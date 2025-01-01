Menu
Little Boy Movie Quotes

[repeated line]
James Busbee Do you believe you can do this?
Hashimoto [holding Pepper's chin] Don't measure yourself from here to the floor. Measure yourself from here to the sky. That makes you the tallest boy in town.
Fr. Crispin If we have faith the size of a mustard seed, we can move the mountain. If we can move a mountain, nothing will be impossible for us. Not even with ending this war... and having our love one back.
Ben Eagle Narrator [thinking of the magician he had seen] I already knew someone who could move a mountain. I wondered if the source of his powers was the mustard seed.
Pepper Flynt Busbee Why wouldn't God want to bring my dad back?
Fr. Crispin I don't know.
Pepper Flynt Busbee But if I get enough faith, nothing's impossible, right?
Pepper Flynt Busbee How could I get bigger faith?
Fr. Crispin [slams down a large Bible and extracts a small piece of paper] The list, the ancient list. For centuries, people believe that if you do this list, it'll make your faith powerful. This is what you have to do. Feed the hungry. Shelter the homeless. Visit those in prison. Clothe the naked.
Pepper Flynt Busbee Naked? How is that supposed to...
Fr. Crispin [pressing on] Visit the sick. Bury the dead. Oh, just one more thing. In order to make this list work for you, I'm gonna add one essential item.
[writing]
Pepper Flynt Busbee "Befriend Hashimoto?" Are you crazy?
Fr. Crispin It's your choice, Pepper.
Pepper Flynt Busbee What does that Jap have to do with anything?
Fr. Crispin Everything. Your faith won't work if you have even the slightest bit of hatred in you.
Pepper Flynt Busbee Fine. I'll do it, if that's what it takes to bring my dad back.
Pepper Flynt Busbee I need to end the war. My dad can't come back until it's over.
Pepper Flynt Busbee Why did they send you away to the camps?
Emma Busbee Pepper, that is not the kind of question you ask.
Hashimoto Mrs. Busbee, it's okay. It's simple. I have the face of the enemy. Doesn't matter if this is my home. Doesn't matter if I love this land, this country.
Hashimoto So, tell me, Ollie, what happens when your imaginary friend works in his mysterious ways and his father dies?
Fr. Crispin Then my imaginary friend will also help him through it.
Hashimoto Tell the kid to stop. If he doesn't, he could lose faith in himself. That's what you should be worrying about.
Pepper Flynt Busbee I think it was stupid of me to believe that a midget like me could bring my dad back with some stupid list.
Hashimoto It was not stupid. It takes courage to believe. Your father would be more than proud of you. All the love you have for him was contained in that list.
[first lines]
Ben Eagle Narrator [narrating] This is O'Hare, California. Back then it was nothing more than a sleepy fishing village, with a hill at the end of Main Street. Like you see in postcards. My story takes place on the home front, in the midst of World War II. That's me, the little fella.
Photographer [motioning to the youngest]
Little Boy Closer?
Freddy Fox [ribbing him] Stop causing trouble, you midget.
Ben Eagle Narrator Nobody in that town liked me much.
Photographer One, two, three.
[flash]
Ben Eagle Narrator I was eight years old. But the story really starts the day I met my dad. My only friend. My partner.
Nurse Barbara He's a boy!
James Busbee Wow! He's so...
Nurse Barbara What? Little?
James Busbee Well, he'll grow. Right?
[last lines]
Pepper Flynt Busbee [upon reuniting with his dad] Partner! I got the boots you really wanted. It's me, partner.
James Busbee [receives the boy's hug] Partner.
