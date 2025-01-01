Menu
Cora Duvall Camille, Aunt Jewel shot herself.
Camille Dixon We don't know that Aunt Jewel shot herself.
Cora Duvall What do you mean?
Camille Dixon All we know was that Aunt Jewel was shot, period.
Cora Duvall But - but the gun was in her hand. She must have - must have -
Camille Dixon Don't always go for the obvious, Cora. Just think!
Cora Duvall What are you eating?
Camille Dixon Nothin'. Now, you just listen to me, all right? Aunt Jewel did not commit suicide. Nobody in this family commits suicide. Suicide is a disgrace. Only crazy people commit suicide. So if that's what come - some robber, some murderer is trying to make this look like, well, forget that you saw the gun in her hand, you hear me? It was not there. Aunt Jewel did not commit suicide.
Lester Boyle He had nothing to do with it, all right. He's innocent. You can trust me on that.
Eddie "The Expert" Pitts And what makes you so sure of that, Lester?
Lester Boyle Because - I've fished with him.
Emma Duvall I'm part black?
[the police lab reports that Camille is a hemophiliac]
Otis Tucker A condition under which, in times of extreme stress, her blood will not clot properly. Emma, Camille Dixon is your aunt, isn't she?
Emma Duvall Unfortunately.
Otis Tucker You ever seen her suffer from this condition?
Emma Duvall Unfortunately not.
[playing Scrabble in Willis's cell]
Willis Richland Ohh, wow, wow, wow, wow we! That's a triple letter there, that's 12, that's 14 and that's A-W-E. Huh, I'm out, give it up.
Lester Boyle A-we?
Willis Richland Give it up.
Lester Boyle A-we?
Willis Richland Come on.
Lester Boyle A-we?
Willis Richland Come on.
Lester Boyle "A-we" is not a word!
[He hits the table, upsetting the board and scattering letters everywhere]
Jack Palmer Awe. Bless me. Awe. Derived from old Norse which goes back to the reconstructed Indo-European base "agh". A mixture of reverence, fear, wonder.
Emma Duvall It serves him right. Sniffing up the wrong tree.
Emma Duvall I wonder if Jason's killed himself over mother yet.
Emma Duvall You're a cop now?
Jason Brown Sure am.
Emma Duvall Great. Congratulations. I'm still a criminal and you're the law. Our timing continues to suck.
Jack Palmer I'm your lawyer.
Willis Richland I'm gonna need a lawyer?
Jack Palmer Everybody needs a lawyer.
Willis Richland Every family got a few loose screws here and there. But, there's always some keepers too.
Otis Tucker This paper here says that she almost died giving birth.
Emma Duvall Birth?
Otis Tucker Uh-huh.
Emma Duvall Aunt Camille?
Otis Tucker Uh-huh.
Emma Duvall Well, that's impossible, cause she's never even gotten laid!
Jewel Mae 'Cookie' Orcutt By the way, the final score is Cookie: 849 - Willis: 712.
Billy Cox I tell you what - if I find Miss Dixon over at that house again, I'm gonna tape my cattle prod to her.
Lester Boyle She might like that, Billy.
Cora Duvall I know, Camille, you're right. You're always right.
Billy Cox Go on in and find Lester. And don't do anything he don't tell you to do.
Lester Boyle I think Nadine's cherry pie is better than Dolores, but I'm - I'm not gonna tell her.
Billy Cox Well, it is.
Emma Duvall So Jack, then tell me exactly how this happened.
Jack Palmer Well, old Donny, he was a good-looking hunk, but he was not much of a provider, to say the least. So, he and Cora moved in with Camille right after they were married, and Camille ended up taking care of both of them. I guess there were times that got pretty tight in that little house.
Willis Richland Boy, I bet that's right.
Jack Palmer Of course, nobody knows what happened behind those walls, not even me. But a few months later, old Donny just up and disappeared. And shortly thereafter, Cora and Camille leave town on an extended vacation. And when they got back, little Emma belonged to Cora.
Emma Duvall What do you mean "disappeared"? I was told that he went to Africa on a church mission and gave his life saving children during the famine.
Jack Palmer Well, not exactly what happened. He died all right, about four years later, somewhere down in Alabama, in a button factory accident.
Emma Duvall The button factory?
Jack Palmer Yep. Seems the hole-poker machine broke loose and fell on him. They said he had 273 holes in him before they could get it off him.
Emma Duvall Willis...?
Willis Richland Huh?
Emma Duvall What's wrong with all these people?
Camille Dixon I want you to be organic, Cora. I want you to realize the moment, all right?
Josie Martin [singing] I left my will, To the congregation, I left my soul, To the five and dime, I'm all alone, I'm ready, I'm coming home...
Jewel Mae 'Cookie' Orcutt Greek Sun God. Six letters. Last one is an "S".
Willis Richland Helios. H-E-L-I-O-S. God of the Sun. He had a great big old palace up on the hill. And every night when the sun went down, he rode up to it - in a golden boat - with golden wings.
Jewel Mae 'Cookie' Orcutt Golden boat. Golden wings.
Josie Martin What's going on, baby?
Willis Richland How you doing?
