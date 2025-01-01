Menu
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2 Movie Quotes

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2 Movie Quotes

Leta Lestrange Oh, Newt. You never met a monster you couldn't love.
[from trailer]
Albus Dumbledore Do you know why I admire you, Newt? You do not seek power. You simply ask, "Is a thing... right?"
Jacob Kowalski Are you... are you a ghost?
Nicolas Flamel No, I'm alive. But I'm an alchemist and therefore immortal.
Jacob Kowalski Oh.
Nicolas Flamel [holds out his hand] Nicolas Flamel.
Jacob Kowalski Jacob Kowalski...
[shakes Flamel's hand, which cracks]
Nicolas Flamel Oh!
Jacob Kowalski You don't look a day over 375.
Newt Scamander Tina, about Leta...
Tina Goldstein Yes, I've just said, I am happy for you...
Newt Scamander Please don't be happy. Uh, sorry, I don't... Obviously I want you to be. And I hear that you are now, which is wonderful. What I'm trying to say is, I want you to be happy, but don't be happy that I'm happy, because I'm not.
[off her confusion]
Newt Scamander Happy. Or engaged.
Tina Goldstein [taken aback] What?
Newt Scamander It was a mistake in a stupid magazine. My brother's marrying Leta, June 6th. I'm supposed to be best man. Which is sort of mildly hilarious.
Tina Goldstein Does he think you're here to win her back? Are you here to win her back?
Newt Scamander No, I'm here to... You know, your eyes really are...
Tina Goldstein Are what?
Newt Scamander I'm not supposed to say. I got this picture of you from the paper, but it's interesting because your eyes in newsprint. See, in reality they have this effect in them, Tina. It's like fire in water, in dark water. I've only ever seen that... I've only ever seen that in...
Tina Goldstein Salamanders?
Gellert Grindelwald Magic blooms... only in rare souls. Still, we must skulk in shadows. But the old ways serve us no longer.
Gellert Grindelwald I hate Paris.
Young Newt Scamander I'm scared, Professor Dumbledore.
Albus Dumbledore Everyone is scared of something.
Hogwarts Student Riddikulus!
Albus Dumbledore [students clap] Newt, you're up next.
[Newt's Boggart takes the shape of a desk]
Albus Dumbledore That's an unusual one. What Mr. Scamander fears above everything else is...
Young Newt Scamander Having to work in an office, sir.
[students laugh]
Albus Dumbledore [smiles] Go ahead, Newt.
Young Newt Scamander Riddikulus!
Albus Dumbledore Leta, I know how painful the rumors about your brother Corvus must be for you.
Leta Lestrange No, you don't. Not unless you had a brother who died too.
Albus Dumbledore In my case, it was my sister.
Leta Lestrange Did you love her?
Albus Dumbledore Not as well as I should have done. It's not too late to free yourself. Confession is a relief, I'm told, a great weight lifted. Regret is my constant companion. Do not let it become yours.
Gellert Grindelwald [as Newt and Theseus confront him] Mr. Scamander! Do you think Dumbledore will mourn for you?
Albus Dumbledore [to Newt] I can't move against Grindelwald. It has to be you. In your shoes, I'd probably refuse too. It's late. Good evening, Newt.
[Apparates away]
Newt Scamander Oh, come on!
Gellert Grindelwald I now restore to you your name, Aurelious Dumbledore.
Tina Goldstein Mr. Scamander, I need to go talk to the Ministry-and I know how you feel about Aurors...
Newt Scamander I may have been a little strong in the way that I expressed myself in that letter...
Tina Goldstein What was the exact phrase? "A bunch of careerist hypocrites"?
Newt Scamander Sorry, but I can't admire people whose answer to everything that they fear or misunderstand is "kill it"!
Tina Goldstein I'm an Auror and I don't!
Newt Scamander Yes, and that's because you've gone middle head!
Tina Goldstein Excuse me?
