Navy Seal 1Good to see you, Mr President. Are you alright?
US President William Alan MooreWell, considering I've been betrayed today, hunted, locked in a freezer, ejected from the same plane twice... yeah, I'm doing quite well.
Vice PresidentYou're telling me we lost our President like you lose a set of car keys? This is the most powerful nation in the history of the planet. Look at me! This is America, and as Vice President of this great nation I am commanding you to sort this shit out!
HerbertTo the best of our knowledge, at this moment in time, the President is not assassinated. We do know that the evac was triggered. Maybe that's what they wanted. To capture him, to take him alive.
CIA DirectorGoddammit, so they can show off their trophy and make demands.
HerbertOr get the world watching before they behead him and stick it on their Facebook page.
US President William Alan MooreA few hours ago I could order the greatest armed force on the planet to invade any country in the world and now I can't even order a pizza. And believe me, I could really use a pizza.
HazarI spoke to my taxidermist about some logistics of dealing with a human cadaver, and apparently if I'm going to stuff him and mount him it's best that the body's as fresh as possible.
HazarWhat else should one do with a hunting trophy?
Hazar[shutting the President in a refrigerator]My apologies, first class is full.
US President William Alan MooreWhere are my soldiers? I'm the commander of the biggest, baddest, ass-kicking armed force on the planet! Why aren't they scouring this wilderness trying to rescue me?
HerbertHis name is Hazar. He's the illegitimate son of one of the richest oil sheikhs in the Gulf. He's not political, he's not ideological, he's not religious. He's just a certified grade-A psychopath.
[last lines]
Hamara[taking a photo of Oskari with the President]Say cheese.