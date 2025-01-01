Menu
Kinoafisha Films Justice League Justice League Movie Quotes

Justice League Movie Quotes

Barry Allen How many people are on this special fight team?
Bruce Wayne Three, including you.
Barry Allen Three? Against what?
Bruce Wayne I'll tell you on the plane.
Barry Allen [gets in the car] Plane? What are your superpowers again?
Bruce Wayne I'm rich.
Bruce Wayne I'm putting together a team of people with special abilities. See, I believe enemies are coming...
Barry Allen Stop right there. I'm in.
Bruce Wayne You are?
Barry Allen Yeah, I... I need... friends. People are difficult, they require a lot of focus. They, uh... they have a rhythm that I haven't quite been able to - like brunch! What is brunch? You wait in line for an hour for, essentially, lunch. I mean... I don't know. People are... a little slow.
Bruce Wayne [smiles] I'll try to keep up.
Barry Allen [holds up batarang] Can I keep this?
Superman Do you bleed?
[throws Batman into a wall]
[the Kent farm was repossessed, but Bruce gets it back for Clark]
Clark Kent "Thank you, Bruce" is not enough for what you did.
Bruce Wayne I just undid a mistake, that's all.
Clark Kent How did you get the house back from the bank?
Bruce Wayne I bought the bank.
Clark Kent The whole bank?
Bruce Wayne It's like a reflex with me, I don't know...
Steppenwolf No protectors here. No Lanterns. No Kryptonian. This world will fall, like all the others.
Bruce Wayne [in the Flash's room] Barry Allen! Bruce Wayne.
Barry Allen You said that like it explains why there's a total stranger sitting in the dark in my second favorite chair.
Bruce Wayne Arthur Curry. Also known as Protector of the Oceans. The Aquaman. I hear you can talk to fish.
Diana Prince You should move on from mourning for your parents.
Bruce Wayne You're one to talk, you ran away for a hundred years because your boyfriend died!
Commissioner Gordon [to Batman] Good to see you playing with others again.
Aquaman [approaches and sizes Batman up] Dressed like a bat. I dig it.
Batman [to Gordon] It may be temporary...
Barry Allen Whoever you're looking for, it's not me.
[Bruce throws a batarang at Barry, who steps back with super-human speed and catches it]
Barry Allen You're the Batman?
Bruce Wayne So, you're fast.
Barry Allen That feels like an oversimplification.
Bruce Wayne I need your help. There is a stranger who comes to this village from the sea. He comes in the winter when people are hungry. Brings fish. He comes on the king tide. That was last night.
[a man speaks Icelandic]
Arthur Curry Icebergs in the harbor, four months since the last ship got through.
Bruce Wayne Well, this stranger doesn't come by ship. There are enemies coming from far away. I need warriors. I'm building an alliance to defend ourselves. Look, I'll give you 25,000 to talk to this man right now. Outside.
Arthur Curry [speaks Icelandic to the others] Pretty sure he'll give it to me anyway.
[the others laugh]
Bruce Wayne [sees a picture of the 3 Mother Boxes] Tell me what those threes boxes are and I'll make it 30.
Arthur Curry You should get out.
Bruce Wayne Can you at least point me to Atlantis?
Aquaman So, your genius plan is dying? You really are out of your mind.
Batman I'm not the one who brought a pitchfork.
Aquaman [jumps off the Batmobile to attack a Parademon] Yahoo!
Bruce Wayne [sees the Flash suit] Silica-based quartz sand fabric. Abrasion resistant. Heat resistant.
Barry Allen Uh... yeah, I do... competitive ice dancing.
Bruce Wayne It's what they use on the space shuttle to prevent it from burning up on re-entry.
Barry Allen I do... very competitive ice dancing.
Arthur Curry So, let me get this straight. You do it dressed like a bat? Like an actual bat.
Bruce Wayne It worked for 20 years in Gotham.
Arthur Curry Oh, that shit hole.
Bruce Wayne When the fight comes, we'll need you.
Arthur Curry Don't count on it, Batman
Bruce Wayne Why not?
Arthur Curry 'Cause I don't like you coming here, digging into my business and getting into my life. People from Atlantis tell me, "Do this." Now you say, "Do that." I wanna be left alone.
Bruce Wayne Is that why you help these people out here in the middle of nowhere? 'Cause you can just leave?
Arthur Curry I help them 'cause no one else does.
Bruce Wayne If you want to protect them, you need to work with me.
Arthur Curry "Strong man is strongest alone." You ever heard of that?
Bruce Wayne That's not a saying. That's the opposite of what the saying is.
Arthur Curry Yeah... Doesn't mean I'm wrong.
