Films
These Final Hours
These Final Hours Movie Quotes
[last lines]
James
I love you so much. I'm sorry. I'm here. I love you so much. I love you. I love you.
Zoe
I love you.
Zoe
It's beautiful...
James' Mum
You know what pisses me off the most, James? I already did this. I already said goodbye to you a number of times - more than once. And you had to turn up for real.
James
Sorry, mum.
James' Mum
Don't be.
Rose
There's still time...
James' Mum
Who'd wanna live in a world where you can't even say goodbye to your grand kids? Sometimes I swear the end can't come soon enough.
James
It's gonna hurt a lot, and I don't want to feel it. I don't want to feel a thing.
Zoe
Hey, life is stronger than death, James.
Vicky
If you leave, I'll kill you.
James
Vic...
Vicky
And then I'll kill myself.
