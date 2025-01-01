Hank MarlowKong's a pretty good king. Keeps to himself, mostly. This is his home, we're just guests. But you don't go into someone's house and start dropping bombs, unless you're picking a fight.
James ConradAn uncharted island? Let me list all they ways you gonna die. Rain, heat, mud, disease carrying flies and mosquitoes. Sure you could load up on the Atabrine for the malaria... but what about the other bacteria? And we haven't even started on the things that want to eat you alive.
[after credits]
James ConradYou just gonna sit there? In the dark? You're enjoying this, right? Is this fun for you? I promise I won't tell the Russians.
Bill RandaNobody believed me. Yesterday, I was a crackpot. But today?
Preston PackardSo this was never about geology. You dropped those charges to flush something out. Who are you?
Bill RandaYou heard of the U.S.S. Lawton? Neither did the public. Out of a thousand young men on that ship I was the only survivor. They told my family she was sunk in battle but I know what I saw. It had no conscience. No reasoning. Just destroy. I spent the last 30 years trying to prove the truth of what I learned that day. This planet doesn't belong to us. Ancient species owned this Earth long before mankind; and if we keep our heads buried in the sand, they will take it back. My agency is known as MONARCH. We specialize in the hunting of Massive Unidentified Terrestrial Organisms.
Preston PackardAnd remember the story of Icarus, whose father gave him wings of wax. Warned him not to fly too close to the sun. But the exhilaration was too great. So he flew higher and higher, until the sun melted his wings, and he fell into the sea. The US Army is not an irresponsible father. So they gave us wings of hot Pennsylvania steel, guaranteed not to melt.