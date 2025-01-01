Bruce WayneYes, because, Barry, if you were to go into the past, any interaction you have with your parents or yourself, you step on the wrong blade of grass, you have no idea what the consequences to that could be.
Barry AllenI could save her. I could save both of them. I... I could save your parents.
Bruce WayneBarry, those scars we have make us who we are. We're not meant to go back and fix them. And there's nothing broken with you that needs to be fixed. Take it from an old guy who's made plenty of mistakes.
Bruce WayneTell me something. If you get your powers back, you can go anywhere. You can go to another timeline, another universe. Why do you want to stay and fight for this one?
Barry AllenBecause this is the world where my mom lives. I went back in time to save her. I'm not gonna lose her again.
Barry AllenWhat's the play Batman, what do we do? What now?
Bruce WayneI lost my parents... but that pain... made me who I am. I'm not sure who I am without it, actually. I spent a lifetime trying to right the wrongs of the past. As if putting on a cape and fighting crime would bring my parents back. You actually did it.
The FlashLook, Alfred. I've come to accept that I'm essentially the janitor of the Justice League. Which sucks. But I've come to accept it. But... I can't help help but notice that it always seems to be a bat-mess that I'm cleaning up.
Teenage BarryI thought this was the cousin's dinner. He's... Bruce Wayne is Batman?
Barry AllenI understand that these events can be psychologically scarring! You should seek the services of a mental health professional, the Justice League is... not very good at that part yet. Trust me.
Teenage Barry...No. It's not a mistake. We can save her. And we can save them.
Barry AllenNo, we can't. This is what Bruce was talking about. Barry, this is inevitable; we can try a million times, and we're not gonna be able to fix this. No matter what we do... This world dies... Today. Look around... Look at all the damage we're causing... Now we have to stop.
Teenage Barry[upset]Look, I was just doing my laundry- You were the one that came and told me that I'm a superhero, and now you're saying what you don't want me to be? Well, guess what! It's too late! I! AM!... The Flash. And I can save everyone! NOBODY DIES!
Barry AllenBarry... Not every problem has a solution. Some times we just have to let go.
Wonder Woman[the Flash has just passed a shirtless Superman inside the Chronobowl]Kal-El, son of Krypton.