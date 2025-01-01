Menu
US President William Alan Moore You've got to cock it motherfucker.
Herbert How could they penetrate security? Same way they always do. Money, sex or God.
Oskari [to the President] My forest, my rules. Sit in the back.
Vice President I've got one question for you, Fred, one question only. Can it get back to us?
Herbert Can it get back to us? Well, Vice President, Morris is dead, Hazar is dead, all his men are dead...
[trips the Vice President, smashing his head into a sink and killing him]
Herbert And you're dead. So, in answer to your question, getting back to anyone, I would say no, it's not getting back to anyone.
Hazar Big game hunting never got any bigger.
CIA Director Any suggestions?
Herbert There's only one thing left: find the President, kill the sons of bitches who are after him, bring him home.
Morris Someone helped him. Someone with a small shoe size.
Hazar Small shoe size? What is that supposed to mean?
Morris Well usually it means small feet.
Navy Seal 1 Good to see you, Mr President. Are you alright?
US President William Alan Moore Well, considering I've been betrayed today, hunted, locked in a freezer, ejected from the same plane twice... yeah, I'm doing quite well.
Vice President You're telling me we lost our President like you lose a set of car keys? This is the most powerful nation in the history of the planet. Look at me! This is America, and as Vice President of this great nation I am commanding you to sort this shit out!
Herbert To the best of our knowledge, at this moment in time, the President is not assassinated. We do know that the evac was triggered. Maybe that's what they wanted. To capture him, to take him alive.
CIA Director Goddammit, so they can show off their trophy and make demands.
Herbert Or get the world watching before they behead him and stick it on their Facebook page.
US President William Alan Moore A few hours ago I could order the greatest armed force on the planet to invade any country in the world and now I can't even order a pizza. And believe me, I could really use a pizza.
Hazar I spoke to my taxidermist about some logistics of dealing with a human cadaver, and apparently if I'm going to stuff him and mount him it's best that the body's as fresh as possible.
Morris You're gonna stuff him?
Hazar What else should one do with a hunting trophy?
Hazar [shutting the President in a refrigerator] My apologies, first class is full.
US President William Alan Moore Where are my soldiers? I'm the commander of the biggest, baddest, ass-kicking armed force on the planet! Why aren't they scouring this wilderness trying to rescue me?
Herbert His name is Hazar. He's the illegitimate son of one of the richest oil sheikhs in the Gulf. He's not political, he's not ideological, he's not religious. He's just a certified grade-A psychopath.
[last lines]
Hamara [taking a photo of Oskari with the President] Say cheese.
