Jeffrey Allen What's a Vassili Vlaslov?

Joshua Parks A Russian Jew. Russian mob boss to be exact. Get this. Putin's so scared of this guy, he put him in the Gulag four years ago without charges. Vlaslov's wife, Irina, has been running the organization from here. Totally visible.

Jeffrey Allen It's the big, bad wolf, baby. The fucking La Kosher Nostra. I