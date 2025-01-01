Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Kong: Skull Island Kong: Skull Island Movie Quotes

Kong: Skull Island Movie Quotes

Hank Marlow Hey, what happened with the war? Did we win?
James Conrad Which one?
Hank Marlow Uh-huh. That makes sense.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hank Marlow Kong's a pretty good king. Keeps to himself, mostly. This is his home, we're just guests. But you don't go into someone's house and start dropping bombs, unless you're picking a fight.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
James Conrad An uncharted island? Let me list all they ways you gonna die. Rain, heat, mud, disease carrying flies and mosquitoes. Sure you could load up on the Atabrine for the malaria... but what about the other bacteria? And we haven't even started on the things that want to eat you alive.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[after credits]
James Conrad You just gonna sit there? In the dark? You're enjoying this, right? Is this fun for you? I promise I won't tell the Russians.
Mason Weaver I promise *I* will tell the Russians.
James Conrad She's gonna tell the Russians.
[throws pencil at the reverse mirror]
James Conrad Why are you keeping us here?
Mason Weaver I want to go home.
James Conrad We get it. There was no island. We were never on an island.
Houston Brooks [enters the room] Island? What island?
James Conrad Brooks, what the hell is going on?
Houston Brooks Welcome to MONARCH. This island is just the beginning.
San There's more out there.
James Conrad What do you mean more?
Houston Brooks This world never belonged to us. It belonged to them. The question is, how long before they take it back. Kong is not the only king.
[Godzilla roars]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mason Weaver Wasn't Kong the one who killed your friend?
Hank Marlow No.
Hank Marlow [points to painting of a creature] One of them did. Kong's god on the island, but the devils live below us.
James Conrad And what are they called?
Hank Marlow The Iwis won't speak their name, but I call them... Skullcrawlers.
James Conrad Why?
Hank Marlow Cause it sounds neat.
James Conrad Okay.
Hank Marlow Look, I just made that name up. I'm trying to scare you.
Mason Weaver I'm fine calling them that.
Mason Weaver [to James] Are you cool with that?
James Conrad Yeah. That seems okay.
Mason Weaver I like the name.
Hank Marlow I've never said that name out loud before, it sounds stupid now that I say it. Just... you call them whatever you want.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
James Conrad I suppose no man comes home from war. Not really.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jack Chapman [after seeing Kong from a helicopter] Is that a monkey?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Preston Packard [Walking up to Randa] How you doing?
Bill Randa I'm fine, thank you.
Preston Packard Good. Glad to hear it. I was worried about you.
[Sits, draws gun, points it at Randa]
Preston Packard You are going to tell me everything I don't know, or I'm gonna blow your head off.
Bill Randa Monsters exist.
Preston Packard No shit.
Bill Randa Nobody believed me. Yesterday, I was a crackpot. But today?
Preston Packard So this was never about geology. You dropped those charges to flush something out. Who are you?
Bill Randa You heard of the U.S.S. Lawton? Neither did the public. Out of a thousand young men on that ship I was the only survivor. They told my family she was sunk in battle but I know what I saw. It had no conscience. No reasoning. Just destroy. I spent the last 30 years trying to prove the truth of what I learned that day. This planet doesn't belong to us. Ancient species owned this Earth long before mankind; and if we keep our heads buried in the sand, they will take it back. My agency is known as MONARCH. We specialize in the hunting of Massive Unidentified Terrestrial Organisms.
Preston Packard You knew that thing was out here?
Bill Randa I'm sorry for your men, Colonel, I truly am. Get us home, with proof - so that we can send the cavalry.
Preston Packard [Stands, holsters gun, turns, walks away] I am the cavalry.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Preston's squad flies through a storm]
Preston Packard And remember the story of Icarus, whose father gave him wings of wax. Warned him not to fly too close to the sun. But the exhilaration was too great. So he flew higher and higher, until the sun melted his wings, and he fell into the sea. The US Army is not an irresponsible father. So they gave us wings of hot Pennsylvania steel, guaranteed not to melt.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hank Marlow Keep your eyes open. Up in the trees, too.
Houston Brooks Why?
Hank Marlow Ants. Big ones.
[hears chirping]
Hank Marlow There's one. Sounds like a bird, but it's a fucking ant.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mills We just got taken down by a monkey the size of a building!
Cole Yeah. That was an unconventional encounter.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hank Marlow I can't tell when I'm talking, or when I'm not talking.
Victor Nieves You're talking.
Hank Marlow Really?
Victor Nieves Yes.
Hank Marlow I'm talking?
Victor Nieves Yes.
Hank Marlow Your mouth is moving.
Victor Nieves What?
Hank Marlow I'm gonna stab you by the end of the night.
Victor Nieves Really?
Hank Marlow [laughs] Just kiddin'.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hank Marlow [to the soldiers] This is a good group of boys. We're all gonna die together out here. You're a good group of boys to die with, I'll tell you that much.
[laughing]
Hank Marlow You shouldn't have come here.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Preston Packard We're soldiers, we do the dirty work so that families back home don't suffer! They shouldn't even know that a thing like this exists!
