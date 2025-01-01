Menu
Kinoafisha Films Untitled Godzilla Sequel Untitled Godzilla Sequel Movie Quotes

Untitled Godzilla Sequel Movie Quotes

Dr. Emma Russell [last words] Long live... the king.
Dr. Ishiro Serizawa Sometimes... the only way to heal our wounds is to make peace with the demons who created them.
Dr. Ishiro Serizawa [to Godzilla] Goodbye, old friend.
Dr. Vivienne Graham A sort of symbiotic relationship, if you will. The lion and the mouse.
Senator Williams Or the scorpion and the frog. So you'd want to make Godzilla our pet.
Dr. Ishiro Serizawa No. We will be his.
[general laughter]
Dr. Ishiro Serizawa There are some things beyond our understanding, Mark. We must accept them and *learn* from them. Because these moments of crisis are also potential moments of faith. A time - when we either come together or fall apart. Nature always has a way of balancing itself. The only question is... What part - will we play.
Mark Russell Did you just make that up?
Dr. Ishiro Serizawa No. I read it in a fortune cookie once.
[beat]
Dr. Ishiro Serizawa A really long fortune cookie.
Dr. Emma Russell The mass extinction we feared has already begun. And we are the cause. We are the infection. But like all living organisms, the earth unleashed a fever to fight this infection. Its original and rightful rulers, the Titans. They are part of the earth's natural defense system. A way to protect the planet, to maintain its balance. But if governments are allowed to contain them, destroy them, or use them for war, the human infection will only continue to spread. And with our lifetime, our planet will perish, and so will we. Unless we restore balance.
Sam Coleman What we are witnessing here, Senators - is the return of an ancient and forgotten superspecies. Godzilla. The MUTOs. Kong. We believe that these - Titans, and others like them, provide an essential balance to our world. And while some may pose a threat, Monarch - is uniquely prepared to determine which of these Titans are here to threaten us, and which of these Titans are here to pro-tect us.
Senator Williams Thank you for the fifth grade history lesson, Mr. Coleman.
Mark Russell Jesus! How many of these things are there?
Dr. Ishiro Serizawa Seventeen. And counting, after Gojira.
Mark Russell Seventeen!
Dr. Vivienne Graham Most of them were discovered in deep hibernation. While others we've contained at top-secret sites around the world. Cambodia and Mexico, Skull Island. We even found one in Wyoming. They're everywhere.
[Godzilla is flashing his light]
Master Sergeant Hendricks Hey, what's with the light show?
Dr. Vivienne Graham It's an intimidation display. Like a gorilla pounding its chest.
Sam Coleman [nervously] Consider us very intimidated.
Dr. Emma Russell Leave her out of this.
Alan Jonah Why? You're the one who pulled her into it. Madison, tell me, what exactly did Mommy sell you on? Some grand utopia? Man and monster, living together in blissful harmony?
[more Titans are being released from other Monarch outposts]
Alan Jonah I thought we were going to release them gradually. One at a time.
Dr. Emma Russell I'm not doing this.
Alan Jonah Long live the king.
Madison Russell You're a monster.
Dr. Ishiro Serizawa Killing them would be a mistake. They returned because of us. It was our atomic testing that awoke Gojira. Other creatures like the MUTOs. From strip-mining and seismic surveys. But these are not monsters! They are animals, rising to reclaim a world that was once theirs!
Senator Williams It almost sounds like you're protecting them, Dr. Serizawa. As if you admire them.
Dr. Ishiro Serizawa [grimly] I admire all forms of life.
[standing]
Dr. Ishiro Serizawa Senators. If we hope to survive, we must find ways to coexist with Titans. With Gojira.
[from teaser trailer]
Madison Russell Hello? Is anyone there? I'm trying to reach... I'm tryin' to reach MONARCH.
Dr. Vivienne Graham [to Mark Russell] They're everywhere. Battling for dominance. A rival alpha to Godzilla.
Mark Russell How's that?
Dr. Ilene Chen Myth is our compass. It's something my mom used to say. She believed our stories about monsters and dragons, could help us find the Titans, and restore our connection to nature.
Mark Russell Wait, your mother? You're second-generation Monarch?
Dr. Ilene Chen Third. It runs in the family.
Mark Russell That's incredible! I don't suppose your family has any tips on slaying dragons, do they?
Dr. Ilene Chen Slaying dragons is a Western concept. In the East, they are sacred. Divine creatures who brought wisdom, strength. Even redemption.
Chief Warrant Officer Barnes Sometimes I think this is Godzilla's world. We just live in it.
Colonel Diane Foster Damn right.
Chief Warrant Officer Barnes [sees King Ghidorah] You gotta be fucking kidding.
