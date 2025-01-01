Cian[Alan has just rejected a woman for being unfamiliar with Lonnie Donegan]You know, somewhere the ghost of Lonnie Donegan is wondering why you have a dick and he doesn't.
JimiYeah, we're not doing gigs like this for the money, man.
PaulYour girlfriends know that?
CianHere's the bottom line: no girl wants a basket of your dirty underwear on the first date. And if they do, it's only because their knickers are even scuzzier than yours and you do not want to go down that spiral my friend.
Alan[Alan has just met Beatrice's new boyfriend]Doesn't he work in the pharmacy?
BeatriceHe gives me a discount on nicotine patches.
AliceHey, if you had a summer romance with someone like eight years ago and they wanted you to stay an extra night to catch up, would you do it?