Newt Scamander It's an expression derived from the three heads of the Runespoor. The middle one is the visionary. Every Auror in Europe wants Credence dead, except you. You've gone middle head.
Tina Goldstein Who else uses that expression, Mr. Scamander?
Newt Scamander I think it might just be me.
[from trailer]
Gellert Grindelwald My brothers... my sisters. The clock is ticking faster. My dream, we who live, for truth, for love. The moment has come, to take our rightful place... in the world, where we wizards... are free. Join me... or die.
[from trailer]
Albus Dumbledore [gives Newt an address in a bus] Address.
Newt Scamander What's that?
Albus Dumbledore A safe house in Paris.
Newt Scamander Why would I need a safe house in Paris?
Albus Dumbledore Should things, at some point, go terribly wrong, it's good to have a place to go. You know, for a cup of tea.
[from trailer]
Torquil Travers There's a rumor that Newt Scamander is headed to Paris. I know he's working under your orders. What do you have to say for yourself, Dumbledore?
Albus Dumbledore If you'd ever had the pleasure to teach him, you'd know Newt is not a great follower of orders.
[from trailer]
Tina Goldstein [Theseus stops Tina and Newt as they're running] That's your brother?
Newt Scamander [traps Theseus onto a chair with magic] I think that might have been the best moment of my life!
Jacob Kowalski Are you going somewhere?
Newt Scamander No. We're going somewhere.
Jacob Kowalski Genius!
Albus Dumbledore The time's coming, Newt... when you're going to have to pick a side.
[from trailer]
Credence Barebone [watches as a Maledictus transforms into Nagini the snake] Nagini...
Albus Dumbledore I take it you've heard to rumors. Grindelwald had a vision that he would rise to dominance over the Wizarding world.
Newt Scamander So you're asking me to help hunt him down.
[from trailer]
Albus Dumbledore The time's coming... when you're gonna have to pick a side.
Newt Scamander [to Theseus] No, I don't do sides.
Gellert Grindelwald Their arrogance is a key to our victory.
[from trailer]
Newt Scamander You don't suffer from motion sickness, do you?
Jacob Kowalski I don't do well on boats.
Newt Scamander You'll be fine.
[Jacob screams as they Apparate away]
Albus Dumbledore Muggles are not lesser. Not disposable.
Gellert Grindelwald [to Queenie] Queenie, we are not here to hurt you. We only want to help you. You're so very, very far from home. Far away from everything you love. Everything that was comfortable. I would never see you harmed, ever. It is not your fault that your sister is an Auror. I wish you were working with me now. Towards a world where we wizards are free to live openly, and to love freely.
Torquil Travers Now, it pains me to say it, because-well, I don't like you-but, you are the only wizard who is his equal. I need you to fight him.
Albus Dumbledore I can't.
Torquil Travers Because of this?
[shows moving pictures of teenage Dumbledore and teenage Grindelwald]
Torquil Travers You and Grindelwald were as close as brothers.
Albus Dumbledore Oh we were closer than brothers.
Albus Dumbledore Do you know why I admire you, Newt?
Newt Scamander What?
Albus Dumbledore More perhaps than any man I know? You do not seek power or popularity. You simply ask, is a thing... right, in itself? And if it is, you do it no matter the cost!
[from trailer]
Newt Scamander Dumbledore, why can't you go?
Albus Dumbledore I can't move against Grindelwald. It has to be you.
Torquil Travers I have some questions for you, Professor.
Albus Dumbledore This is a surprise.
Torquil Travers There's a rumor that Newt Scamander is headed to Paris. I know he's working under your orders. What do you have to say for yourself, Dumbledore?
Albus Dumbledore If you'd ever had the pleasure to teach him... you'd know Newt is not a great follower of orders.
[from trailer]
Tina Goldstein What are you going to do?
Newt Scamander I'll think of something.
[from trailer]
Albus Dumbledore [to Newt] I can't move against Grindelwald. It has to be you.
