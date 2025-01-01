Stu[Showing the vampires Google]Anything you want to find you type it in.
ViagoI lost a really nice silk scarf in about 1912.
DeaconYes, now Google it.
JackieYou were a virgin when we were seeing each other.
NickYeah, I was twelve.
DeaconOne day I was selling my wares, and I walked past this old, creepy castle, and I look at it and think, "'Very old and creepy". And then this creature flies at me! It dragged me back to this dark dungeon, and bit into my neck. And just at the point of death... this creature forced me to suck its foul blood. And then it opened it's wings, like this, and hovered above me screeching, "Now... You are vampire!" And it was Petyr. And we're still friends today.
VladislavWhat are you doing tonight? Are you going to kill some perverts?
DeaconWhen you are a vampire you become very... sexy.
DeaconThis is what happens when you're a vampire. You have to watch everyone die. Your mother and father. All your friends. Sometimes brutal, like slipping and falling onto a giant spike. Or falling asleep in an autumn pile of leaves and having some of them block your windpipe. Or making the simple mistake of fashioning a mask out of crackers and being attacked by ducks, geese, swans. Or simply dying of old age. But even old age is brutal. Watching your friends grow old. They can't piss, and they say stupid things, and their brains go, and they can't remember anything. And then one day they can't even remember who you are, and you wish they were dead, and then they do die. No, if I know Stu, this was probably the way he wanted to go. Disembowelled by werewolves. Blood and guts splayed onto the trees. His face torn to shreds.
[pause]
DeaconI hope I made you feel better.
VladislavHe was an 18th century dandy, so he can be very fussy.