Alan Jonah [to Dr. Emma Russell] Listen. While you were sitting comfortably in some laboratory, we've been fighting, for decades in one *dirty* war after another. I've seen human nature firsthand, and I'm here to *tell* you that it doesn't get any better. It just gets worse. So I'm sorry that Monster Zero isn't *exactly* what we were expecting. But we opened Pandora's box, and there's no closing it now.
Mark Russell You are out of your goddamn mind! First, you put our daughter's life in danger and now you get to decide the fate of the world. That's rich, Emma!
Dr. Emma Russell I couldn't be more sane, and Madison couldn't be stronger. After we lost Andrew, I trained her to survive. And at least now, she will have a fighting chance.
Mark Russell A fighting chance? Why don't you listen to yourself? It's not all math, Emma. Some things, you can't control.
Dr. Emma Russell And there are some things you can't run from.
Mark Russell This won't bring him back to us.
Chief Warrant Officer Barnes [on Madison] I can't blame that kid! If I had these two for parents, I'd run away from home too.
Mark Russell [a massive pteranadon just emerged from a volcano] You got a catchy name for this one?
Dr. Ilene Chen Local legends call it Rodan, The Fire Demon.
Mark Russell That's comforting.
Dr. Ishiro Serizawa [angrily] This is a dangerous path! You are meddling with forces beyond our comprehension, gambling with the lives of billions!
Chief Warrant Officer Barnes [about Mark] Dude hates Titans.
Sam Coleman Yeah, well, you would too if you were him.
Dr. Emma Russell Containment team stand down, I repeat stand down! You are scaring her!
Dr. Emma Russell I can only urge you all to take refuge. Over the last sixty years, Monarch has prepared bunkers around the world to save and restart civilization. PI suggest you find them.
[pause]
Dr. Ilene Chen That bitch!
Sam Coleman [as they enter Washington, D.C] Jesus. It's like the whole sky's alive.
Colonel Diane Foster That's because it is.
Dr. Vivienne Graham As you know, at approximately oh seven hundred hours, our containment site, in China's Yunnan rainforest was raided. The specimen, code name Mothra, escaped, only to cocoon itself later under a nearby waterfall. While Dr. Emma Russell, and her daughter Madison were taken hostage. This - is the man responsible. Alan Jonah. A former British Army colonel turned eco-terrorist, obsessed with restoring the natural order. And to fund his operations he began trafficking in a new and dangerous market: Titan DNA.
Dr. Ishiro Serizawa Hold your fire. We don't know if he will attack!
Mark Russell Well he will if you keep those guns on him. Now I want him dead more that anybody, but unless this is a fight that you know that you can win for God's sakes, stand down.
[last lines]
Dr. Rick Stanton [after Godzilla blasts one of King Ghidorah's heads with its atomic breath] Jesus! Good thing he's on our side.
Dr. Ilene Chen For now.
Madison Russell Look!
[the remaining Titans, including Rodan, arrive to bow to Godzilla, who roars in triumph]
Mark Russell Listen to me: They'll *think* it's one of them. You use the wrong *frequency* on one of them and you're gonna be responsible for a thousand San Franciscos.
Dr. Emma Russell Just like how a forest fire replenishes the soil or how a volcano creates new land, we have seen signs that these creatures will do the same. San Francisco, Las Vegas, wherever the Titans go, life follows, triggered by their radiation.
Mark Russell [almost whispering] Open the shields.
Dr. Rick Stanton [loudly] Oh yeah, sure, let's bring him in for a beer! You outta your goddamn mind?
Mark Russell [almost whispering] Let him know we're not a threat. Open the shields.
[pause]
Dr. Ishiro Serizawa [to Stanton] Do it.
Colonel Diane Foster The oxygen destroyer, why wasn't Monster Zero affected?
Chief Warrant Officer Barnes I mean, I'm no scientist, but I think it has something to do with his goddamn head growing back.
Dr. Rick Stanton Well, I've never seen anything like it. It violates everything we know about the natural order.
Dr. Ilene Chen Unless he's not part of the natural order.
Dr. Ishiro Serizawa What do you mean?
[shows a cave painting of Godzilla and Monster Zero]
Dr. Ilene Chen I was able to piece this together.
Sam Coleman Well, he looks vaguely familiar.
Dr. Ilene Chen It tells of a great dragon who fell from the stars. A Hydra whose storm swallowed both men and gods alike.
Mark Russell What, you mean an alien?
Dr. Ilene Chen Yes. He's not part of our natural order. And he's not meant to be here.
Dr. Ishiro Serizawa A false king.
Dr. Rick Stanton An invasive species. That could explain how he's creating these massive storms and the effect he's having on the other Titans. It's almost he's reshaping the planet to his own liking.