Josie Martin Ain't nothing but a party.
Willis Richland Yeah.
Josie Martin Wanna drink?
Willis Richland No. Never before Tom Brokaw.
Josie Martin Oh, Lord knows it.
Willis Richland You looking good as ever.
Josie Martin Thank you, sugar.
Willis Richland Hey, listen Emma. I'm worried about Cookie.
Emma Duvall Why? What's wrong with her?
Willis Richland She's old.
Willis Richland Hot dog! Look, come over about noon, okay? Cookie gonna be in heaven! Oh, man! She gonna be in heaven!
Jewel Mae 'Cookie' Orcutt Here I come, Buck. I'm gonna be in a golden boat with golden wings.
Willis Richland You smell like fish.
Emma Duvall Yeah, you smell like Turkey.
Cora Duvall She's dead. She's been murdered. She's upstairs in the bedroom. And she's - she's white - like lilies in the field that the mower had never mowed. And there's blood everywhere. Red like coral the fish have found in the twilight of the sea.
Jack Palmer They read you your rights, didn't they?
Willis Richland [pacing the jail cell] Yeah. They gave me coffee and a "Field and Stream" magazine, but I can't concentrate too good right now.
Billy Cox Slow down, Eddie. We're not talking about Jack the Ripper here.
Eddie "The Expert" Pitts Really?
Billy Cox It's just a couple of women.
Camille Dixon You'd think the police could, at least, take their stupid crime tape with them when they were leaving.
Jack Palmer Did Cookie ever show you a copy of her will?
Willis Richland I don't know anything about that. She had a cookie jar where she kept all of her important papers and stuff like that. So, uh, if she had a will, I reckon that's where it would be.
Wanda Carter Wild women don't get the blues.
Josie Martin You got that right, sister.
Willis Richland Man, if the electric chair doesn't kill me, this jail food will. Ain't no telling what my last meal's gonna be.
Josie Martin How much time do you spend in a drinking establishment? My guess would be not much. We folk of the nightlife don't spend a whole bunch of time looking at a clock on the wall. We do what we do best: drinkin' and buryin' the blues.
Theo Johnson No, no, no. I think you misconstrued-ed the matter. You see.
Cora Duvall Did my veils come back from the cleaners?
Wanda Carter Batesville is B-A-T-E, not B-A-I-T.
Cora Duvall I like this room best. I think facing east is good luck - for the sunrise. Don't you? But if you want this one, that's okay. I can take this one instead. It has the best view of trees, the magnolia trees. Trees that bloom like the blasts of trumpets that herald the approach of kings and make afraid the enemy!
Otis Tucker Did he specifically ask for Wild Turkey?
Wanda Carter Yes, sir. Probably for Easter Sunday. I sell almost as much Turkey at Easter as I do at Thanksgiving. Get it? Turkey? Thanksgiving?
Willis Richland If anybody's hungry, I got some stuff at home for catfish enchiladas.
Willis Richland It's just acting, Emma. I bet he's good in that death scene. Maybe, he knows what it's like to *feel* that way about a woman.
Wanda Carter I know what it's like to *feel* that way about a man.
Camille Dixon Cora? Cora, I didn't cut out that speech 'cause I thought we'd do it a justice. But now, I'm not too sure. You're gonna get more - more vitality in your voice. More sexuality.
Cora Duvall I did good. Didn't I?
Lester Boyle You know, you can tell a whole lot about the man just by the color of his fishing rod.
Lester Boyle [first lines]
Lester Boyle I oughta be bottom fishing tonight, Billy. It's a nice breeze.
Billy Cox I don't understand it, Lester.
Lester Boyle Fish be moving.
Billy Cox How men spend all that time and money try to outsmart fish?
Lester Boyle Cause it's fun!
Cora Duvall Tell me about motivation again.
Camille Dixon I am so tired. I cannot talk.
Cora Duvall Oh, okay.
Camille Dixon Hold it! Hold it! Everybody just hold it! Cora, what were we working on? About your transition from despair to relief.
Cora Duvall I was savin' it from when I look at the moon and say it's a virgin?
Camille Dixon No, no, I think it should come here. I think it should come right away.
Lester Boyle Hey, Flash? Did you hear that Emma Duvall's back in town? Are you on top of that?
Manny Hood Need some fish?
Willis Richland I catch my own fish.
Manny Hood I keep working on the caboose. It's coming out real nice.
Jewel Mae 'Cookie' Orcutt Ohh, that little bugger!
Emma Duvall Oh, God! Damn you, Willis! You scared the holy piss out of me!
Willis Richland Hey, the kid is back. Emma Duvall's back in town.
Emma Duvall Yes, she is back and she can't even seem to get her feet wet before certain people start snooping around trying to check up on her.
Emma Duvall Jesus, Manny! You scared me!
Manny Hood Morning, Emma. I brought you some coffee. Is that what you sleep in? Must get awful hot in all those - clothes.
Jack Palmer Nothing in life is free, Camille. Sooner or later, everything has a price. Any lawyer will tell you that.
Jason Brown Do we know who did it yet?
Lester Boyle Do you smell fish in here?
