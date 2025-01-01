Menu
Kinoafisha
Films
Hello Carter
Hello Carter Movie Quotes
Hello Carter Movie Quotes
Jenny
Velocity Control! You're...
[she tries but can't remember Aaron's name]
Jenny
...the guy from Velocity Control! No way!
[talking about Aaron's role in 'Velocity Control']
Jenny
He lets himself get blown up in order to save the life of the girl he loves.
Aaron
And deny myself a role in the fucking sequel, as it turns out.
[seeing the house Carter's Aunt lives in]
Aaron
Holy Agatha motherfuckin' Christie! Your Aunt's?
Carter
She's in Paris
Aaron
I'd never go to Paris if I lived in a house like that. Are there antiques? I'm nervous of antiques. It's a genuine phobia.
Jenny
Velocity Control's in, like, my top ten!
[Aaron is pleased]
Jenny
...of films you shouldn't like but you do cause they're so shit.
[Aaron is chagrined]
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Jodie Whittaker
Paul Schneider
Charlie Cox
