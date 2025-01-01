Dana BarrowNo, uh, what I would like is for Mr. Philips to come back here when it hasn't been raining for a few days, and the two of us can get upon that roof and see what's what. That way once the situation's been thoroughly and properly assessed, then we can talk about hours and materials and the scope of work in a manner that's not been pulled directly out of our asses. And what I'd also like is to agree on a deadline which if not met, means revisiting the terms of the contract with the probability of penalties paid to us by you for each day of work exceeding the original agreement. Now if that all sounds acceptable, I'll be happy to resume this conversation at a later date. But, in the meantime it was a pleasure meeting you Mr. Philips and uhm, my husband, David, will show you out. David if you wouldn't mind.