The Flash Movie Quotes

The Flash Movie Quotes

Batman This might hurt.
[swoops down and fights Russian soldiers]
Teenage Barry Oh. You're... You are, you're...
Batman Yeah. I'm Batman.
Bruce Wayne These scars we have make us who we are, we're not meant to go back and fix them. Don't let your tragedy define you.
Bruce Wayne So, let's imagine that is is, in face, possible for you to run faster than the speed of light and in so doing, travel back in time. It still would be wildly irresponsible.
Barry Allen I knew you were gonna say this.
Bruce Wayne Yes, because, Barry, if you were to go into the past, any interaction you have with your parents or yourself, you step on the wrong blade of grass, you have no idea what the consequences to that could be.
Barry Allen No, I know. the butterfly effect, right?
Bruce Wayne Yes.
Barry Allen I get it. But Bruce... I could fix things.
Bruce Wayne You could also destroy everything.
Barry Allen I could save her. I could save both of them. I... I could save your parents.
Bruce Wayne Barry, those scars we have make us who we are. We're not meant to go back and fix them. And there's nothing broken with you that needs to be fixed. Take it from an old guy who's made plenty of mistakes.
Bruce Wayne Tell me something. If you get your powers back, you can go anywhere. You can go to another timeline, another universe. Why do you want to stay and fight for this one?
Barry Allen Because this is the world where my mom lives. I went back in time to save her. I'm not gonna lose her again.
Barry Allen What's the play Batman, what do we do? What now?
Batman Now... we try not to die.
[signals Kara to attack]
Bruce Wayne So... I guess the plan is to douse yourself with industrial chemicals while electrocuting yourself?
Barry Allen Yep.
Bruce Wayne Want some help?
Barry Allen [sees a different Bruce Wayne] Who the fuck is this?
Bruce Wayne Hey, Barry.
Barry Allen No, what? Where's... No, you can't... You're not Batman.
Bruce Wayne What's wrong with you?
Bruce Wayne Interesting group. What did you say, uh... we were called again?
Teenage Barry We're the Justice League.
Barry Allen No.
Teenage Barry No?
Barry Allen Well, I mean, kinda. We are short one literal goddess... one friendly Terminator and super mermaid. And we could definitely use a Batman. Are you in?
Bruce Wayne You wanna get nuts? Let's get nuts.
Barry Allen Time has a pattern that it can't help reliving. Different people, different worlds, drawn to each other like magnets.
Barry Allen Barry, what are you doing?
[Teenage Barry makes a video of Supergirl flying]
Teenage Barry What? Our kids are gonna wanna see this.
Barry Allen Your kids?
Teenage Barry Well, you know, like, like, everybody's kids. I mean, the children of the world. They're gonna wanna see this.
Batman I'd do a lot better just giving all my money away because if I really wanted to end crime, I should end poverty.
Barry Allen There's no Cyborg. There's no Aquaman. There's no Wonder Woman. There's no Superman. There's no Batman.
Patty I'm Batman.
Barry Allen What, you... What did you just say?
Patty [burping the words] I'm Batman.
Supergirl My name is Kara. Daughter of Zor-El. Kal-El was my cousin.
General Zod Kara Zor-El. We've been waiting for you.
Bruce Wayne I lost my parents... but that pain... made me who I am. I'm not sure who I am without it, actually. I spent a lifetime trying to right the wrongs of the past. As if putting on a cape and fighting crime would bring my parents back. You actually did it.
The Flash Look, Alfred. I've come to accept that I'm essentially the janitor of the Justice League. Which sucks. But I've come to accept it. But... I can't help help but notice that it always seems to be a bat-mess that I'm cleaning up.
[Wonder Woman saves Batman and Falcone]
Wonder Woman And you... are welcome.
Batman My ego's far too big to say "thank you" to someone else. It's all part of a persona to compensate for my childhood trauma...
Al Falcone I, too, have childhood trauma. Batman seems crazy.
[Wonder Woman's rope is still tied around them both]
Wonder Woman [grins] Relax. The Lasso of Truth never gets old.
Barry Allen We can't bring you back, can we?
Batman You already did. You already did.
Dark Flash I know sex exists. I've just never experienced it.
Kara Zor-El When you found me in that hole that they put me in and I wasn't Kal-El, why did you help me?
Barry Allen Because you needed help.
Batman You're strapped to your parachutes.
Teenage Barry Hey, where's yours?
[Batman glides down to the surface]
Teenage Barry Whoo! This rips dicks!
Bruce Wayne So, uh, you're the reason this Zod character is about to destroy the Earth?
Barry Allen Maybe.
Bruce Wayne There's a guy called Superman who can stop Zod?
