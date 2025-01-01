Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Last Days in the Desert Last Days in the Desert Movie Quotes

Last Days in the Desert Movie Quotes

Son It's a riddle. What part of a bird doesn't fly?
Jesus I don't know.
Son Its shadow.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jesus A lie hurts the person who tells it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Son He says a grave ties a man to the land forever. Do you think I'm selfish because I don't want to live here? My father has lived here his whole life, and he's lived it the way he wanted to. But now it's my turn. Men take turns.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Boy What is Jerusalem like?
Yeshua Dirty and corrupt.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jesus Intention is good,but often the words are hollow and useless.Or better still,find an action.Yes.Action over words. Always.Otherwise, silence.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jesus Why do you live here?
Father Because the desert is ruthless. It strips you of your vanities, your illusions and gives you the opportunity to see yourself for who you are.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Father It's a riddle. I am stronger than 10 men, I'm longer than 10 men, and a boy can carry me. What am I? A rope.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Demon I've seen every shooting star since the first one. Every flash of lightning. I've heard the last gasp of each thing that ever lived. Nothing's interesting anymore.
Yeshua Nothing surprises you? Not a thing?
The Demon The repetitiveness. The obstinate, dull repetitiveness of your father's plan is bewildering to me. The same lives lived over and over and over and over again. Is there a plan? It all has to turn into something, it has to pour out into something, but into what? And that's my weakness, curiosity. But I'll stay as long as it takes, forever, to witness the end. The final sunset. If there is one.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Boy Sometimes when I'm out there, I feel this thing rising inside of me, that I am everything and that everything is me. That I will always be alive. Forever. And it's very conceited, I know, to feel that way. I'm ashamed of that feeling.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jesus Failure is its own punishment. That's daddy talk.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Father Cures are the only things worth seeking.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Son And my father says a man makes his own luck. No. What did he do to make two wives die? Nothing.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jesus Am I expected to just walk away now? As if I'd never met these people? As if they mean nothing to me?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Yeshua [blessing the boy now to be a man] Love God above all things. Love life.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Yeshua Father, where are you? Father, speak to me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jesus That shooting star last night. You enjoyed that.
Jesus It was a bore.
Jesus Liar.
Jesus I am a liar. That is the truth.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Demonic Woman You're an easy target because you are weak!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jesus That shooting star last night. You enjoyed that.
The Demon It was a bore.
Jesus Liar.
The Demon I am a liar. That is the truth.
The Demon I've seen every shooting star since the first one. Every flash of lightning. I've heard the last gasp of each thing that ever lived. Nothing's interested anymore.
Jesus Nothing surprises you? not a thing?
The Demon The repetitiveness. The obstinate, dull repetitiveness of your father's plan is bewildering to me. The same lives lived over and over and over and over again. Is there a plan? It all has to turn into something, it has to pour out into something, but into what? And that's my weakness, curiosity. But I'll stay as long as it takes, forever. To witness the end. The final sunset, if there is one. Maybe on that day, late in the afternoon, seconds away, he'll want to start it all over again, from the beginning. He's done it before. Recreated the whole thing, retold the whole thing. On a whim. With little differences that must mean the world to him, a branch that crooks in a different direction, one egg more or less in the nest of a flea. What a self-centered , self-indulgent creature he is. Isn't he? Deaf-mute. Insatiable. These things he expects of you. Did you think anyone will care? men of 1,000 years from now?
Jesus What's it like to be in his presence? Is there a face?
The Demon No. There is no face. There is on face. There's a thing that swallows you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more