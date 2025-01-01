SonHe says a grave ties a man to the land forever. Do you think I'm selfish because I don't want to live here? My father has lived here his whole life, and he's lived it the way he wanted to. But now it's my turn. Men take turns.
The DemonThe repetitiveness. The obstinate, dull repetitiveness of your father's plan is bewildering to me. The same lives lived over and over and over and over again. Is there a plan? It all has to turn into something, it has to pour out into something, but into what? And that's my weakness, curiosity. But I'll stay as long as it takes, forever, to witness the end. The final sunset. If there is one.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The BoySometimes when I'm out there, I feel this thing rising inside of me, that I am everything and that everything is me. That I will always be alive. Forever. And it's very conceited, I know, to feel that way. I'm ashamed of that feeling.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
JesusFailure is its own punishment. That's daddy talk.
The DemonThe repetitiveness. The obstinate, dull repetitiveness of your father's plan is bewildering to me. The same lives lived over and over and over and over again. Is there a plan? It all has to turn into something, it has to pour out into something, but into what? And that's my weakness, curiosity. But I'll stay as long as it takes, forever. To witness the end. The final sunset, if there is one. Maybe on that day, late in the afternoon, seconds away, he'll want to start it all over again, from the beginning. He's done it before. Recreated the whole thing, retold the whole thing. On a whim. With little differences that must mean the world to him, a branch that crooks in a different direction, one egg more or less in the nest of a flea. What a self-centered , self-indulgent creature he is. Isn't he? Deaf-mute. Insatiable. These things he expects of you. Did you think anyone will care? men of 1,000 years from now?
JesusWhat's it like to be in his presence? Is there a face?
The DemonNo. There is no face. There is on face. There's a thing that swallows you.