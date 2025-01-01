Menu
Aquaman Movie Quotes

[Mera jumps from a plane into a desert]
Cargo Pilot She jumped! She didn't have a parachute!
Arthur Curry Redheads! You gotta love 'em.
[jumps after her]
[Mera and Arthur find an Atlantean device in the desert]
Mera [can't activate it] Nothing.
Arthur Curry Of course it's not working. It's been sitting here gathering dust since before the Sahara was a desert!
Mera Before the Sahara was a desert... You do your best thinking when you're not thinking at all. Hold still.
[extracts sweat from Arthur]
Mera We need water. You're the closest source.
[uses the water to get the device working]
Arthur Curry Show-off. I could've just peed on it.
[Mera destroys the device]
Arthur Curry WAIT! Shouldn't we have written it down?
Mera I memorized it. Didn't you?
Arthur Curry Uh, yeah.
Mera What did it say?
Arthur Curry Something something trident.
Queen Atlanna I am Atlanna, Queen of Atlantis.
Thomas Curry I am Thomas, Keeper of Lighthouse.
Orm People of Atlantis, hear me! My brother has come from the surface... to challenge me for the throne! Let us settle this in the ancient way: by bloodshed do the gods make known their will!
[last lines]
Arthur Curry [narrates] My father was a lighthouse keeper. My mother was a queen. They were never meant to meet. But their love saved the world. They made me what I am: a son of the land, a king of the seas. I am the protector of the deep. I am... Aquaman.
Arthur Curry We should turn back. We can still warn the surface, try and prepare them for what's coming...
Mera Turn back?
Arthur Curry Look, I learned from a young age not to show weakness, okay? I solve my problems with my anger and my fists. I'm a blunt instrument and I'm damn good at it. I've done nothing but get my ass kicked this whole trip. I'm no leader. I'm not a king. I do not work or play well with others. And I can't let you die, trying to turn me into something I'm not.
Mera You think you're unworthy to lead because you're of two different worlds? But that is exactly why you are worthy! You are the bridge between land and sea! I can see that now. The question is, can you?
Mera Atlantis has always had a king. Now it needs something more.
Arthur Curry Well, what could be greater than a king?
Queen Atlanna A hero. A king fights only for his own nation. You fight for everyone.
[Aquaman smashes into a submarine captured by pirates]
Arthur Curry Permission to come aboard.
Mera [browsing a bookstall on Sicily] I just learned something very interesting.
[holds up a copy of "Pinocchio"]
Mera "Pinocchio." You risked our lives based on something you read in a *children's book*?
Arthur Curry Wait, it's a book? How about that? I got it from a movie.
Cue Ball Hey, buddy. You the Fish Boy from the TV?
Arthur Curry It's "fish man." What do you want?
Cue Ball [menacing] I'll tell you what I want...
[friendly]
Cue Ball Could we get a picture with you?
Young Arthur (13) I already know how to swim.
Nuidis Vulko Not even close. You have to forget all the teaching of the surface world, go deeper to discover your Atlantean instincts.
[Jesse Kane is trapped under a missile]
David Kane Wait! You can't leave him here! Help me! Please!
Arthur Curry You killed innocent people! Ask the sea for mercy!
[Arthur defeats Orm]
Orm Finish it!
Arthur Curry Yield the throne.
Orm Mercy is not our way.
Arthur Curry Maybe you haven't noticed, brother...
[lowers the trident]
Arthur Curry ... but I'm not one of you.
Orm Do it!
[tears off his helmet]
Orm KILL ME!
Queen Atlanna NO! That is enough killing!
Orm ...Mother?
Mera [introduces Arthur to Atlantis] Welcome home.
Arthur Curry This is bad-ass!
Orm Down here, we have a legend about the Karathen, an ancient sea monster so powerful that even King Atlan himself couldn't contain it. So he imprisoned it in the depths of the ocean. In that abyss, the creature bides its time, waiting to rise again. Atlantis has been lying in wait, and now the beast has awakened.
Arthur Curry You know, there was a time when I wanted to meet you one day, get to know my little brother, let him know that he wasn't alone, and we could hang out together. If only I'd know what a dick you'd turn out to be.
Orm You were the reason our mother was executed. And I've hated you for it ever since. But I do not want to kill you, Arthur. I am going to give you one chance. Go home. Do not ever come back to Atlantis. You are not going to win this. A war is coming to the surface whether you like or not. And I am bringing the wrath of the Seven Seas with me.
