Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films War for the Planet of the Apes War for the Planet of the Apes Movie Quotes

War for the Planet of the Apes Movie Quotes

Caesar I did not start this war. I offered you peace. I showed you mercy. But now you're here. To finish us off... for good.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Colonel All of human history has lead to this moment. The irony is we created you. And nature has been punishing us ever since. This is our last stand. And if we lose... it will be a Planet of Apes.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Caesar APES TOGETHER STRONG!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Colonel There are times when it is necessary to abandon our humanity to save humanity.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bad Ape Human get sick. Ape get smart. Then human kill ape. But not me. I run.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Soldier WE ARE THE BEGINNING!
Platoon AND THE END!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Caesar I did not start this war. But I will finish it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Colonel You are impressive. Smart as hell. You're stronger than we are. But you're taking this all much too personally. So emotional!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Caesar Do not worry, Maurice. You are home now. Apes are strong... With or without me.
Maurice Son will know who was father... And what Caesar did for us.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Colonel Have you come to save your apes?
Caesar I came for you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Caesar We cannot take her, Maurice.
Maurice I understand. But I cannot leave her.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Caesar This is my fight. I may not make it back. Make sure my son knows who his father was.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Red Donkey You know... Colonel shoot apes when wall's done.
Caesar His wall is... madness. It will not save him, anymore than it will save you.
Red Donkey I save myself.
Caesar Is there anything left of you to save?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Caesar No mercy. No peace. This is war. Apes together strong.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bad Ape Who is child?
Caesar I don't know.
Bad Ape But... She with you.
Caesar She has no one else.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Caesar No matter what you do. You'll never be one of them. You are Ape.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Caesar We are not savages. Apes fight only to survive.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Opening titles]
Opening Titles Fifteen years ago, a scientific experiment gone wrong gave rise to a species of intelligent apes and destroyed most of humanity with a virus that became known as Simian Flu.
["Rise" is highlighted in red]
Opening Titles With the dawn of a new ape civilization led by Caesar, the surviving humans struggled to coexist. But fighting finally broke out when a rebel ape, Koba, led a vengeful attack against humans.
["Dawn" is highlighted in red]
Opening Titles The humans sent a distress call to a military base in the North, where all that remained of the U.S. Army was gathered. A ruthless Special Forces Colonel and his hardened battalion were dispatched to exterminate the apes. Evading capture for the last two years, Caesar is now rumoured to be marshalling the fight from a hidden command base in the wood, as the war rages on.
["War" is highlighted in red, "War for the Planet of the Apes" title is shown]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Colonel No matter what you say, eventually you'd replace us. That's the law of nature. So what would you have done?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Caesar If we strive but fail, and the world remains armed against itself, then we've been divided, because the hunger for peace is in the hearts of all.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Caesar She is one of us.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Bad Ape is looking through the binoculars backwards]
Bad Ape Oh no! Why so small?
[Maurice turns the binoculars around the right way]
Bad Ape Oh.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Colonel We find ourselves on the eve of battle against this beasts, and years from now, you can tell your children: I fought... to protect this world.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Colonel Do you have any idea what your mercy did to us?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Caesar They took too much from me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Colonel The virus that almost wiped us out, that every human carries, will destroy humanity for good this time.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Colonel Have you finally come to save your apes?
Caesar I came for you.
The Colonel For me?
[pause]
The Colonel My God. Look at your eyes. Almost human.
[pause]
The Colonel How'd you know I was here?
Caesar I was told... you were coming. That more soldiers from the north were will be joining you here.
The Colonel Joining me here?
Caesar To finish us off... for good.
[pause]
The Colonel Who told you that?
[pause]
The Colonel Ok. Let's go.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Caesar How many men will be coming?
The Colonel All of them.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Colonel They told me that you were smart, but that's... impressive.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Caesar This war is madness.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Caesar They fear me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Caesar I have a message for your Colonel. Leave us the woods and the killing can stop.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Caesar Koba?
Koba Ape not kill ape.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Maurice Caesar...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Colonel This is the Holy War.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Colonel We created them. But now... we will bring an end to their kind.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[an ape is being whipped in the labour camp]
Caesar Leave him!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Caesar Lake, you loved my son. Look after his brother... until I return.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Caesar I did not see. There will never be peace.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Red Donkey I don't fear you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Caesar Og fortnite is back
Winter Aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa
Winter Winter crank 90s
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Caesar Maurice was right. I am like Koba.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Caesar We will win.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Colonel Humanity could be saved.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Caesar They must pay. I'll finish this.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Caesar Prepare for war.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Koba Sleep. You cannot save them. Apes will die here.
Caesar No.
Koba Yes. Join me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Colonel They fear me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bad Ape [often repeated line] Oh no!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Captain Is that a trench? It looks like there's more of them inside.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more