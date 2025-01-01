Menu
Old Amos
The only way to keep the dream alive, full of hope and not disappointing is to never try to implement it. A dream brought to life is disappointing. This disappointment is the nature of dreams.
[last lines]
Arieh Oz
You can find hell and also heaven in every room. A little bit of evilness and men to men are hell. A little bit of mercifulness and men to men are heaven.
Fania Oz
Maybe you could finally tell me, what is it about you that I love so much, you of all people?
Fania Oz
If you have to choose between telling a lie or insulting someone, choose to be generous.
Amos Oz
I'm allowed to lie?
Fania Oz
Sometimes... yes. It's better to be sensitive to be honest.
Arieh Oz
She punishes herself only to punish me.
Fania Oz
Go to sleep.
Amos Oz
I'm not tired.
Fania Oz
Alright, let's make up a story.
