[first lines]

Gabriel Heckum Buddy. Hey. What's with the grin, pal?

Young William 'Buddy' Heckum Mr. Castillo said I did a good job. He even gave me an extra dollar.

Gabriel Heckum Yeah? So, that's your first paycheck, pal. You never forget that.

Young William 'Buddy' Heckum I told him to make it in three parts. For you, me, and Jakey.

Young William 'Buddy' Heckum Jakey gets the extra dollar, 'cause he's the youngest.

Gabriel Heckum Well, that he is.

Young William 'Buddy' Heckum Or I could get him a new violin.

Gabriel Heckum For six bucks? I doubt it. But I'll tell you what. You give Jakey that six bucks, and I'll throw in the fiddle for free.

Young William 'Buddy' Heckum Jakey'll go bananas. Bananas!

Gabriel Heckum Yeah, he will. Here, you want to take her for a spin?