Arthur Curry You know I can't let that happen.
Orm I know.
Arthur Curry [narrates] My mother had fled an arranged marriage, left her whole world behind, but in my father's lighthouse, she had found something unexpected. And my father found the love of his life.
Orm The Trident doesn't change what you are! You're a half-breed bastard! Atlantis will never accept you as its king!
Arthur Curry Then by bloodshed, do the gods make known their will!
Manta I think I'm gonna need a bigger helmet.
Arthur Curry What's the plan?
Mera The plan *was* to get the Trident first, *then* challenge Orm for the throne!
Arthur Curry So we did things out of order, shit happens!
David Kane I scavenge the high seas. You're the Aquaman. We were bound to meet at some point!
Arthur Curry Let's not make it a habit.
Arthur Curry We got a bogey on our tail!
Mera What does that even mean?
Arthur Curry Bad guys behind us!
Mera Why didn't you just say that?
Arthur Curry Bad guys behind us!
King Atlan [transmission] In this trident resides the power of Atlantis. In the wrong hands, it would bring destruction. In the hands of the true heir, it will unite all our kingdoms above and below. If you seek my power, you must prove your worth. Journey beyond the edge of the world to the hidden sea. Look inside the bottle for the chartered path. Only in the hands of the true king can he truly see.
[Orm and Arthur tap their tridents together, to begin their duel]
Orm You wield our mother's trident. Powerful, but flawed. Like her. I wield my father's, and it has never known defeat!
[from trailer]
Queen Atlanna [to young Arthur] Legend has it that one day... a new king will come. Who will use the power of the trident to put Atlantis back together again.
Queen Atlanna [to Thomas] I will return to you when it's safe. One day, right here, at sunrise, we'll be together again.
[in a bar]
Arthur Curry How is it that I can breathe underwater, but you can still drink me under the table?
Thomas Curry That's *my* superpower.
[they laugh]
[underwater training]
Nuidis Vulko The ocean is not just our home, it is who we are.
Young Arthur (Nine Years Old) You can talk underwater!... Wait, I can talk underwater too! This is awesome!
Nuidis Vulko We can do so much more than talk. Being Atlantean is more than just being able to breathe under water, your body is equipped to survive in the extreme cold and pressure, and your eyes adjust to see in the darkness.
Mera Atlanteans are many wonderful things, but forgiving is not one of them.
[Atlanna keeps her promise, and meets Thomas at sunrise]
Thomas Curry You came back! You're back!
King Nereus Violence has always plagued the surface. They will destroy themselves.
Orm Not before destroying us first. We have been hiding long enough. The time has come for Atlantis to rise again.
Jesse Kane [holds up a dagger to his son] Here.
David Kane I can't take that piece of junk. It's the love of your life.
Jesse Kane I never told you the story behind it. This was your grandfather's. He was one of the Navy's first frogmen during World War II. He was so stealthy in the water, his unit nicknamed him Manta. But after the war, his country forgot about him, so he went back to the sea, scavenging and surviving with his wit and this knife. He gave it to me when I was your age. And now it's yours, son.
Arthur Curry I don't even know your name.
Mera It's Y'Mera-Xebella-Challa. You may call me Mera.
Orm The time has come for Atlantis to rise again.
Fisherman Princess [sees Arthur in action] The Trench! He commands the Trench!
King Nereus Impossible!
[Arthur approaches the Trident of Atlan]
Karathen You do not belong here. I have guarded the Trident against false kings since the beginning and for a thousand years. I have seen the greatest champions try and failed, but never have I sensed one as unworthy as you. You dare to come here with your tainted mongrel blood to claim Atlantis's greatest treasure?
[Arthur goes for the Trident, but is swatted away]
Karathen So be it. Half-breed! You thought yourself worthy? You thought yourself king? You dishonor this place with your presence!
Arthur Curry Stop! You're right, I am a half-breed mongrel. But I did not come here because I thought I was worthy. I know I'm not.
Karathen [surprised] You understand me?
Arthur Curry I do.
Karathen No mortal has conversed with me since King Atlan. Who are you?
Arthur Curry I'm nobody. I came because I have no choice. I came to save my home, and the people that I love. I came because the Trident is our only hope. And if that's not good enough... then screw you!
