Opening Titles Fifteen years ago, a scientific experiment gone wrong gave rise to a species of intelligent apes and destroyed most of humanity with a virus that became known as Simian Flu.

Opening Titles With the dawn of a new ape civilization led by Caesar, the surviving humans struggled to coexist. But fighting finally broke out when a rebel ape, Koba, led a vengeful attack against humans.

Opening Titles The humans sent a distress call to a military base in the North, where all that remained of the U.S. Army was gathered. A ruthless Special Forces Colonel and his hardened battalion were dispatched to exterminate the apes. Evading capture for the last two years, Caesar is now rumoured to be marshalling the fight from a hidden command base in the wood, as the war rages on.