Bruce Wayne You ever heard of Superman? He died fighting next to me.
Arthur Curry My point exactly.
The Flash Okay, here's the thing. See, I'm afraid of bugs, and guns, and obnoxiously tall people, and *murder*. I can't be here. It's really cool you guys seem ready to do battle and stuff, but - full transparency - I've never done battle. I've just pushed some people and run away!
Batman Save one.
The Flash What?
Batman Save one person.
The Flash Uh... which one?
Batman Don't talk, don't fight. Get in, get one out.
The Flash And-and then?
Batman You'll know.
The Flash ...Okay.
Alfred Pennyworth Facial recognition is a bit dodgy on this one. But they've got a partial match. A Victor Stone. Genius IQ, football scholarship to GCU and deceased.
Bruce Wayne Figures. Fairy tales and ghost stories.
Alfred Pennyworth One misses the days whens one's biggest concern is exploding wind-up penguins.
Bruce Wayne The simple life.
Bruce Wayne The world needs Superman... the team needs Clark. He's more human I am. He lived in this world, fell in love, had a job. In spite of all that power.
Commissioner Gordon How many of you are there?
Batman Not enough.
Commissioner Gordon Do you really think that...?
[Gordon turns to see that Batman, Cyborg and Wonder Woman are gone]
The Flash Oh, wow. They just... They really just vanished, huh? Oh, that's rude.
[the Flash runs off]
Bruce Wayne Superman was a beacon to the world. He didn't just save people, he made them see the best parts of themselves.
Cyborg Boo-ya.
Victor Stone [saves Aquaman] Ride ain't over yet!
Arthur Curry My man!
Cyborg [interfaces with the Knightcrawler] Thanks, Alfred, but I'll take it from here.
Alfred Pennyworth Uh... do I know you?
Bruce Wayne What's in the three boxes?
Arthur Curry [walks in the water] It's ancient history.
Bruce Wayne What is it? Mankind's melting the polar ice caps, destroying the ecosystem. They had it coming?
Arthur Curry Hey, I don't mind if the oceans rise.
Bruce Wayne How about if they boil?
Arthur Curry Dressed like a bat. You're out of your mind, Bruce Wayne.
[Arthur dives in the water and swims off]
Bruce Wayne It doesn't mean I'm wrong.
Kal-El You did this!
Batman I had to.
Kal-El You won't let me live, you won't let me die.
Batman The world needs you.
Kal-El But does it need *you*?
[after been beaten by Superman and is thrown to the ground]
Batman Yeah... Something is definitely bleeding.
Diana Prince People said the Age of Heroes would never come again.
Bruce Wayne It has to. We don't have any more time!
Lois Lane There are heroes among us. Not to make us feel smaller, but to remind us of what makes us great.
[seeing Superman alive again]
The Flash Pet Cemetery!
German Archaeologist What did you do this weekend, Diana?
Diana Prince Me?
German Archaeologist Yeah.
Diana Prince Nothing very interesting.
German Archaeologist That's all you ever tell us.
Diana Prince What can I say, I'm not that exciting.
Arthur Curry Honestly... I think we're gonna be dead way before that. And you know what? I don't mind. It's an honorable end. But we've gotta shut Steppenwolf down. Superman's a no-show.
[to Bruce]
Arthur Curry You've got no powers, no offense.
[to Victor]
Arthur Curry This guy might be working for the enemy. We don't know.
[to Barry]
Arthur Curry You're tripping over your feet, and mine...
[to Diana]
Arthur Curry Whuf, you're gorgeous, and fierce... and strong. I know we went to war with the Amazons, but that was before my time. You know what? I don't wanna die. I'm young. There's shit that I wanna do. I just feel like... I didn't really embrace the sea or the land. I've been a loner my whole life. But being part of something bigger, like this... maybe I'm scared because... I'm meant to...
[Bruce smiles and gestures to Arthur, who looks down and realizes he's sitting on Diana's Golden Lasso. Irritably, he pulls it out from under his butt and tosses it back to her]
Diana Prince I think that was beautiful.
Arthur Curry [as Barry starts to speak] You say a word about this, you'll meet every piranha I know.
Barry Allen ...I honestly didn't hear anything after "we're all gonna die."
Bruce Wayne I believe that an enemy is coming from far away. I'm looking for warriors, this stranger. Others like him. I'm building an alliance to defend us. It's very important that I see this man.
[Arthur Curry rescues a man from drowning]
Arthur Curry [takes a bottle of whisky] It's on him!
Superman I'm glad I didn't miss this.
Wonder Woman Me, too.
Batman Yeah, *now* she's glad.