Karathen [withdraws] No man has ever freed the Trident from Atlan's grip. Should he deem you unworthy... well, I haven't feasted in eons, and I am famished.
Mera [in a plane for the first time] I've never been this high before... or this far away from home.
Mera My obligation isn't to love; it's to my family and my nation, and I've turned my back on both. Sometimes we have to do what's right, even if our heart aches against it.
Manta [quotes Lovecraft] Loathsomeness waits and dreams in the deep, and decay spreads over the tottering cities of men!
[Orm defeats Arthur]
Orm I am the one true king!
[Arthur knocks down Jesse Kane]
David Kane DAD!
Arthur Curry Dad?
[to Jesse]
Arthur Curry That's your kid? Shame on you.
Mera You must defeat Orm.
Arthur Curry And what if I can't?
Mera Last time you fought him on his ground. This time, fight him on yours.
[Mera kisses Arthur]
Arthur Curry [stunned] What was the plan again?
Mera [smiles] The plan is not to get killed.
[first lines]
Arthur Curry [narrates] Jules Verne once wrote: "Put two ships in the open sea, without wind or tide... they will come together". That's how my parents met: like two ships destined for each other.
[a tidal wave levels the coast]
Mera This was Orm's doing. Worse is to come.
Nuidis Vulko Your mother loved you more than anything in the world, but she had to return to Atlantis to keep you safe. Her marriage to King Orvax was arranged a long time ago so she had to marry him and bear him a son, Prince Orm. But Orvax eventually found out about you, he became overwhelmed with jealousy and sacrificed her to the creatures of the Trench.
Young Arthur (Sixteen Years Old) Are you saying they executed her because she had me?
Orm Vulko, my trusted vizier, you have stood by the throne since my father sat upon it. Have you any advice for me, as this war begins?
Nuidis Vulko I have already given it, my king. But I will stand by your decision, as always.
Orm My decision. To protect it... while you betray it? You think I do not know of your treachery, that you were ever loyal to my mother's bastard son, that you have spent years training him to take the throne from me. Do not deny it!
[guards surround Vulko]
Nuidis Vulko I do not.
Orm Why? I am pure of blood! I have dedicated my entire life to Atlantis! He wanted nothing to do with it! You swore to serve the throne!
Nuidis Vulko I do serve it! Arthur may only be half-Atlantean, but he's already twice the king you'll ever be!
Orm [to guards] Take him. But make sure he gets a view.
Queen Atlanna Where I come from, the sea carries our tears away.
Thomas Curry Not here. Here, you feel them.
[inside a whale's gullet]
Mera How are you even doing this anyway?
Arthur Curry I don't know. I can hear them sometimes, and they can hear me.
Mera Right, because you're both big, dumb animals.
Arthur Curry Hey, I saved your life!
Mera I saved yours first!
[Thomas sets up a camera to take a picture of himself, Atlanna, and their newborn son]
Radio Newscaster Category 4 Hurricane Arthur is due to make landfall sometime after 2pm...
Thomas Curry How about... "Arthur"?
Queen Atlanna After the hurricane?
Thomas Curry After a legend! He's a king, isn't he?
Queen Atlanna He's more than that. He's living proof our people can co-exist.
[cuddles her baby]
Queen Atlanna You could unite our worlds some day.
Arthur Curry Who the hell are you?
Manta Maybe this will jog your memory.
[extends his sleeve knife]
Jesse (Manta's Father) [to David] You need to live, so you can kill that sonofabitch!
[Orm is arrested]
Nuidis Vulko [to guards] Take him. But make sure he gets a view.
[Orm smiles ruefully]
Arthur Curry [as Orm is led past him] When you're ready... let's talk.
Queen Atlanna [telling a story to baby Arthur] ... and the Trident could only be wielded by the strongest Atlantean. And it gave the king master of the Seven Seas. It made him so powerful, that the ocean became so jealous, and sent a terrible earthquake to destroy Atlantis. Down it fell, to the bottom of the ocean. But legend has it that one day, a new king will come who will use the power of the Trident to put Atlantis back together again.
Nuidis Vulko How could you be so foolish as to let Orm bait you into a fight?
Arthur Curry It seems to me that'll solve all our problems. I beat him in battle, the war's over, I'm getting home.
Nuidis Vulko You're a formidable fighter on land, but here you're out of your element, literally.
Mera [as Arthur communicates with a whale] What are you doing?
Arthur Curry Listen, it worked for Pinocchio.
