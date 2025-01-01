Newt ScamanderPlease don't be happy. Uh, sorry, I don't... Obviously I want you to be. And I hear that you are now, which is wonderful. What I'm trying to say is, I want you to be happy, but don't be happy that I'm happy, because I'm not.
Newt ScamanderI'm not supposed to say. I got this picture of you from the paper, but it's interesting because your eyes in newsprint. See, in reality they have this effect in them, Tina. It's like fire in water, in dark water. I've only ever seen that... I've only ever seen that in...
Albus DumbledoreNot as well as I should have done. It's not too late to free yourself. Confession is a relief, I'm told, a great weight lifted. Regret is my constant companion. Do not let it become yours.
Gellert Grindelwald[as Newt and Theseus confront him]Mr. Scamander! Do you think Dumbledore will mourn for you?
Albus Dumbledore[to Newt]I can't move against Grindelwald. It has to be you. In your shoes, I'd probably refuse too. It's late. Good evening, Newt.
Gellert GrindelwaldMy brothers... my sisters. The clock is ticking faster. My dream, we who live, for truth, for love. The moment has come, to take our rightful place... in the world, where we wizards... are free. Join me... or die.
Gellert Grindelwald[to Queenie]Queenie, we are not here to hurt you. We only want to help you. You're so very, very far from home. Far away from everything you love. Everything that was comfortable. I would never see you harmed, ever. It is not your fault that your sister is an Auror. I wish you were working with me now. Towards a world where we wizards are free to live openly, and to love freely.
Torquil TraversNow, it pains me to say it, because-well, I don't like you-but, you are the only wizard who is his equal. I need you to fight him.