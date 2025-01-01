[first lines]
Ben Eagle Narrator
[narrating]
This is O'Hare, California. Back then it was nothing more than a sleepy fishing village, with a hill at the end of Main Street. Like you see in postcards. My story takes place on the home front, in the midst of World War II. That's me, the little fella.
Photographer
[motioning to the youngest]
Little Boy
Closer?
Freddy Fox
[ribbing him]
Stop causing trouble, you midget.
Ben Eagle Narrator
Nobody in that town liked me much.
Photographer
One, two, three.
[flash]
Ben Eagle Narrator
I was eight years old. But the story really starts the day I met my dad. My only friend. My partner.
Nurse Barbara
He's a boy!
Nurse Barbara
What? Little?