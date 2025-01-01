Menu
Southpaw Movie Quotes

Southpaw Movie Quotes

Billy Hope A fighter knows only one way to work
Tick Wills We start tomorrow.
Billy Hope What, like training?
Tick Wills No, baking cookies.
Tick Wills God must have some kind of plan to teach me some kind of lesson. I just can't figure out what it is.
Tick Wills Don't let him take this from you. Don't let him get into your head. You got one shot. Go southpaw. Go southpaw on his ass. You got to go out there and you... beat his ass!
Maureen Hope Billy Hope knows how to take a punch, but he also drops bombs.
Billy Hope When I was twelve years old there was this little girl, she was skinny, she had ratty hair, she had been through it. She stuck with me when I was incarcerated a couple of times, and I knew she was there. I wouldn't be here without my wife Maureen.
Tick Wills These kids coming up in here I'm telling them a bunch of stuff this bullshit. "It's gonna be alright". You can control your destiny. You could control this you could control that". You can't control shit.
Billy Hope I can handle the rules, man, I'll handle the rules.
Tick Wills No playing around, no being late. None of that.
Billy Hope Yeah, fuck it, I'm in.
Tick Wills No swearing. Did I tell you no swearing?
Tick Wills Woah. Are you on drugs?
Tick Wills Are you intoxicated?
Billy Hope I'm good man. I'm-I'm straight.
Maureen Hope You want to go two rounds with me, champ? That's very impressive.
Angela Rivera You on any form of medication?
Billy Hope I took some Advil. You're gonna write that down?
Angela Rivera Mmm-hmm.
Billy Hope "He took some Advil. He can't see his kid"?
Angela Rivera But I'm asking you... because we're about to see Leila... so I want to know what kind of shape you're in
Billy Hope [Mocking laughter] I'm a fuckin' mess!
Jordan Mains Billy, you know if it makes money, it makes sense.
Billy Hope What are you trying to ask me?
Tick Wills What happened?
Billy Hope I don't fucking... I just told you...
Tick Wills What did you do?
Billy Hope Why you keep asking me that question?
Tick Wills What happened?
Billy Hope I just told you what happened.
Tick Wills Why?
Billy Hope I can't tell you why. What do you mean, why?
Tick Wills Nevermind. You can't even hear the question.
Tick Wills You all right? How's your eye?
Billy Hope Yeah. How's your eye?
Tick Wills Now you're being smart.
Billy Hope No, seriously, what's up with your eye? What is that?
Tick Wills Evil blue-eyed devil just took it from me.
Billy Hope You know, the thing with you is that, like, Sometimes one eye is like, cloudy, right? And the other one is, like, sunny. Like, cloudy, sunny, cloudy, sunny. Close one eye, it's cloudy. Close the other eye is sunny.
Tick Wills Buster Quigley was a nothing fighter. We were in the middle of a match, and I was crushing him, knocking him to the ground.Out of nowhere, he hit me. Bam. With a right hand. I went down, my eye went dark. Doc told me I could never fight again.
Billy Hope I can't lose my daughter. I'll give you my everything.
Jordan Mains Every time i seen you fight , you climb in there alone Every time you bled , you bled your blood When you sat down on that stool and it felt like death and you thought you couldn't get back up , but you got up ? You did that
Miguel 'Magic' Escobar Your bitch isn't here to save you now.
Tick Wills I'm gonna introduce you to something that you never knew before. It's called defence.
Billy Hope I have defence.
Tick Wills Stopping punches with your face is not defence...
Tick Wills You know what Hoppy told me? "You're a dream-crusher." It's like one of them games they play. Like I'm "The dream-crusher".
[both start laughing]
Tick Wills That's like, you know, crazy stuff, right? So maybe I'm supposed to learn how not to be a dream-crusher. You know what I'm saying?
Billy Hope Why stop now?
Billy Hope No way, Krondon is training me. A million to one.
