[first lines]

Podcast Kid 2 [camera phone POV of Superman with police, firefighters and paramedics after a heroic deed] There he is!

Podcast Kid 1 Shh! Shh! C'mon, let's go.

[to Superman]

Podcast Kid 1 Superman! Superman! Can we ask you some questions?

Podcast Kid 2 It's for our podcast.

Superman Well, in that case...

Podcast Kid 1 How many people that you saved - have you saved?

Podcast Kid 1 Never mind. Does your thing really stand for "hope"?

Superman Yes, it does.

Podcast Kid 2 But it looks like an "S".

Superman Yes, it's meant to. It's meant to wind... like a river. It comes and goes. My f -

[pause]

Superman A man I knew used to say that hope was like your car keys: easy to lose, but if you dig around, it's usually close by.

Podcast Kid 2 Did you ev - ever fight a hippo?

Podcast Kid 1 [whispering to Podcast Kid 2, as Superman smiles] Shh! No, that's not it!

Podcast Kid 2 [whispering to Podcast Kid 1] But hippos are the most deadly!

Podcast Kid 1 [to Superman] Um... What is, uh... What's the best thing about Planet Earth?