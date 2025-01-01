Menu
Beatrice [Discussing Alan's breakup] You f*cked it up?
Alan No why do you think it was me who f*cked it up?
Beatrice It's 50/50 but more than likely, it is you, no?
Beatrice [Alan has recently run into an ex] Maybe this is a second chance. It could be fate.
Alan You always say you don't believe in fate.
Beatrice Yes, because I have thought about it a lot. You? You definitely believe in this bullsh*t
Alice [the men are playing poker] Got room for another?
Paul Sure. But we only play for real money.
Alice That's a shame. I only have Euros.
Alice [At a pub] So is this all people do in Dublin?
Alan There's not that much to do in the evenings. Maybe in the summertime...
Alice There must be something.
Alan Play a few games of pool. Get a kebab?
Alice I thought you were a tourist adviser?
Alan We usually advise them to go somewhere else.
Cian [Alan has just rejected a woman for being unfamiliar with Lonnie Donegan] You know, somewhere the ghost of Lonnie Donegan is wondering why you have a dick and he doesn't.
Jimi Yeah, we're not doing gigs like this for the money, man.
Paul Your girlfriends know that?
Cian Here's the bottom line: no girl wants a basket of your dirty underwear on the first date. And if they do, it's only because their knickers are even scuzzier than yours and you do not want to go down that spiral my friend.
Alan [Alan has just met Beatrice's new boyfriend] Doesn't he work in the pharmacy?
Beatrice He gives me a discount on nicotine patches.
Alice Hey, if you had a summer romance with someone like eight years ago and they wanted you to stay an extra night to catch up, would you do it?
Airline Woman And no funny business?
Alan No!
Airline Woman Like nothing?
Alan Well, I can.
Chris [Alan has introduced Alice to his friends] A fiver says he blows it.
Jimi Look, we're your mates. We're going to support any decision you make here.
Cian But if you don't dick this girl, you're letting us all down.
Jimi And for the record, I disagree with using 'dick' as a verb, but I think the sentiment is about right.
