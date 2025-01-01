Menu
Broken Horses Movie Quotes
Ignacio
I still have my hands Jake.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Buddy Heckum
Your a bad man.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Buddy Heckum
When she and my brother Jakey leave the church as a married couple, I'll go bananas. Bananas. And that's all I have to say.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Gabriel Heckum
Buddy. Hey. What's with the grin, pal?
Young William 'Buddy' Heckum
Mr. Castillo said I did a good job. He even gave me an extra dollar.
Gabriel Heckum
Yeah? So, that's your first paycheck, pal. You never forget that.
Young William 'Buddy' Heckum
I told him to make it in three parts. For you, me, and Jakey.
Gabriel Heckum
Smart.
Young William 'Buddy' Heckum
Jakey gets the extra dollar, 'cause he's the youngest.
Gabriel Heckum
Well, that he is.
Young William 'Buddy' Heckum
Or I could get him a new violin.
Gabriel Heckum
For six bucks? I doubt it. But I'll tell you what. You give Jakey that six bucks, and I'll throw in the fiddle for free.
Young William 'Buddy' Heckum
Jakey'll go bananas. Bananas!
Gabriel Heckum
Yeah, he will. Here, you want to take her for a spin?
[holds gun out to him]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