Mera Who?
Arthur Curry Never mind, come here, get in. Come on!
[the whale opens its mouth, they swim inside]
Mera Great, so we're getting eaten.
Orm Today we unite our kingdoms. Tomorrow we scorch the surface! RISE, ATLANTIS!
Arthur Curry You're the guy from the sub!
Manta That's right!
[stabs him]
Manta But now I have Atlantean steel! Call me... Black Manta!
Orm Join me or die!
Brine King And you expect me to address you as Your Highness?
Orm Not Highness. Call me... Ocean Master.
Brine King You can take my army, you soft-bellied slug, but you will never have my allegiance!
Orm So be it!
Queen Atlanna You're afraid.
Arthur Curry Yes.
Queen Atlanna Good. You're ready.
[Arthur finds Thomas at the pier at sunrise]
Arthur Curry I always know where to find you.
Thomas Curry Old habits.
[Arthur appears at the Brine, riding the Karathen]
Nuidis Vulko The king is risen.
Manta [to Aquaman] You can't run. You owe me blood!
Mera Those were Orm's elite commandoes. The one who led them, he wasn't Atlantean; I've never seen him before.
Arthur Curry Yeah, I have. He and his father were pirates. And he blames me for his father's death.
Mera They picked a dangerous line of trade. It's not your fault.
Arthur Curry That's not how it feels. It was up to me, and I let him die. I could've saved him, but I didn't. And now I've made an enemy. And he could have hurt you. And that would have been my fault.
Mera Well, he's behind us now. It's what lies ahead that should concern us.
Mera [to Orm] Your Highness, there is no victory in vanquishing the foolish! Your brother is clearly an imbecile!
Nuidis Vulko If we're going to prevent this war, you must dethrone him now.
Arthur Curry I've already told you, I don't want to be king!
Mera You don't understand! Once he is named Ocean Master, it'll be too late! The power at his disposal will be unlike anything you've ever seen.
Arthur Curry I'm from the surface, no one's going to take me seriously. I don't even know where to begin!
Nuidis Vulko By winning the hearts and minds of the people, by proving to them that you're worthy! And retrieving this.
[opens a scroll showing a drawing of a trident]
Arthur Curry [shows off his trident] I already got one of those.
Nuidis Vulko Not like this one you don't. This is the lost Trident of Atlantis.
Arthur Curry Oh, another fairytale?
Nuidis Vulko It's more than a story, it's real. It was forged by the greatest weapon masters in history. Crafted from Poseidon's steel for King Atlan, the first ruler of Atlantis. Legend says, the Trident was built with the power to command the sea.
Arthur Curry So what happened to it?
Nuidis Vulko To know that, is to go back to the time before the Great Fall, when King Atlan ruled over all that was, the Kingdoms of Atlantis were one. It was a time of great prosperity and technological advancement. We had unlocked the secret to unlimited energy at a time when the rest of the world still thought the earth was flat. But we became too ambitious, too hungry for power. The ocean swallowed us and Atlantis sank. But the very power that collapsed our civilization also paved the way to our future. It gave us ability to breathe underwater. And so, we evolved. Others regressed, became savage. And the king lived out the remainder of his days in self imposed exile. Neither he, nor the Trident were ever seen again.
[holds up a device]
Nuidis Vulko One of our archaeological teams uncovered this a few months ago. It's an ancient recording dating back to the first dynasty. I believe it contains Atlan's final message to his people and the whereabouts of the sacred Trident.
Arthur Curry So what does it say?
Mera We don't know. The technology's too old.
Nuidis Vulko The cylinder bears the marking of the Deserter Kingdom. You must take it there and retrieve the message. The clue to Atlan's final resting place is inside this.
Nuidis Vulko We invite you, King Nereus, to be the first to join King Orm's alliance!
King Nereus As if we had a choice, Vulko! By law, you need four of the Seven Kingdoms to ascend and attack. The Lost Nation and the Deserters have long perished. The Trench? Nothing but animals. The Brine will never join you, and the Fishermen are cowards - without me and my army to convince them, your plans are stillborn. But I know what you really want. Once you've obtained the friendship of four kingdoms, you will be renamed... Ocean Master.
Orm That is merely a title.
King Nereus I'm no fool, King Orm. As Ocean Master, you will be commander of the greatest military might on this planet!
Orm I am the natural choice to lead.