Mason Weaver The world is bigger than this.
Preston Packard Bitch, please!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hank Marlow [Looks at Bill Randa] Sometime's there's no enemy until you look for one.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Preston Packard [last words, to Kong] Die, you motherf...
[Kong crushes him]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Hank Marlow [looks at his wife's picture, sings softly] We'll meet again, don't know where, don't know when...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hank Marlow [In Japanese] Death before Dishonor.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Preston Packard Two years in country. Where you been?
Mason Weaver Embedded with MACV-SOG.
Preston Packard [chuckles] Ah, you were in the shit. I respect that. But it's people like you lost us support back home.
Mason Weaver You're not actually gonna blame the people without guns for losing the war, are you?
Preston Packard Camera's way more dangerous than a gun. And we didn't lose the war; we abandoned it.
Mason Weaver Right.
[scoffs]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cole You ever heard the story of the mouse, the lion, and the thorn?
Mills Yeah?
Cole There you go, then. In case we ever see that primate again.
Mills You do know that story is about a mouse becoming friends with the lion after taking the thorn out of his paw though, right?
Cole No it's not. The mouse kills the lion with the thorn.
Mills [Slaps away mosquito] Who told you that, Cole?
Cole My mother.
Mills [pause] That actually explains a lot.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Preston Packard It's time to show Kong that man is king!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
James Conrad Don't forget to tell me this is a bad idea.
Mason Weaver This is a bad idea.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
James Conrad I'm sorry, Colonel Packard...
[holds up Chapman's dog tags]
James Conrad Chapman is dead.
Preston Packard Doesn't change a thing. We're still going to that crash site.
James Conrad What's at that crash site that you want so badly?
Preston Packard Weapons! Enough to kill it!
James Conrad Kong didn't kill Chapman...
Preston Packard [holding up dog tags] But he DID kill these men! MY men!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jack Chapman [last words] Dear Billy, sometimes life'll just punch ya in the balls.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hank Marlow This man's name was Gunpei Ikari. If you take away the uniforms and the war, then he became my brother.
[choked up]
Hank Marlow And we swore we'd never leave each other behind.
[pause, then sternly]
Hank Marlow Let's get off this island.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hank Marlow People here used to live in fear, from everything. Then something strange happened: some of the monsters here started protecting them from the other monsters trying to kill them.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Slivko Who'd win, tigers or cubs?
Hank Marlow A tiger would win, obviously. A cub's just a baby bear. Now wait till the bear gets bigger...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bill Randa [Last words] Oh, shit.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Preston Packard [upon seeing a leafwing through the scope of a rifle] That's one ugly-ass bird.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Houston Brooks Conrad, which way are we going?
James Conrad You three need to get back to the boat. It's that way. Wait for us till dawn. If we're not back by then, just go.
Houston Brooks [scoffs] You ain't gotta twist my arm.
Hank Marlow Where are you two going?
James Conrad We're going to save Kong.
Hank Marlow Not without me, pal.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Houston Brooks I thought you were crazy.
Bill Randa I wish I had been.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Landsat Steve Mason Weaver...
[looks up at her from his clipboard]
Landsat Steve Is a woman.
Mason Weaver Last time I checked.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mason Weaver We don't belong here.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bill Randa Captain James Conrad, commander of the air - commander of the sky.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Preston Packard We are dealing with a monster from a bygone era.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
James Conrad Are you all right?
Mason Weaver I don't know how to answer that question right now.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Preston Packard [looks at his war medals] All this, and for what?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Preston Packard I know an enemy when I see one.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mills [during helicopter readiness checklist] He's taking the lead. That means he miss his bed. I miss my bed. Don't you miss your bed?
[Cole not answering]
Mills Do you even have a bed, Cole? You got a bed, right?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Bill Randa Mark my words. There'll never be a more screwed up time in Washington. But we can't let it stop us.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bill Randa [after Cole Throws Cigarette Away Causing an Explosion] 'Watch Those Fumes Idiots'.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mason Weaver Have you met Colonel Packard yet?
James Conrad Yeah.
Mason Weaver The guy's wound pretty tight.
James Conrad Well, he's a decorated war hero. That's the package they come in.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Preston Packard That is one ugly ass bird.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hank Marlow What lands here tends to stay here.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mason Weaver Did you crash here?
Hank Marlow Oh. Sorry, miss. Lieutenant Hank Marlow of the 45th. Put the old flight suit on for you. You are more beautiful than a hot dog and a beer at Wrigley Field on opening day.
[imagines holding a hot dog]
Hank Marlow But you're real. Right?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bill Randa I believe there's an ecosystem out there the likes of which we can't imagine. And the place to find it is this island.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Preston Packard Steve, you running with the big dogs or staying on the porch?
Landsat Steve I don't want to be on the porch.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Slivko We met this, like, crazy Santa Claus time-traveler guy from World War 2. You'll meet him.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cole Sometimes, an enemy doesn't exist till you go looking for one.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more