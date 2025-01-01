Nuidis Vulko If we're going to prevent this war, you must dethrone him now.

Arthur Curry I've already told you, I don't want to be king!

Mera You don't understand! Once he is named Ocean Master, it'll be too late! The power at his disposal will be unlike anything you've ever seen.

Arthur Curry I'm from the surface, no one's going to take me seriously. I don't even know where to begin!

Nuidis Vulko By winning the hearts and minds of the people, by proving to them that you're worthy! And retrieving this.

[opens a scroll showing a drawing of a trident]

Arthur Curry [shows off his trident] I already got one of those.

Nuidis Vulko Not like this one you don't. This is the lost Trident of Atlantis.

Arthur Curry Oh, another fairytale?

Nuidis Vulko It's more than a story, it's real. It was forged by the greatest weapon masters in history. Crafted from Poseidon's steel for King Atlan, the first ruler of Atlantis. Legend says, the Trident was built with the power to command the sea.

Arthur Curry So what happened to it?

Nuidis Vulko To know that, is to go back to the time before the Great Fall, when King Atlan ruled over all that was, the Kingdoms of Atlantis were one. It was a time of great prosperity and technological advancement. We had unlocked the secret to unlimited energy at a time when the rest of the world still thought the earth was flat. But we became too ambitious, too hungry for power. The ocean swallowed us and Atlantis sank. But the very power that collapsed our civilization also paved the way to our future. It gave us ability to breathe underwater. And so, we evolved. Others regressed, became savage. And the king lived out the remainder of his days in self imposed exile. Neither he, nor the Trident were ever seen again.

[holds up a device]

Nuidis Vulko One of our archaeological teams uncovered this a few months ago. It's an ancient recording dating back to the first dynasty. I believe it contains Atlan's final message to his people and the whereabouts of the sacred Trident.

Arthur Curry So what does it say?

Mera We don't know. The technology's too old.