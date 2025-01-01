Menu
Kinoafisha Films Some Kind of Beautiful Some Kind of Beautiful Movie Quotes

Some Kind of Beautiful Movie Quotes

Gordon Good God, man. You've fallen for that little slice of American pie.
Richard Dad...
Gordon Now you listen to me. This might be the most important bit of advice that I ever give you. American women may be fun and Victoria Secret when you first met them, but as soon as they get their claws into you, they stop fucking and start eating, and the only ass you gonna get is a fat one.
Jake [finding some panties lying around] Aren't these uncomfortable?
Richard [snatching them] That's why girls love it when you take them off. Let's get some pancakes.
Richard What the buggering hell are you doing here? You hate hospitals.
Gordon You're right. I hate bloody hospitals. But I love the nurses.
Richard Where, oh, where did the love go?
Olivia She turned 30 and wised up.
Richard [to Olivia] Maybe you're better off without him. Think about it. You're smart, you're funny, you're beautiful, terrible driver, but... I'm sure you'll find someone to overlook that.
Gordon Joan left me. Silly cow.
Richard Well, I'm sorry. Truly.
Gordon Well, that makes me feel so much better. I mean, God almighty, thank you for those profound words of sympathy.
Richard Well, it's a lot more than you ever said when Kate left me.
Gordon Well, I warned you about her! She was a rampant little Yankee trollop.
Richard You know what, Dad? Of course Joan left you. You're a misanthropic, misogynistic asshole who doesn't give a fuck about anybody, least of all the poor saps who you got to marry you in the first place.
Gordon Is that it? Is that all you've got?
Richard And you did it all in the name of some misguided credo called fun. Which you brainwashed me with in the first place.
Richard Hey, you want to get a drink? Actually, maybe not. I've got a grueling lecture in an hour. How about a joint?
Gordon [in his hospital bed] Hey, Richard. You remember my epitaph.
Richard Of course I do, Dad. Of course I do.
Mausoleum Placard [cut to cemetery] To the memory of Prof. Gordon Haig, 1931 - 2014 - "Party's Over"
[last lines]
Jake So how long are you staying?
Richard [kneels down to him] Okay, Jakey, listen to me here. I have to sort out a few things first. But... maybe marrying your aunt might help.
Olivia What?
Richard Well, I *am* down on one knee.
Olivia Then get up and kiss me again!
[first lines]
Richard It's important you understand, it's not you, it's me. What we have is so special. I love you more than I can say, but I'm sorry, truly, because, I fucked up.
[we see that he is talking to a young boy]
Richard Look, I owe you an explanation, but honestly, I don't know where to begin.
Richard Tell me something, Dad. Why did you and Mom get married?
Gordon What kind of an inane question is that for a Thursday evening?
Richard For a man who revels in reckless promiscuity, your four marriages do beg some questions.
Gordon Your mother fed me regularly. She pleasured me half decently now and then. What more could a man want?
Richard Oh, I don't know, friendship? Someone to see the world with, have a laugh with? Maybe even start a family with.
