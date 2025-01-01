Torquil Travers Now, it pains me to say it, because-well, I don't like you-but, you are the only wizard who is his equal. I need you to fight him.

Albus Dumbledore I can't.

Torquil Travers Because of this?

[shows moving pictures of teenage Dumbledore and teenage Grindelwald]

Torquil Travers You and Grindelwald were as close as brothers.