Films
Moonwalkers
Moonwalkers Movie Quotes
Kidman
It sounds like a rather large operation. How are we going to keep this secret?
Colonel Dickford
We'll do what the Egyptians did.Bury the architects inside the pyramid.
Kidman
It's not that I don't understand; it's that I don't give a fuck.
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Ron Perlman
Jay Benedict
