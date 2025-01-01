[first lines]

Lene Winter [arriving at the border]

Soldat an der Brücke Passport... Nice car. Where did you get it from?

Lene Winter It's from Switzerland.

Soldat an der Brücke Just like you?

Lene Winter Like me.

Soldat an der Brücke [whistles to the gate] They're from Switzerland. The girl too.

[to her passenger]

Soldat an der Brücke I want to see your face.

Lene Winter Can I talk to you?

[gets out]

Lene Winter Come on, she's not Eva Braun.

Soldat an der Brücke Of course not. The bitch got killed by her husband.