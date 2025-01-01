[first lines]
Podcast Kid 2
[camera phone POV of Superman with police, firefighters and paramedics after a heroic deed] There he is!
Podcast Kid 1
Shh! Shh! C'mon, let's go.
[to Superman]
Podcast Kid 1
Superman! Superman! Can we ask you some questions?
Podcast Kid 2
It's for our podcast.
Podcast Kid 1
How many people that you saved - have you saved?
Podcast Kid 1
Never mind. Does your thing really stand for "hope"?
Podcast Kid 2
But it looks like an "S".
Superman
Yes, it's meant to. It's meant to wind... like a river. It comes and goes. My f -
[pause]
Superman
A man I knew used to say that hope was like your car keys: easy to lose, but if you dig around, it's usually close by.
Podcast Kid 2
Did you ev - ever fight a hippo?
Podcast Kid 1
[whispering to Podcast Kid 2, as Superman smiles] Shh! No, that's not it!
Podcast Kid 2
[whispering to Podcast Kid 1] But hippos are the most deadly!
Podcast Kid 1
[to Superman] Um... What is, uh... What's the best thing about Planet Earth?
[Superman ponders the question, then smiles as he's about to answer the question when the podcast abruptly ends]