight?
Ashby Holt [chuckles] I ain't got that much time left.
Ed Wallis What then?
Ashby Holt If you're gonna be a pacifist and a irritating personality type, then you can atleast learn how to take a punch, as you'll no doubt have to be taking many.
Ashby Holt He's told me how much his studies mean to him.
June Wallis Oh really? More than he's told me.
Ashby Holt Uh... you know how boys like to keep secrets.
Jerry So... what do you eat on picnics?
June Wallis [cutely] Sandwiches.
Jerry Whoop!
Eloise You better be coming over here to kiss me.
June Wallis You noticed anything?
Ed Wallis Uh... no.
June Wallis Remember, I used to make you alphabet meals?
Ed Wallis Yeah, that was sweet.
June Wallis Braised beans with bacon, beef brochettes, biscuit, BJ... Bo J... Borange juice
[pause]
