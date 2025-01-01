Pepper Flynt Busbee How could I get bigger faith?

Fr. Crispin [slams down a large Bible and extracts a small piece of paper] The list, the ancient list. For centuries, people believe that if you do this list, it'll make your faith powerful. This is what you have to do. Feed the hungry. Shelter the homeless. Visit those in prison. Clothe the naked.

Pepper Flynt Busbee Naked? How is that supposed to...

Fr. Crispin [pressing on] Visit the sick. Bury the dead. Oh, just one more thing. In order to make this list work for you, I'm gonna add one essential item.

[writing]

Pepper Flynt Busbee "Befriend Hashimoto?" Are you crazy?

Pepper Flynt Busbee What does that Jap have to do with anything?

Fr. Crispin Everything. Your faith won't work if you have even the slightest bit of hatred in you.