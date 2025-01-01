Menu
Films
Ben-Hur
Ben-Hur Movie Quotes
Ben-Hur Movie Quotes
Jesus
Hate, anger, fear. Those are lies they use to turn you against each other. When you set aside the hate they force you to carry, that's when you know love is our true nature.
[from trailer, at start line]
Messala Severus
You should have stayed away.
Judah Ben-Hur
You should have killed me.
Messala Severus
I will.
[chariot race begins]
Judah Ben-Hur
[to Dismas]
How many Romans do you even know? Have you ever had a conversation with a single one in your life? Don't spit your hate for all when you don't even know one.
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Rodrigo Santoro
Toby Kebbell
Jack Huston