King Nereus Are you? What of the rumors that there is another? An Atlantean living amongst the surface? One of royal blood?... You may sit on the throne of Atlantis, but your claim to it is weak. How can you possibly hope to unite the empire?
Orm My mother's bastard has never even been to Atlantis! His loyalty is to the surf...
[explosion]
Nuidis Vulko Surface dwellers! TO ARMS!
[Arthur is brought in chains to the royal court]
King Orm Welcome to Atlantis, brother. I can't believe you're finally here. I've heard so many stories about you. All these years, I've been ashamed of our mother for defiling herself with a surface-dweller, ashamed of the fact that I have a half-breed brother whose heart I wanted to run my trident through. But now that you're finally here before me, I must admit... I'm conflicted.
David Kane I'll make you a deal: you don't tell me how to pirate, and I don't tell you how to captain.
[from trailer]
Arthur Curry [to Mera] This is the exact spot where Vulko gave me my first swimming lesson.
[in the middle of the Sahara desert, Mera checks her tracker again]
Arthur Curry No, no, no, no! Will you just stop it with that? No!
[slaps it out of her hand]
Arthur Curry Your stupid Atlantean GPS just told you to jump out of an airplane over the middle of a desert, and now we are stranded...!
[a sinkhole opens beneath him, and he falls in with a yell]
Mera [sighs] If you're the next true king, we're doomed.
[jumps in after him]
[Arthur emerges with Atlan's trident]
Atlanna The one true king.
Queen Atlanna You must forgive me, for everything.
Arthur Curry This happened because of me.
Queen Atlanna Not because of you. None of this is your fault.
Arthur Curry [narrates] Their two worlds were never meant to meet, and I was a product of a love that never should have been.
Orm You were defeated the last time because your surface weapons failed you. Ours will not.
[Atlanna reunites with Orm]
Orm I don't understand... we thought you...
Queen Atlanna I know. Arthur saved me.
Orm You're with him?
Queen Atlanna I am. You're both my children, and I love you so much. But you have been misguided. Your father told you that there were two worlds. He was wrong. The land and the sea are one.
[watching TV]
Thomas Curry I knew you couldn't stand on the sidelines forever. Your mother always knew you were special.
Arthur Curry Don't even start.
Thomas Curry She believed you'd be the one to unite our two worlds.
Arthur Curry Please stop.
Thomas Curry Whatever Atlantis's problem are, you're bigger than them.
Arthur Curry Atlantis murdered my mother.
Thomas Curry You don't know that for sure.
Arthur Curry Yes, I do. They killed her, for loving you and having me, and you know it.
Thomas Curry Son, one day you're going to have to stop blaming yourself.
Mera Your half-brother, King Orm, is about to declare war upon the surface world. Billions will die, your people and mine. We must stop him.
Arthur Curry And how do you propose we do that?
Mera You are the firstborn son of Queen Atlanna. The throne is yours by birthright. The only way to stop this war and save both worlds is for you to take your rightful place as King.
Arthur Curry [laughs] You think if I just show up, Orm will give up the throne? I'm the bastard son of a queen your people executed. Trust me, I'm no king.
Mera I agree.
Arthur Curry That's awesome.
Mera But, Vulko seems to believe in you for some reason, and that's why I'm here. Vulko has learned of the location of the lost Trident of Atlantis.
Arthur Curry Fairy tales. It's a myth.
Mera It's not a myth. With the sacred Trident, people will listen to you. You can then claim your birthright and dethrone Orm.
Arthur Curry My birthright? It died with my mother. But I'll promise you this: if Orm attacks, I'll treat him the same way your people treated her, with no mercy.
[after falling down a sinkhole and finding the entrance to the Kingdom of the Deserters]
Arthur Curry [laughs] That was awesome. Oh, look what I found.
Mera [raised eyebrows] What *you* found?
Arthur Curry Yeah.
Orm That submarine was barely operational. But it served its purpose.
David Kane [seething] One of your kind intervened.
Orm HE is not one of us.
[Tom brings an unconscious Atlanna in from the storm]
TV commercial We are something else. Try Arthur Treacher's!
Orm You will lead my finest commandos as your personal army to hunt down that half-breed abomination. I can't touch him, but you can. He's fled to your world. Kill him, and the woman he's with, and you will be rewarded.
David Kane Killing him IS my reward.
Arthur Curry Where to?
Mera To that ocean of sand your people call the Sahara.
