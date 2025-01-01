Tick Wills You all right? How's your eye?

Billy Hope Yeah. How's your eye?

Tick Wills Now you're being smart.

Billy Hope No, seriously, what's up with your eye? What is that?

Tick Wills Evil blue-eyed devil just took it from me.

Billy Hope You know, the thing with you is that, like, Sometimes one eye is like, cloudy, right? And the other one is, like, sunny. Like, cloudy, sunny, cloudy, sunny. Close one eye, it's cloudy. Close the other eye is sunny.