Superman [to Flash] Slowpoke!
Menalippe The arrow hasn't been shot in five thousand years. Men won't know what it means.
Queen Hippolyta Men won't. She will.
Starlabs Employee Please, we have families!
Steppenwolf Why does everyone keep telling me that?
[throws him aside]
Steppenwolf Useless!
[picks up Silas]
Steppenwolf You, then! Where is my mother box?
Silas Stone I'll die before I tell you!
Steppenwolf At last, one that doesn't whine. But you will scream.
Black Clad Alpha I don't believe it. What are you?
Wonder Woman A believer.
Steppenwolf You're all too weak to see the truth!
Superman [appears behind hiim] Well, I believe in truth. But I'm also a big fan of justice.
Diana Prince You were pushing me to lead the team, but leaders get people killed. I fought, always, when I was needed. But to lead, step into the light and to say to people, "This is worth your life"... it's your fault. They're all Steve Trevor.
Lex Luthor I was just celebrating the return of God. He burst out of the ground!
Bruce Wayne We have to be ready. You, me, the others... there's an attack coming from far away.
Diana Prince Not coming, Bruce. It's already here. The others... where are they?
Bruce Wayne Must be 100, 150 feet.
Alfred Pennyworth Must be.
Bruce Wayne Big round table. Six chairs, right there.
Diana Prince But room for more.
Bruce Wayne But room for more.
Cyborg [attempting to separate the three Motherboxes] Superman! We gotta pull these things apart. A couple more seconds, you'll see your opening.
Superman Any blowback?
Cyborg Big time. But I think we can take it.
Superman Good... 'cause I really like being alive.
Cyborg So do I.
[Both separate the Motherboxes, resulting in a huge explosion, knocking them both back]
Batman Clark...
Superman [groaning] I take it back - I wanna die.
Cyborg [both laughing in pain] Man, my *toes* hurt! I don't even understand the physics of how my toes hurt!
Wonder Woman Children. I work with children.
Lois Lane I wish you could stay a little longer.
Clark Kent Why?
Lois Lane Because now I have to send you away.
Clark Kent Bruce.
Lois Lane He needs you.
Clark Kent I guess I owe him one.
Bruce Wayne The motherbox was designed to reshape a planet. But what if you were stronger than a planet? If your cells were lying dormant, but incapable of decay? A boost from the motherbox...
Barry Allen ...could bring him back to life.
Lois Lane This is what we know: The world has grown dark, and while we have reasons to fear we have the strength not to. There are heroes among us, to remind us that only from fear, comes courage. That only from the darkness, can we truly feel the light.
Bruce Wayne [to Wonder Woman] Superman was a beacon to the world... Why aren't you? You're an inspiration, Diana. You don't just save people; you make them see their better selves. And yet, I'd never even heard of you until Luthor lured you out by stealing a picture of your dead boyfriend. You shut yourself down for a century, so let's not talk about me moving on!
Mera Your mother would have gone to the surface world to stop that thing. But she's not here, so it has to be you.
Batman [Parademon about to attack him] Son of a bitch.
Wonder Woman AHH!
[knocks Parademon from Batmobile]
The Flash [running by] Oh, snap!
Cyborg [finishes several Parademons] You're welcome.
Aquaman [Jumps onto Batmobile fender] YEAH!
Batman This isn't the plan.
Alfred Pennyworth No, Master Wayne. This is the team.
Cyborg Hey, blame the lady. We would've left you, but she didn't ask for a vote.
Superman So, how do I help?
Batman [regarding Cyborg] We buy him some time, he can stop that box from destroying all life on Earth... we hope.
Superman Well, I know you didn't bring me back 'cause you like me.
Batman I don't... *not*...
Barry Allen [after Cyborg briefly leaves during the first battle against Steppenwolf] Did he just bail on us?
Bruce Wayne I had a dream. It was the end of the world.
Queen Hippolyta Listen to me, Diana.
[fires a flaming arrow]
Lois Lane [after Clark is resurrected] You smell good.
Clark Kent Did I not before?
Diana Prince They're children!
Black Clad Alpha And they always will be.
Diana Prince [from 2016 Comic-Con special footage] He agreed to fight with us?
Bruce Wayne More or less.
Diana Prince More-more or more-less?
Bruce Wayne Probably more-less.
Diana Prince He said no.
Bruce Wayne He said no.
Black Clad Alpha This is man's best hope. Down with the modern world, back to the dark ages and the safety of holy fear.
Bruce Wayne Did Steve Trevor tell you that?
Barry Allen [scarfing a whole pizza on the way to Bruce's car] It's like this layer of dimensional reality that seems to manipulate space-time. I call it the Speed Force. It causes me to burn a tremendous amount of calories, so I am just a black hole of snacks. I am a snack hole.
