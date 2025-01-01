Menu
Kinoafisha Films Knock Knock Knock Knock Movie Quotes

Knock Knock Movie Quotes

Evan Webber Death? Death? You're gonna kill me? You're gonna fucking kill me? Why? WHY? Because I fucked you? You fucked me! You fucked ME! You came to MY house! You came to ME! I got you a car, I brought you your clothes, you took a fuckin' BUBBLE BATH! You wanted it! You wanted it! You came on to me! What was I supposed to do? You sucked my cock, you both fucking sucked my cock! It was FREE PIZZA! Free fuckin' pizza! It just shows up at my fuckin' door! What am I supposed to do? "We're flight attendants. Come on, fuck us! No one will know. Come on, fuck us!" Oh, twosomes, threesomes. It doesn't matter! Starfish! Husbands! You don't give a fuck, you'll just fuck anything, you'll just fuck anything! Well, you lied to me, I tried to help you! I let you in, I was a good guy, I'm a good father! And you just fucking fucked me! What? Now, you're gonna kill me? You're gonna kill me? Why? Why? 'Cause you fucked me? What the fuck-FUCK-FUCK, this is fucking insane!
Genesis Knock knock.
Bel Who's there?
Genesis Cheating Evan.
Bel Cheating Evan who?
Genesis Cheating Evan-tually gets you killed.
Louis Bitch, you barkin' up the wrong fucking tree. I'm from Oakland, ho. I know two ghetto ass hoes when I see 'em.
Evan Webber Chocolate with
[kids shouting]
Evan Webber sprinkles!
Bel I'm glad we knocked on your door.
Jake Dad, are you sure you can't come to the beach with us?
Evan Webber I would love nothing more, sport, but if Daddy doesn't work this weekend, we'll have to live in a box. Do you guys want to live in a box?
Bel It's like destiny that we were meant to meet. Do you believe in destiny, Evan?
Evan Webber I'm an architect, so obviously I believe in things happening by your own design.
Bel Well... I do. I don't think people just pick randomly. I think that, if we are here together, it's because there's something we have to learn from each other.
Evan Webber I like building up the anticipation.
Bel This is what happens when you break the rules of the game, Evan. We have to punish you!
Evan Webber You have your phone?
Genesis Uh, yeah. Why?
Evan Webber I can try and fix it.
Genesis Really? Oh.
Evan Webber My kid dropped mine in the tub, and you won't believe this but if you put it in rice, it kinda dries it out.
Genesis That would be awesome!
Bel Rice? Oh, my God, you're like a Mythbuster!
Genesis Genesis, Bel: Happy Father's Day!
Evan Webber What do you want?
Genesis I want to play hide and seek.
Bel Do you like what you see, Daddy?
Bel [as a FaceTime call comes in and a bound-hand-and-foot Evan struggles] Can a cock answer an IPhone?
Genesis Yes, but it's gotta be hard.
Genesis Welcome to America's favorite game show, Who Wants To Be A Pedophile! Where we give the audience what they want... the chance to punish a pedophile! But first, let's welcome our lovely, beautiful and charming... Miss Bel!
[Bel waltzes in, wearing a short dress "borrowed" from Evan's daughter Lisa's wardrobe, and does a Marilyn Monroe-style blown kiss]
Genesis Tonight's contestant is a special one. He's not only an architect, but also a DJ, a husband, a father of two... possibly three.
Bel Four.
Genesis All the way from One Percent Land, Mr. Evan Webber! Miss Bel, would you please get our contestant ready?
Evan Webber [struggling against his bonds that hold him in the chair] You're both crazy fucking bitches!
Evan Webber You don't look so dangerous to me. Worst case scenario, I know I can take the both of you.
Bel I'm not so sure. I do airboxing.
[does an energetic demonstration]
Evan Webber [to his pet French Bulldog after his family leaves:] Well, Monkey, looks like it's just you and me, kid.
Genesis [to Evan] You're to be executed at dawn. If I were you, I wouldn't waste my last few hours crying about it.
Bel I'm sorry, Daddy. It's the only way.
Bel I don't own a gun.
[mock-admonishes:]
Bel It's dangerous!
Genesis Untie him!
Bel Are you sure?
Genesis Yeah.
Genesis [as Evan storms out of the house to answer his Skype call away from the girls] Don't let your brekkie get cold!
Genesis [to the fed-up-with-the-intruders Evan] Excuse me, sir, can you tell me where Evan is? You know, that sweet guy who saved two girls from the rain?
Evan Webber [after he tells the girls that he is calling the police] What is so fucking funny?
Genesis I just have a funny story to tell them. It's called "To Catch A Predator..."
Bel [as she stands over the spread-eagled and bound-hand-and-foot-to-the-bed Evan] You know, every girl's first love... is their Daddy, huh?
[throws her panties down onto his face]