Dr. Ishiro Serizawa These legends, what did they call him?
Dr. Ilene Chen Ghidorah. "The one who is many."
Mark Russell Ghi-what?
Sam Coleman She said, "Gonorrhea."
Mark Russell Huh?
Dr. Ilene Chen [enunciating] Ghidorah!
Mark Russell [Rodan is bellowing and they just found out Ghidorah is heading towards him] Serizawa, it's not a coincidence that Monster Zero thing is heading here. He's reacting to Big Bird's cries. He's coming for food, or fight or... .something more intimate.
[last lines]
Alan Jonah [referring to Ghidorah's severed head] We'll take it.
Madison Russell I made us breakfast... It's, uh, eggs, toast and what was once bacon.
Dr. Emma Russell And which do you recommend?
Madison Russell [laughing] The toast and eggs.
Dr. Emma Russell Thank you.
Dr. Rick Stanton Godzilla's radiation is reaching critical mass! Six minutes until he blows!
Dr. Vivienne Graham The specimen at the site has been kept entirely off-book. And since it's a more recent discovery our data is limited. But it seems to be another apex predator.
Dr. Ishiro Serizawa Emma called it - Monster Zero.
Dr. Vivienne Graham It may have been a rival alpha to Godzilla, battling for dominance over the other Titans.
Admiral William Stenz Their behavior has become - random. Erratic. And with - our forces spread desperately thin and these things roaming the globe unimpeded, we are running out of options. And time. Excuse me, do you have something to add.
Dr. Ilene Chen Yeah. You're wrong. Their behavior is *not* random. *Or* erratic.
Executive Officer Bowman Can't fix our position. GPS is down. But inertial says we're 600 miles from departure.
Commander Crane That can't be.
Dr. Rick Stanton I knew it, man! The vortex was a tunnel into the Hollow Earth. It's a subterranean tunnel system that connect the entire planet. It doesn't matter. I knew I was right. I told you, Chen!
Dr. Ilene Chen Shut up, Rick.
Chief Warrant Officer Barnes Mayday, mayday! This is Raptor One to Argo. Argo, do you copy?
Colonel Diane Foster Copy, Raptor One. What's your status?
Chief Warrant Officer Barnes We're screwed, that's what. And we got kids on board. We're gonna need immediate mid-air retrieval.
Chief Warrant Officer Barnes Lock on their position, and prepare the hangar for an emergency landing.
Dr. Rick Stanton Hangar doors are unresponsive.
Colonel Diane Foster Manual override?
Dr. Rick Stanton They're stuck!
Mark Russell [gets out of his seat] All right, which way to the hangar?
Sam Coleman I can show you. Anybody else? I know the way. Come on.
Dr. Rick Stanton Hope you got a big wrench.
[first lines]
Mark Russell [SAN FRANCISCO 2014; calling out for his son] An-drew! An-drew! An-drew! An-drewww!
Dr. Vivienne Graham Mark, we know you're hurting. But if we find the ORCA we'll find your family. I promise.
Dr. Emma Russell [to Mark] I'm sorry. Run.
[detonates the ice freeing Ghidorah]
Dr. Rick Stanton And what's gonna be left, if you do this? A dead charred world, overrun by monsters?
Dr. Emma Russell No, Doctor Stanton, the exact opposite. Just like a how forest fire replenishes the soil or how a volcano creates new land, we have seen signs that these creatures will do the same. San Francisco, Las Vegas, wherever the Titans go, life follows, triggered by their radiation. They are the only thing that can reverse the destruction that we started. They are the only guarantee that life will carry on. But for that to happen, we must set them free.
Mark Russell [hops into the Osprey] Let's move!
Colonel Diane Foster We'll do an emergency vertical takeoff at max rpm! Number two's still speeding up!
Dr. Vivienne Graham If Jonah is looking to extract genetic samples they'll be here - in the bio labs.
Colonel Diane Foster Is there another creature that might stand a chance against him?
Dr. Ishiro Serizawa [thoughtfully] No. Ghidorah and Gojira's rivalry was ancient and unique.
Staff Sergeant Martinez Right, so we killed - our best shot - at beating this thing?
Dr. Emma Russell [Carrying the 'titan's sound device, intrepidly traversing rickety platform bridge, facing at end humungously large larval stage insect - a moth! - 'looking' down at her] "Ok."
Godzilla Slkreeeonk
Admiral William Stenz Moscow, London, Washington DC, all under attack. On every continent the Titians are triggering earthquakes, wildfires, tsunamis and disasters we don't even have names for yet
Colonel Diane Foster Everyone strap in. All ships - follow our lead.
Dr. Ilene Chen You are murdering the world.
Dr. Emma Russell No.
Mark Russell My God.
Dr. Rick Stanton Zilla.
