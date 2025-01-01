Joshua ParksA Russian Jew. Russian mob boss to be exact. Get this. Putin's so scared of this guy, he put him in the Gulag four years ago without charges. Vlaslov's wife, Irina, has been running the organization from here. Totally visible.
Jeffrey AllenIt's the big, bad wolf, baby. The fucking La Kosher Nostra. I
Joshua ParksExactly. Uh, the captain wants us to put eyes on her.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Irina VlaslovMy sister always went for stupid men. Why? I do not know. Perhaps it is that my sister, too, is stupid. A terrible thing for a sibling to say, I know. But she is a great beauty, yes, which goes a long way in this world, but look in the eyes and you will see it. A great *yawning* stupidity and a complete and utter lack of judgment in men. But love - love makes great demands of us all. Hmm?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sweet PeaAnyway. The other night, I heard some fucked-up bitch talking to another girl about some creepy motherfucker, some fierce, scary shit like out of a horror movie. Now, I only heard bits and pieces, but this bitch kept going on and on about some dude covered in red dye looking like the devil's dick. The bitch that was doing all the talking, she said that this man of hers said that he robbed a bank, and, honey, all hell broke loose.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gabe WelchI just don't get how you can love a dog more than a chick is all.
Michael AtwoodYou got a girlfriend now, you can talk about women, huh?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Trina LingYeah, we're dealing with a crash-and-bash, four-man team.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Irina VlaslovThere really is no love quite like a father's love for his son, no?
Chris AllenI don't know, it's going all right, man, but I would like to make a difference. I know how that sounds. What are you laughing at?
Jeffrey AllenYou're gonna make a difference? You ain't going to make a fucking difference. Get that notion out of your head. You know what you need to do? Your job, keep your head on a swivel, out-monster the monster, and get home at the end of the night.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Irina VlaslovDo you know what this song is about, Michael? No? Then I will tell you. It is about two lovers betrayed by the secrets they keep for others. And they must choose. Exile or death.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
EmilioWho the fuck is Black Sabbath?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
EmilioDon't tell him your name, homie.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Chris AllenThis is Unit 342, I have an officer down. 9-9-9! Unit 342. Officer down. Triple 9!
Irina VlaslovSo you don't think I could shake some trees around the department and watch a few dirty cops fall from the limbs? Don't give me that look! You and I, we pray at the same altar!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Michael AtwoodWhere's my son? Where's my son, you wretched fucking cunt?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jeffrey AllenMan, so you saw him at the bar, at your house, here. Now, that is a cosmic series of coincidences. Remind me to get a lottery ticket.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Franco RodriguezI'll take care of that. Just like I took care of Gabe's whore. Left her body in the shopping cart.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Irina VlaslovWe own the secrets of kings, me and him. This is why we have survived so long.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Franco RodriguezA 9-9-9 gets called in, all units in the area converge on the downed officer. It's open-season. Everybody wants a piece of a cop killer.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Elena VlaslovMichael, I had to convince my sister to spare you, okay? Have a little gratitude.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Franco RodriguezHow many cop funerals have you been to in the last five years, huh? And you tell yourself the same thing that every cop sittin' there tells himself. "Better him than me."
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Irina VlaslovWe train dogs to fuck our prisoners. Can you imagine? That's what they say. That we degrade them with trained dogs. I can only guess this is how Elena felt every time she was fucked by a monkey.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jeffrey AllenDoes anyone believe in Jesus Christ, our Lord and fucking savior and all his miserable, dog-faced saints?