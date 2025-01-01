Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Phoenix
Phoenix Movie Quotes
Phoenix Movie Quotes
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
[first lines]
Lene Winter
[arriving at the border]
Soldat an der Brücke
Passport... Nice car. Where did you get it from?
Lene Winter
It's from Switzerland.
Soldat an der Brücke
Just like you?
Lene Winter
Like me.
Soldat an der Brücke
[whistles to the gate]
They're from Switzerland. The girl too.
[to her passenger]
Soldat an der Brücke
I want to see your face.
Lene Winter
Can I talk to you?
[gets out]
Lene Winter
Come on, she's not Eva Braun.
Soldat an der Brücke
Of course not. The bitch got killed by her husband.
Lene Winter
She's from the camps.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nelly Lenz
I no longer exist.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Johnny Lenz
What's your name, anyway?
Nelly Lenz
Esther.
Johnny Lenz
There aren't many Esthers left...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Nina Kunzendorf
Trystan Pütter
Nina Hoss
Ronald Zehrfeld
Now Playing
New Releases
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree