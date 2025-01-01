Tick WillsGod must have some kind of plan to teach me some kind of lesson. I just can't figure out what it is.
Tick WillsDon't let him take this from you. Don't let him get into your head. You got one shot. Go southpaw. Go southpaw on his ass. You got to go out there and you... beat his ass!
Maureen HopeBilly Hope knows how to take a punch, but he also drops bombs.
Billy HopeWhen I was twelve years old there was this little girl, she was skinny, she had ratty hair, she had been through it. She stuck with me when I was incarcerated a couple of times, and I knew she was there. I wouldn't be here without my wife Maureen.
Tick WillsThese kids coming up in here I'm telling them a bunch of stuff this bullshit. "It's gonna be alright". You can control your destiny. You could control this you could control that". You can't control shit.
Billy HopeI can handle the rules, man, I'll handle the rules.
Tick WillsNo playing around, no being late. None of that.
Billy HopeNo, seriously, what's up with your eye? What is that?
Tick WillsEvil blue-eyed devil just took it from me.
Billy HopeYou know, the thing with you is that, like, Sometimes one eye is like, cloudy, right? And the other one is, like, sunny. Like, cloudy, sunny, cloudy, sunny. Close one eye, it's cloudy. Close the other eye is sunny.
Tick WillsBuster Quigley was a nothing fighter. We were in the middle of a match, and I was crushing him, knocking him to the ground.Out of nowhere, he hit me. Bam. With a right hand. I went down, my eye went dark. Doc told me I could never fight again.
Billy HopeI can't lose my daughter. I'll give you my everything.
Jordan MainsEvery time i seen you fight , you climb in there alone Every time you bled , you bled your blood When you sat down on that stool and it felt like death and you thought you couldn't get back up , but you got up ? You did that