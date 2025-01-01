Menu
Masterminds Movie Quotes

David Ghantt You farted right into my butt hole. It's like a fart transplant.
David Ghantt [after David's gun discharges in the back of his waistband] It feels like it just grazed my biscuits, right there in betwixt 'em.
David Ghantt I'm starting to feel like a corn dog at a hot dog party, and it ain't flattering, I'll tell you that.
Jandice A couple years back, I was at a youth praise concert at church, and I saw the most handsome man that I had ever seen in the world. He was looking right at me. We went on a date, and then we fell very, very, very, very, very, very, very, very deeply in love. And then he died. Snake bite. At his funeral, I was very, very distraught. I couldn't keep myself together. And I saw this... other man. A distant cousin of the deceased. He was a pallbearer, and he was kinda strugglin' to hold up his end of the casket.
David Ghantt I had a hard time liftin' it up.
Jandice In any case, we got to talkin' afterwards, and I thought, well, that one's dead, this one's alive. I'll take the live one. Now, here we are, two years later.
David Ghantt [puzzled by the blood on Kelly's breast] Why isn't it milk?
Mike McKinney So. Who do y'all want me to kill?
Steve Chambers Whoa, ho, Mike! We'll talk about it later. Not now. Not in front of...
[Steve nods toward his two young sons]
Mike McKinney [whispers] Oh, I see... is it one of them?
Scanlon Katie Candy Cane, is she a stripper?
Scanlon [holding up a picture of David Ghantt] Look at him. He looks like Kenny Rogers and Kenny Loggins had a lovechild... and then Kenny G, he just showed up to the birthday party, started playin' the flute, and messed this boy up.
Mike McKinney I got another job.
David Ghantt No kiddin', what are you doin'?
Mike McKinney Tax preparation.
David Ghantt Oh, are ya? That's nice.
Mike McKinney Naw, I'm just foolin'. It's gonna be more murder.
Runny Please, don't shoot. I've got kids.
David Ghantt Yeah? Do your kids know you're a lying, cheating sack of filth?
Runny Well... I just haven't found the right moment to tell 'em.
Jandice [as Kelly and Jandice fight, Kelly attacks her with a tube of feminine cream called Vagaway] No, not the Vagaway! They don't make it anymore!
David Ghantt [voice over] Steve was a petty thief, mostly known for stealing tiny wheelchairs from pediatric hospitals.
David Ghantt I'd rob a funeral home for you.
Kelly Campbell We could hop on over to Brazil. You ever been to Rio?
David Ghantt I've never even been to the airport but about twice in my life.
Kelly Campbell Oh, it's a real magical place.
David Ghantt Yeah. All those planes landin' and takin' off and such.
Kelly Campbell No, Rio.
David Ghantt Oh, Rio, yeah, yeah.
David Ghantt I look like if Jesus and a cat had a baby.
Plewe It's a booger whistle.
Steve Chambers They gotta learn that presents don't just show up under a Christmas tree. I'd like to see these turkeys go out and earn seventeen million dollars. They wouldn't even know where to begin.
Steve Chambers What should I call you, sir?
Steve Chambers Nothing. You don't ever need to see me or know my name. You can refer to me as Geppetto.
David Ghantt Geppetto?
Steve Chambers Yeah, Geppetto. As in Pinnochio. As in, I pull the strings.
David Ghantt I think he means Stromboli.
Steve Chambers What did you call me?
David Ghantt Nothin'. I just think you mean Stromboli. Geppetto was just a woodcarver. Stromboli was the puppeteer.
Mike McKinney This gun has secrets... don't it?
Mike McKinney [whispering to the gun] Don't you?
Mike McKinney [leaning in to listen] I don't speak Spanish.
David Ghantt [coughing on a bite of churro] No, that's alright, I'm just choking on my cholo.
David Ghantt Brace your boobies.
David Ghantt One-four-three, Kelly Campbell.
Kelly Campbell Okay, well, I gotta run.
Kelly Campbell [seductively] I gotta go wash my pantyhouse... with my mouth.
Kelly Campbell Look, I know you're just two good men doin' a difficult job.
[Agent Scanlon scowls about being mistaken as male]
Kelly Campbell I guess this is hasta la muerte.
David Ghantt Sometimes the only way out... is through.
David Ghantt I'm right here, sugar bush. Don't worry about a thing.
Michelle Chambers Welcome to Neptune's Conch.
