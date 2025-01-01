Barry Allen Alright, listen. There's something I should tell you. I went back in time initially, because...

Teenage Barry Yeah, because Mom died.

Barry Allen But how did you know?

Teenage Barry Doesn't matter, does it?

Barry Allen You know that I have to undo what I did.

Teenage Barry ...No. It's not a mistake. We can save her. And we can save them.

Barry Allen No, we can't. This is what Bruce was talking about. Barry, this is inevitable; we can try a million times, and we're not gonna be able to fix this. No matter what we do... This world dies... Today. Look around... Look at all the damage we're causing... Now we have to stop.

Teenage Barry [upset] Look, I was just doing my laundry- You were the one that came and told me that I'm a superhero, and now you're saying what you don't want me to be? Well, guess what! It's too late! I! AM!... The Flash. And I can save everyone! NOBODY DIES!