Look, I'm so sorry. I really am so sorry. I was just such a coward, and I am often a coward. And you should know that about me, and I really will work on it. But I just like you so much and it keeps me up at night and it makes me smile like an idiot and it's all I can think about. And the fact that I was a shit to you it just makes me want to tear my eyeballs out of my head and present them to you on a velvet cushion while an orchestra plays the theme from Harold and Maude.