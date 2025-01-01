David GhanttYou farted right into my butt hole. It's like a fart transplant.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
David Ghantt[after David's gun discharges in the back of his waistband]It feels like it just grazed my biscuits, right there in betwixt 'em.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
David GhanttI'm starting to feel like a corn dog at a hot dog party, and it ain't flattering, I'll tell you that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
JandiceA couple years back, I was at a youth praise concert at church, and I saw the most handsome man that I had ever seen in the world. He was looking right at me. We went on a date, and then we fell very, very, very, very, very, very, very, very deeply in love. And then he died. Snake bite. At his funeral, I was very, very distraught. I couldn't keep myself together. And I saw this... other man. A distant cousin of the deceased. He was a pallbearer, and he was kinda strugglin' to hold up his end of the casket.
Scanlon[holding up a picture of David Ghantt]Look at him. He looks like Kenny Rogers and Kenny Loggins had a lovechild... and then Kenny G, he just showed up to the birthday party, started playin' the flute, and messed this boy up.