[the Parademon explodes]
Burglar What was that?
Batman A scout.
Burglar From space? Like an alien army?
Victor Stone Does anybody know?
Silas Stone What?
Victor Stone At the lab. Does anybody know I'm alive?
Silas Stone Uh... I didn't think you were ready for them to...
Victor Stone To what? For them to see the monster?
Silas Stone You are not a monster.
Victor Stone It's weird that you thought I meant me.
Silas Stone What I did... I lost your mother in that accident. I wasn't about to... I couldn't bear to lose my son.
Victor Stone But you did. I got a language in my head that I don't speak. It's not just digital. It's alien. Every day, I wake up different. Modified. How do you...
[Victor hovers about the floor and drops back down]
Victor Stone Couldn't do that last night. Ever since we got visitors from Krypton, people have been waiting for the next alien invasion. Now I gotta wonder if I'm it.
[first lines]
Podcast Kid 2 [camera phone POV of Superman with police, firefighters and paramedics after a heroic deed] There he is!
Podcast Kid 1 Shh! Shh! C'mon, let's go.
[to Superman]
Podcast Kid 1 Superman! Superman! Can we ask you some questions?
Podcast Kid 2 It's for our podcast.
Superman Well, in that case...
Podcast Kid 1 How many people that you saved - have you saved?
Superman I...
Podcast Kid 1 Never mind. Does your thing really stand for "hope"?
Superman Yes, it does.
Podcast Kid 2 But it looks like an "S".
Superman Yes, it's meant to. It's meant to wind... like a river. It comes and goes. My f -
[pause]
Superman A man I knew used to say that hope was like your car keys: easy to lose, but if you dig around, it's usually close by.
Podcast Kid 2 Did you ev - ever fight a hippo?
Podcast Kid 1 [whispering to Podcast Kid 2, as Superman smiles] Shh! No, that's not it!
Podcast Kid 2 [whispering to Podcast Kid 1] But hippos are the most deadly!
Podcast Kid 1 [to Superman] Um... What is, uh... What's the best thing about Planet Earth?
[Superman ponders the question, then smiles as he's about to answer the question when the podcast abruptly ends]
Diana Prince You have to learn to move on.
Philippus Steppenwolf...
Steppenwolf [approaching the Mother Box] Mother... millennia in exile, searching, at last you call me home.
Queen Hippolyta You will *not* like your welcome!
Steppenwolf Oh, I think I will.
[He slams the haft of his ax into the ground, summoning a horde of Parademons]
Bruce Wayne But this is science beyond our limits. And that's what science is for. To do what's never been done. To make life better.
Wonder Woman Or to end it. Technology is like any other power. Without reason, without heart, it destroys us.
Steppenwolf For Darkseid!
[the League faces the resurrected Superman]
Aquaman He's not all right.
Cyborg Scanning... scanning...
The Flash What?
Cyborg Arthur, you need to relax, your adrenaline's spiking...
Aquaman [through clenched teeth] Because he's *not* all right!
Burglar What do you want from me?
Batman Fear. They can smell it.
Burglar [to Batman] It's 'cause they know he's dead, right? Superman. He's gone. Where does that leave us?
[Batman jumps off the roof]
[Parademons attack Wonder Woman, the Knightcrawler appears and blasts them with its cannons]
Batman Sorry, guys. I didn't bring a sword.
[from trailer]
Barry Allen [looks up] Oh, awesome! That's the Bat-Signal! That's your...!
[whispers]
Barry Allen Oh, shh, sorry. That's your signal, that means we have to go now?
Bruce Wayne Yeah, that's... that's what that means.
Barry Allen [giggling] It's so cool!
[Bruce rolls his eyes at Diana and they all set off together]
Arthur Curry [Steppenwolf is on the verge of defeat] Recognize that smell?
Bruce Wayne Fear.
[Steppenwolf leaps onto the Nightcrawler]
Batman Jesus... he *is* tall.
Steppenwolf [catches one of the Nightcrawler's missiles in his bare hand] Primitive beings...
[He releases the missile to explode against the wall]
The Flash What are we under right now?
[Ominous rumbling]
Batman ...Gotham Harbor.
Lois Lane Darkness, the truest darkness, is not the absence of light. It is the conviction the light will never return.
Steppenwolf [sees Cyborg] Ah... you were born of her. A creature of chaos.
Cyborg Not how I see it.
Steppenwolf Give it time.
The Flash [after deflecting Wonder Woman's sword back to her, Flash trips on a staircase] Oh, fuck.
