Kinoafisha Films Triple 9 Triple 9 Movie Quotes

Triple 9 Movie Quotes

Jeffrey Allen Walter? Detective Allen. First time being robbed? No fun, right?
Walter Sims They got pictures of my family, my daughters, where we live, my daughters' school...
Jeffrey Allen Walter, you're a bank manager. You should be smart enough to know that the monster has gone digital. Be careful what you insta-google-tweet-face.
[first lines]
Michael Atwood The more jobs we do with these guys...
Russell Welch The more they squeeze us. Fucking Russians.
Michael Atwood Vassili kept things tight. At least you knew where you were. But this bitch? I don't know.
Russell Welch No shit. I can almost feel her breathing down our necks.
Irina Vlaslov There is no limit to what desperate men will do when pushed.
Jeffrey Allen Out here, there is no good and there is no bad. To survive out here, you've got to out monster the monster. Can you do that?
Chris Allen I'm a badass motherfucker, dude. I'm gonna take a piss.
Marcus Belmont Have fun.
Jeffrey Allen Fucking cop.
Jeffrey Allen What's a Vassili Vlaslov?
Joshua Parks A Russian Jew. Russian mob boss to be exact. Get this. Putin's so scared of this guy, he put him in the Gulag four years ago without charges. Vlaslov's wife, Irina, has been running the organization from here. Totally visible.
Jeffrey Allen It's the big, bad wolf, baby. The fucking La Kosher Nostra. I
Joshua Parks Exactly. Uh, the captain wants us to put eyes on her.
Irina Vlaslov My sister always went for stupid men. Why? I do not know. Perhaps it is that my sister, too, is stupid. A terrible thing for a sibling to say, I know. But she is a great beauty, yes, which goes a long way in this world, but look in the eyes and you will see it. A great *yawning* stupidity and a complete and utter lack of judgment in men. But love - love makes great demands of us all. Hmm?
Sweet Pea Anyway. The other night, I heard some fucked-up bitch talking to another girl about some creepy motherfucker, some fierce, scary shit like out of a horror movie. Now, I only heard bits and pieces, but this bitch kept going on and on about some dude covered in red dye looking like the devil's dick. The bitch that was doing all the talking, she said that this man of hers said that he robbed a bank, and, honey, all hell broke loose.
Gabe Welch I just don't get how you can love a dog more than a chick is all.
Michael Atwood You got a girlfriend now, you can talk about women, huh?
Trina Ling Yeah, we're dealing with a crash-and-bash, four-man team.
Irina Vlaslov There really is no love quite like a father's love for his son, no?
Jeffrey Allen Hit the lights, panda bear.
Marcus Belmont Running his mouth? What, he hurt your feelings? It's the fuckin' streets, that's what people do.
Marcus Belmont This ain't a fuckin' game, Chris. The rules around here are different. This ain't Buckhead, all right? So you better learn fast.
Michael Atwood They'll kill every last one of us, if we don't get this thing.
Franco Rodriguez We could pull a 9-9-9.
Marcus Belmont That's not such a bad idea.
Michael Atwood Yo, yo, yo, yo. Enough of this cop shit. English! 9-9-9? What the fuck is that?
Michelle Allen Come on, baby. You need to work with these guys. Since when does my tough guy let anyone get to him.
Chris Allen Nobody got to me.
Michelle Allen Now, stop feeling so sorry for yourself - and come to bed.
Michelle Allen Are you sulking, baby?
Chris Allen I don't know, it's going all right, man, but I would like to make a difference. I know how that sounds. What are you laughing at?
Jeffrey Allen You're gonna make a difference? You ain't going to make a fucking difference. Get that notion out of your head. You know what you need to do? Your job, keep your head on a swivel, out-monster the monster, and get home at the end of the night.
Irina Vlaslov Do you know what this song is about, Michael? No? Then I will tell you. It is about two lovers betrayed by the secrets they keep for others. And they must choose. Exile or death.
Emilio Who the fuck is Black Sabbath?
Emilio Don't tell him your name, homie.
Chris Allen This is Unit 342, I have an officer down. 9-9-9! Unit 342. Officer down. Triple 9!
Jeffrey Allen Waste not, want not.
Irina Vlaslov It would seem the house is burning and the clock is ticking, Michael.
Irina Vlaslov She has a very nice ass, my sister.
Irina Vlaslov So you don't think I could shake some trees around the department and watch a few dirty cops fall from the limbs? Don't give me that look! You and I, we pray at the same altar!
Michael Atwood Where's my son? Where's my son, you wretched fucking cunt?
Jeffrey Allen Man, so you saw him at the bar, at your house, here. Now, that is a cosmic series of coincidences. Remind me to get a lottery ticket.
Franco Rodriguez I'll take care of that. Just like I took care of Gabe's whore. Left her body in the shopping cart.
Irina Vlaslov We own the secrets of kings, me and him. This is why we have survived so long.
Franco Rodriguez A 9-9-9 gets called in, all units in the area converge on the downed officer. It's open-season. Everybody wants a piece of a cop killer.
Elena Vlaslov Michael, I had to convince my sister to spare you, okay? Have a little gratitude.
Franco Rodriguez How many cop funerals have you been to in the last five years, huh? And you tell yourself the same thing that every cop sittin' there tells himself. "Better him than me."
Irina Vlaslov We train dogs to fuck our prisoners. Can you imagine? That's what they say. That we degrade them with trained dogs. I can only guess this is how Elena felt every time she was fucked by a monkey.
Jeffrey Allen Does anyone believe in Jesus Christ, our Lord and fucking savior and all his miserable, dog-faced saints?
Russell Welch Mike is pissed. But Mike's still Mike.
