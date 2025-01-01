Menu
Tales from the Darkside: The Movie Movie Quotes

Tales from the Darkside: The Movie Movie Quotes

Carola You promised you'd never tell!
[Final scene: The timer dings and Betty is, at long last, ready to kill and prepare Timmy]
Betty My goodness, you really did keep the best one for last, didn't you?
Timmy No, no. I've saved the really, really best story for now.
Betty Well, you should've told me the really, really best story before, 'cause now it's too late.
[Betty rolls the preparation cart towards Timmy's cell]
Timmy But it's the really best one of all because there's a happy ending, a really happy ending.
[Timmy drops the book]
Betty No other stories in that book have a happy ending.
Timmy But you gotta hear this story. It's about this kid, and his name is Timmy.
Betty That's nice, dear.
Timmy And you see, Timmy's older brother, he had this stupid paper route. And one day, Timmy's older brother got sick. Timmy had to go on collecting, and Timmy went to this one house. And this lady who answered the door, she said, "Come on in," so when he went inside, she tricked him and threw him into a pantry. She made him eat cookies all day long, 'cause she wanted him to get fat, 'cause she was gonna kill him, and cook him, and eat him!
Betty This is YOUR story, and you can stop telling it now because we both know how it comes out.
Timmy But you don't, 'cause something really weird happens.
Betty Oh, really?
Timmy Yeah.
Timmy [pulling out a handful of marbles from his pocket] Uh, you see, Timmy had these marbles in his pocket. They were shiny and slippery, and when he threw them on the floor...
Timmy [tossing the marbles on the floor] ... she didn't see where they went and she slipped.
[Betty slips on the marbles and falls backside on the skewers, stabbing herself in the back; Betty screams in pain as she drops the keys whilst on the rolling prep table , rolling toward the oven]
Timmy Timmy saw his chance to escape...
[Betty, with the skewers in her back, arises from the table in pain]
Timmy ...if he could just reach the keys!
[Timmy grabs the keys, frees himself, then shoves Betty onto the huge pan and sends her into her own oven to roast alive]
Betty [screaming] Aaaaahhh! AAAAAHHH!
[Timmy helps himself to a Shoprite Chips-A-Lot cookie]
Timmy [breaks the fourth wall] Don't you just love happy endings?
Cabbie Hey, man, what's so fuckin' funny?
Bellingham Oh, I was just thinkin' of this guy I know. Couldn't distinguish a third dynasty sacred scroll from a piece of post-Alexandrian pictogram porn.
Wyatt Judith says she hasn't moved anything of yours in over four months.
Maddox [explaining to Jer] Judy Amato. Big gallery on West Broadway.
Wyatt She says if the stuff isn't out by tomorrow it gets junked.
Preston What? Wyatt, you've got to convince her that...
Wyatt I can't convince her of anything.
Preston Wyatt, you're my agent!
Wyatt Well... not exactly. Preston, your artistic vision is just not a marketable commodity.
Preston Wyatt, I'm broke. I can't live on nothing.
Wyatt And I can't live on ten-percent of nothing.
Preston [pause] You're a monster.
Wyatt I'm an agent. For an agent, being a monster is just credentials.
Bellingham [tied to a chair watching his manuscript get dumped] My master's thesis! What're you doing?
Andy [ripping up a page] Well, I'm going to start a little fire under your chair and roast your nuts.
Bellingham Why?
Halston [preparing to asassinate a cat] The rest of your nine lives are going in one lump-sum.
Carola Preston and I are celebrating the tenth anniversary of the night we first met.
Margaret (segment "Lover's Vow") You mean when you thought he was gonna push you up against the wall and rape you?
Carola Yes, darling. It's also the night that Wyatt here gave your father the shaft.
Wyatt Oh, and I only had to murder three other agents before your mother would let me represent him again.
Preston And you're still on probation, you mercenary wretch.
Preston Carola. I loved you.
Gargoyle And i loved you, too. But you broke your vow, and that sealed our destiny.
Betty I NEVER could do long division. Let's see, how many times does twelve go into seventy-five.
Timmy Oh, six times, three left over. Why?
Betty Well, at twelve minutes a pound, that means you have to be in the oven by no later than 1:30. Oh, but evisceration takes at least an hour.
Drogan We were a dull collection of rich, old, unhappy people. Then, the cat came.
Halston Don't worry, Drogan. I'll kill your cat for you.
Drogan Good. Kill it, bury it, and bring me its tail so I can throw it in the fire and watch it burn.
Preston There's Van Gogh. Degas. Rodin. They didn't have agents. How'd they get so successful?
Maddox They died.
Preston It was very good. I needed it. I need more of it.
Carola I do, too. Right now.
[kiss]
Carola Good morning. Last night was very important to me.
Preston It was a nightmare.
Drogan The cat *killed* them. I warned them, but they wouldn't listen. They found out. They found out.
Carola So are you sorry you met me?
Preston You take care of me. Maybe just a little bit, I take care of you.
Drogan I don't hate cats. Cats hate me. Don't you see? We're all in danger as long as that animal is in this house! You'll find out! You'll find out!
Betty Okay. This'll be the last story - and you have to make it quick.
Bellingham Susan Smith stole that fetish and she was the one who planted it here.
Museum Director (segment "Lot 249") Oh, my, what a sensual candlestick.
Bellingham Take your hands off that!
Susan [on the phone with Lee lying dead] Andy? You busy?
Wyatt [to Carola] You know, you saved Preston from people like me.
Preston She saved me from myself.
Wyatt Time to go. This kind of sincerity is bad for my self-image.
Halston I don't believe this, you're hiring me to kill a cat?
Betty Of course, I'm going through a lot of trouble for a dinner party. I always go through a lot of trouble for a dinner party.
Andy He looks pissed off - like he's thinking.
Bellingham He's not thinking anything. The first thing the embalmers did was stick a hook up his nose, then drag his brain out through his nostrils.
Susan Andy's my brother. He won't do anything. And Bellingham's a loser. He can't do anything.
Halston Okay, cat. It's just you and me now.
Andy What happened to the mummy?
[the gargoyle has Preston in a corner outside the bar]
Preston [yells] No! No, please! Please, don't!
Gargoyle [demonic voice] Your life in exchange for a promise.
Preston You got it!
Gargoyle If I let you go, you must swear you'll never say you saw me, never say you heard me speak, never tell anyone how I look, never repeat what I've said. A promise... forever.
Preston You gotta be kidding.
[the monster raises its claws; growls]
Preston [convinced] I-I promise!
Gargoyle Cross your heart?
[the monster deeply scratches Preston's chest, then disappears]
Preston [screams in pain] I PROMISE!
Lee (segment "Lot 249") You're going to go see Bellingham!
Susan I give the guy a hard-on. I'm just going to talk to him, throw him off the track.
Bellingham You're not leaving here until you see what's inside Lot 249.