[from trailer]
Theseus Scamander [to Newt as Grindelwald and Vinda Rosier approach] Let's take him.
[after Newt has removed Queenie's enchantment from Jacob]
Newt Scamander Congratulations on your engagement, Jacob.
Jacob Kowalski [confused] Wait, what?
[Jacob turns to Queenie]
Jacob Kowalski Oh no! You didn't.
[she leaves]
Jacob Kowalski Queenie!
[to Newt]
Jacob Kowalski It's very nice to see you. Where the hell am I right now?
Newt Scamander London.
Jacob Kowalski [frustrated] Oh! I always wanted to go here!
Queenie Goldstein You've been real kind, but my sister Tina's probably worried sick about me, you know. Banging on all the doors and things, so I think I'd better be going.
Rosier But you haven't met your host.
Queenie Goldstein Oh, are you married?
Rosier Let's say... deeply committed.
Queenie Goldstein You see, I can't tell if you're making a joke or if you're just... French.
[Rosier laughs and leaves]
[from trailer]
Newt Scamander You want me to hunt him down? To kill him?
[from trailer]
Yusuf Kama The wizarding and non-wizarding worlds have been at peace for over a century. Grindelwald wants to see that peace destroyed.
Bunty [Speaking to Newt Scamander] Perhaps you should take off your shirt.
Newt Scamander [trying to catch Kama's attention] Er - bonjour. Bonjour, monsieur.
[Kama ignores Newt]
Newt Scamander Oh wait, no, sorry. We were... we were actually just wondering if you'd come across a friend of ours?
Jacob Kowalski Tina Goldstein.
Yusuf Kama Monsieur, Paris is a large city.
Newt Scamander She's an Auror. When Aurors go missing, the Ministry tend to come looking, so... No, now I suppose it would probably be better if we just report her absence...
Yusuf Kama She is tall? Dark? Rather...
Jacob Kowalski - intense?
Newt Scamander [at the same time as Jacob] - beautiful?
[gives Jacob a glare]
Jacob Kowalski [hasty] Yeah, what I meant to say... she's very - very pretty...
Newt Scamander She's intense, too.
Jacob Kowalski Ew! Calamari!
[first lines]
Spielman [to Picquery; about Grindelwald] ... you'll be glad to get rid of him, I expect.
Seraphina Picquery We'd be more than happy to keep him here in custody.
Spielman Six months are enough. It's time for him to answer for his crimes in Europe.
Abernathy [meets them at Grindelwald's door] President Picquery, Mr. Spielman, sir. Prisoner is secured and ready to travel.
Spielman [peers into the cell with Picquery] You've thrown everything at him, I see.
Seraphina Picquery It was necessary. He's extremely powerful. We've had to change his guard three times - he's very... persuasive. So we removed his tongue.
Jacob Kowalski [running in Paris with Newt] Could we at least stop for a coffee, or like a...
Newt Scamander Not now, Jacob.
Jacob Kowalski I don't know.
Newt Scamander This way. Come on.
Jacob Kowalski Pain au chocolat? Half a croissant, or like, a bonbon?
Newt Scamander This way.
Grimmson Credence!
Credence Barebone [uses his powers to kill Grimmson by piling pieces on him]
Torquil Travers You and Grindelwald were as close as brothers.
Albus Dumbledore Oh, we were closer than brothers.
Jacob Kowalski [pointing to the cliffs] Who is that man?
Newt Scamander He's the only way I could leave the country without permission. You do not easily nauseated when traveling, right?
Jacob Kowalski [fearful] I do not like riding a boat, Newt.
Newt Scamander You'll be fine.
Portkey Tout Should have been set off in 1 minute. 50 Galleon.
Newt Scamander [reluctant] No, he said 30.
Portkey Tout 30 to go to France. 20 to close the mouth to the other I saw Newt Scamander leave the country without permission. That price, a friend.