Barry Allen Yeah, yeah.
Bruce Wayne And flies? Shoots lasers out of his eyes?
Barry Allen Yes, he flies, and shoots lasers out of his eyes. Yes.
Bruce Wayne No one said "Superman"... that might be a little on the nose?
Barry Allen You call yourself Batman.
Bruce Wayne Yeah. I don't call myself Super Batman.
Teenage Barry [laughs] Wait, he's Batman?
Barry Allen What did you think we were doing here?
Teenage Barry I thought this was the cousin's dinner. He's... Bruce Wayne is Batman?
Barry Allen I understand that these events can be psychologically scarring! You should seek the services of a mental health professional, the Justice League is... not very good at that part yet. Trust me.
Barry Allen Not every problem has a solution, Barry.
[about to get Barry struck by lightning]
Batman For the record, I think this is nuts.
Nora Allen I love you, monkey.
Teenage Barry I love you more.
Nora Allen I loved you first.
Barry Allen Can we please just take a minute?
Dark Flash Yeah, but bro, of course! That's the whole thing, we can take as much time as it takes!
Kara Zor-El Krypton is gone, Zod.
General Zod Your uncle Jor-El hid the key to Krypton's rebirth inside a Kryptonian child. All the genetic material needed to start again coded inside the DNA, then sent to Earth in an escape pod.
Kara Zor-El He's not here. You have failed.
General Zod We found him. We intercepted his pod. But your cousin was not the one we needed. You are the one. Kara Zor-El. It is your blood we must harvest?
Kara Zor-El What did you do to Kal-El?
General Zod Your sacrifice that will allow Krypton to live again.
Kara Zor-El [shouts] What did you do?
General Zod ...The infant did not survive.
Barry Allen And what are we wearing tonight?
Teenage Barry You like it? I-I made it myself out of that old Batsuit. But you know, I made it out our colors and everything. Well, check this out. It's a bit more loose.
Barry Allen It beeves.
Teenage Barry Dude... you really mean that?
Barry Allen I mean, I don't... I don't know that it means, exactly, to beeve. But it seems like it's positive.
Kara Zor-El Do you know what this symbol stands for?
Teenage Barry Supergirl?
Barry Allen It means hope, right?
Teenage Barry Hope, yeah. Does it mean hope?
Kara Zor-El Krypton was a beautiful place. We are people of hope, not war. Zod may be from Krypton, but he is not my people.
Teenage Barry So, you're saying...
Kara Zor-El Yes. I will help you fight Zod.
Teenage Barry [the Flash suit slumps to the ground] It was so tiny...
Barry Allen You're supposed to put it on before it hits the floor.
Teenage Barry What, like change right here in front of you?
Barry Allen There's no one even here anyway, Barry. Come on...
Teenage Barry [quickly changes into the suit] Tight. It hurts. You know where it hurts? In my dick.
Teenage Barry Oh, great! To die at the feet of a Sputnik.
Teenage Barry You know old man Barry, down there, says if we don't stop Captain Zode, he'll kill thousands of people.
Kara Zor-El Billions of people.
Teenage Barry Billions?
Kara Zor-El Of your people.
Teenage Barry They're good people.
Kara Zor-El Good people? We came to this planet for a safe place to live, and they put me in a cage.
Teenage Barry Yeah. A lot of humans are dicks. But then there's babies and ballerinas. And entertainment wrestlers. A lot of humans are worth saving.
Kara Zor-El Maybe to you. But I'm not a human. I'm a Kryptonian.
Barry Allen Barry! That was actually only half stupid!
Barry Allen Alright, listen. There's something I should tell you. I went back in time initially, because...
Teenage Barry Yeah, because Mom died.
Barry Allen But how did you know?
Teenage Barry Doesn't matter, does it?
Barry Allen You know that I have to undo what I did.
Teenage Barry ...No. It's not a mistake. We can save her. And we can save them.
Barry Allen No, we can't. This is what Bruce was talking about. Barry, this is inevitable; we can try a million times, and we're not gonna be able to fix this. No matter what we do... This world dies... Today. Look around... Look at all the damage we're causing... Now we have to stop.
Teenage Barry [upset] Look, I was just doing my laundry- You were the one that came and told me that I'm a superhero, and now you're saying what you don't want me to be? Well, guess what! It's too late! I! AM!... The Flash. And I can save everyone! NOBODY DIES!
Barry Allen Barry... Not every problem has a solution. Some times we just have to let go.
Wonder Woman [the Flash has just passed a shirtless Superman inside the Chronobowl] Kal-El, son of Krypton.
Arthur Curry [pointing forward] This is a bad idea.
