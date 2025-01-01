Menu
A Tale of Love and Darkness Movie Quotes

Old Amos The only way to keep the dream alive, full of hope and not disappointing is to never try to implement it. A dream brought to life is disappointing. This disappointment is the nature of dreams.
[last lines]
Arieh Oz You can find hell and also heaven in every room. A little bit of evilness and men to men are hell. A little bit of mercifulness and men to men are heaven.
Fania Oz Maybe you could finally tell me, what is it about you that I love so much, you of all people?
Fania Oz If you have to choose between telling a lie or insulting someone, choose to be generous.
Amos Oz I'm allowed to lie?
Fania Oz Sometimes... yes. It's better to be sensitive to be honest.
Arieh Oz She punishes herself only to punish me.
Fania Oz Go to sleep.
Amos Oz I'm not tired.
Fania Oz Alright, let's make up a story.
Fania Oz If forced to choose between lying and the ability to cause offense to a person, choose to be generous.
Amos Oz I'm allowed to lie?
Fania Oz Sometimes yes. It is better if you're sensitive than direct.
