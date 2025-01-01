Menu
Kinoafisha Films Hello Carter Hello Carter Movie Quotes

Jenny Velocity Control! You're...
[she tries but can't remember Aaron's name]
Jenny ...the guy from Velocity Control! No way!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[talking about Aaron's role in 'Velocity Control']
Jenny He lets himself get blown up in order to save the life of the girl he loves.
Aaron And deny myself a role in the fucking sequel, as it turns out.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[seeing the house Carter's Aunt lives in]
Aaron Holy Agatha motherfuckin' Christie! Your Aunt's?
Carter She's in Paris
Aaron I'd never go to Paris if I lived in a house like that. Are there antiques? I'm nervous of antiques. It's a genuine phobia.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jenny Velocity Control's in, like, my top ten!
[Aaron is pleased]
Jenny ...of films you shouldn't like but you do cause they're so shit.
[Aaron is chagrined]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
