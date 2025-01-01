Dr. Ishiro SerizawaThere are some things beyond our understanding, Mark. We must accept them and *learn* from them. Because these moments of crisis are also potential moments of faith. A time - when we either come together or fall apart. Nature always has a way of balancing itself. The only question is... What part - will we play.
Dr. Emma RussellThe mass extinction we feared has already begun. And we are the cause. We are the infection. But like all living organisms, the earth unleashed a fever to fight this infection. Its original and rightful rulers, the Titans. They are part of the earth's natural defense system. A way to protect the planet, to maintain its balance. But if governments are allowed to contain them, destroy them, or use them for war, the human infection will only continue to spread. And with our lifetime, our planet will perish, and so will we. Unless we restore balance.
Sam ColemanWhat we are witnessing here, Senators - is the return of an ancient and forgotten superspecies. Godzilla. The MUTOs. Kong. We believe that these - Titans, and others like them, provide an essential balance to our world. And while some may pose a threat, Monarch - is uniquely prepared to determine which of these Titans are here to threaten us, and which of these Titans are here to pro-tect us.
Dr. Vivienne GrahamMost of them were discovered in deep hibernation. While others we've contained at top-secret sites around the world. Cambodia and Mexico, Skull Island. We even found one in Wyoming. They're everywhere.
[Godzilla is flashing his light]
Master Sergeant HendricksHey, what's with the light show?
Dr. Ishiro SerizawaKilling them would be a mistake. They returned because of us. It was our atomic testing that awoke Gojira. Other creatures like the MUTOs. From strip-mining and seismic surveys. But these are not monsters! They are animals, rising to reclaim a world that was once theirs!
Senator WilliamsIt almost sounds like you're protecting them, Dr. Serizawa. As if you admire them.
Alan Jonah[to Dr. Emma Russell]Listen. While you were sitting comfortably in some laboratory, we've been fighting, for decades in one *dirty* war after another. I've seen human nature firsthand, and I'm here to *tell* you that it doesn't get any better. It just gets worse. So I'm sorry that Monster Zero isn't *exactly* what we were expecting. But we opened Pandora's box, and there's no closing it now.
Mark RussellYou are out of your goddamn mind! First, you put our daughter's life in danger and now you get to decide the fate of the world. That's rich, Emma!
Dr. Emma RussellI couldn't be more sane, and Madison couldn't be stronger. After we lost Andrew, I trained her to survive. And at least now, she will have a fighting chance.
Mark RussellA fighting chance? Why don't you listen to yourself? It's not all math, Emma. Some things, you can't control.
Dr. Vivienne GrahamAs you know, at approximately oh seven hundred hours, our containment site, in China's Yunnan rainforest was raided. The specimen, code name Mothra, escaped, only to cocoon itself later under a nearby waterfall. While Dr. Emma Russell, and her daughter Madison were taken hostage. This - is the man responsible. Alan Jonah. A former British Army colonel turned eco-terrorist, obsessed with restoring the natural order. And to fund his operations he began trafficking in a new and dangerous market: Titan DNA.
[the remaining Titans, including Rodan, arrive to bow to Godzilla, who roars in triumph]
Mark RussellListen to me: They'll *think* it's one of them. You use the wrong *frequency* on one of them and you're gonna be responsible for a thousand San Franciscos.
Dr. Emma RussellJust like how a forest fire replenishes the soil or how a volcano creates new land, we have seen signs that these creatures will do the same. San Francisco, Las Vegas, wherever the Titans go, life follows, triggered by their radiation.
Mark Russell[Rodan is bellowing and they just found out Ghidorah is heading towards him]Serizawa, it's not a coincidence that Monster Zero thing is heading here. He's reacting to Big Bird's cries. He's coming for food, or fight or... .something more intimate.
[last lines]
Alan Jonah[referring to Ghidorah's severed head]We'll take it.
Madison RussellI made us breakfast... It's, uh, eggs, toast and what was once bacon.
Dr. Vivienne GrahamIt may have been a rival alpha to Godzilla, battling for dominance over the other Titans.
Admiral William StenzTheir behavior has become - random. Erratic. And with - our forces spread desperately thin and these things roaming the globe unimpeded, we are running out of options. And time. Excuse me, do you have something to add.
Dr. Ilene ChenYeah. You're wrong. Their behavior is *not* random. *Or* erratic.
Executive Officer BowmanCan't fix our position. GPS is down. But inertial says we're 600 miles from departure.
Commander CraneThat can't be.
Dr. Rick StantonI knew it, man! The vortex was a tunnel into the Hollow Earth. It's a subterranean tunnel system that connect the entire planet. It doesn't matter. I knew I was right. I told you, Chen!
Dr. Rick StantonAnd what's gonna be left, if you do this? A dead charred world, overrun by monsters?
Dr. Emma RussellNo, Doctor Stanton, the exact opposite. Just like a how forest fire replenishes the soil or how a volcano creates new land, we have seen signs that these creatures will do the same. San Francisco, Las Vegas, wherever the Titans go, life follows, triggered by their radiation. They are the only thing that can reverse the destruction that we started. They are the only guarantee that life will carry on. But for that to happen, we must set them free.