Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Broken Horses Broken Horses Movie Quotes

Broken Horses Movie Quotes

Ignacio I still have my hands Jake.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Buddy Heckum Your a bad man.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Buddy Heckum When she and my brother Jakey leave the church as a married couple, I'll go bananas. Bananas. And that's all I have to say.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Gabriel Heckum Buddy. Hey. What's with the grin, pal?
Young William 'Buddy' Heckum Mr. Castillo said I did a good job. He even gave me an extra dollar.
Gabriel Heckum Yeah? So, that's your first paycheck, pal. You never forget that.
Young William 'Buddy' Heckum I told him to make it in three parts. For you, me, and Jakey.
Gabriel Heckum Smart.
Young William 'Buddy' Heckum Jakey gets the extra dollar, 'cause he's the youngest.
Gabriel Heckum Well, that he is.
Young William 'Buddy' Heckum Or I could get him a new violin.
Gabriel Heckum For six bucks? I doubt it. But I'll tell you what. You give Jakey that six bucks, and I'll throw in the fiddle for free.
Young William 'Buddy' Heckum Jakey'll go bananas. Bananas!
Gabriel Heckum Yeah, he will. Here, you want to take her for a spin?
[holds gun out to him]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more