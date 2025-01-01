Dana Barrow See, it's gone unchecked for a while.

Ben Lucky it didn't cave. Lucky I stopped by when I did.

Dana Barrow Well, and lucky for you people around here like to gossip.

Ben That they do. Also heard you were an architect or something.

Dana Barrow Yeah or something.

Ben Well, maybe we should talk about money.

Dana Barrow Well, that's a little premature.

Ben Come again?

Dana Barrow You haven't been hired yet.

Ben There's nothing I can do to change your mind?

Dana Barrow David... uh this is my husband, David. David this is Ben Philips, Jr.

David Barrow Yes, the legend. Hey! Nice to meet you.

Dana Barrow Mr. Philips is here about the leak.

David Barrow Right, Ben works fine. Great Ben, when can you start?

Dana Barrow No, that's still up in the air.

Ben Soon as you pull the trigger.

David Barrow We should probably get on this right away babe, don't you think?

Ben The next couple of weeks are kind of busy, but I am free now.

David Barrow What is this? This is water damage, right? Does this floor need to go?

Ben Yes. Look we get a dehumidifier in here we can actually save most of this wood. Just say the word.

David Barrow Great. Well, yes, we want you to start as soon as possible.

Ben All right.