Films
Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension
Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension Movie Quotes
Leila
[from the trailer]
Daddy? I can't sleep.
Ryan Fleege
What's going on?
Leila
There are noises in my room.
Ryan Fleege
You hear noises in your room? Okay, well Daddy will go and make you everything's...
Leila
[sneezes]
Katie
Katie, Kristi: [on the TV screen, talking to the outside world] Bless you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ryan Fleege
[after being attacked by the demon, the two run and hide in the kitchen]
Shit! Fuck! What do you see?
Shit! Fuck! What do you see?
Mike
Fuck me, Ryan! Next time I'm just gonna stay at Mom's!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Leila
[looking at the size of the camcorder]
It's so big!
It's so big!
Ryan Fleege
[mimicking Leila]
It's so big!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Father Todd
Ryan, your daughter was born on June 6th, 2005. Right? It's the sixth day of the sixth month of the sixth year, 2005. 666. I believe this is no coincidence. She's part of the prophecy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Emily
You know, I've heard of spirit photography before, but I've never actually seen it in person...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ryan Fleege
[watching the Santa animatronic]
He's talking to me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
