Wonder Woman Movie Quotes

Etta Candy I'm introducing myself. It's Etta Candy. I'm Steve Trevor's secretary.
Diana Prince What is a secretary?
Etta Candy Oh, well, I do everything. I go where he tells me to go, I do what he tells me to do.
Diana Prince Well, where I'm from that's called slavery.
Etta Candy I really like her.
Wonder Woman They're everything you say they are. But they're capable of so much more.
Ares Lies! They do not deserve your protection!
Wonder Woman It's not about deserve, it's about what you believe. And I believe in love.
Ares THEN I SHALL DESTROY YOU!
[hurls lightning at Diana]
Wonder Woman Goodbye, brother.
[throws Ares' lightning back at him]
Steve Trevor [to Diana] I can save today. You can save the world.
[last words]
Steve Trevor [leaves Diana his watch] I wish we had more time. I love you.
Steve Trevor Have you never met a man before? What about your father?
Diana Prince I had no father. My mother sculpted me from clay and I was brought to life by Zeus.
Steve Trevor Well, that's neat... Where I come from, babies are made differently.
Diana Prince I will fight for those who cannot fight for themselves.
Steve Trevor [trying to stop Diana killing Ludendorff] I can't let you do this.
Diana Prince What I do is not up to you.
[last lines]
Diana Prince I used to want to save the world. To end war and bring peace to mankind. But then, I glimpsed the darkness that lives within their light. I learned that inside every one of them, there will always be both. The choice each must make for themselves - something no hero will ever defeat. I've touched the darkness that lives in between the light. Seen the worst of this world, and the best. Seen the terrible things men do to each other in the name of hatred, and the lengths they'll go to for love. Now I know. Only love can save this world. So I stay. I fight, and I give... for the world I know can be. This is my mission, now. Forever.
Diana Prince I'm going, Mother. I cannot stand by while innocent lives are lost. If no one else will defend the world from Ares, then I must. I have to go.
Queen Hippolyta I know. Or at least I know I cannot stop you.
[dismounts from horse]
Queen Hippolyta There's so much... so much you do not understand.
Diana Prince I understand enough that I'm willing to fight for those who cannot fight for themselves. Like you once did.
Queen Hippolyta You know that if you choose to leave, you may never return.
Diana Prince Who will I be if I stay?
Queen Hippolyta [holding up tiara] This belonged to the greatest warrior in our history, our beloved Antiope. Make sure you are worthy of it.
Diana Prince I will.
Queen Hippolyta [shakes her head] Be careful in the world of men, Diana. They do not deserve you.
[gently cupping her daughter's face:]
Queen Hippolyta You have been my greatest love.
[releases her]
Queen Hippolyta Today, you are my greatest sorrow.
Diana Prince You're a man...
Steve Trevor Yeah... I mean... do I not look like one?
Diana Prince You lied to me?
Steve Trevor I'm a spy, it's what I do!
Diana Prince How do I know you're not lying to me now?
[Steve puts the Lasso on himself]
Steve Trevor We're headed to the front. We're probably going to die. This is a terrible idea!
Diana Prince What one does with the truth is more difficult than you think. I learnt this the hard way, a long, long time ago. And now, my life will never be the same...
Diana Prince Awww, a baby!
Steve Trevor No. No. No babies. No babies. That one's not made out of clay!
Charlie May we get what we want...
Steve Trevor ...and may we get what we need.
Sameer But may we never get what we deserve.
[eating ice cream for the first time, and loving it]
Diana Prince [to the vendor] It's wonderful. You should be very proud.
Steve Trevor [holding his watch] It's still tickin'.
Diana Prince What for?
Steve Trevor Because it tells the time. When to eat, sleep, wake up, work.
Diana Prince You let this little thing tell you what to do?
Steve Trevor Yeah.
[Steve gives Diana glasses to wear]
Etta Candy Really, specs? Suddenly she's not the most beautiful woman you've ever seen?
Steve Trevor Welcome to jolly old London.
Diana Prince It's hideous!
Steve Trevor Yeah, it's not for everybody.
Steve Trevor This is no man's land, Diana! It means no man can cross it, alright? This battalion has been here for nearly a year and they've barely gained an inch. All right? Because on the other side there are a bunch of Germans pointing machine guns at every square inch of this place. This is not something you can cross. It's not possible.
Diana Prince So... what? So we do nothing?
Steve Trevor No, we are doing something! We are! We just... we can't save everyone in this war. This is not what we came here to do.
Diana Prince No. But it's what I'm going to do.
Steve Trevor My father told me once, he said, "If you see something wrong happening in the world, you can either do nothing, or you can do something". And I already tried nothing.
Queen Hippolyta You know that if you choose to leave, you may never return.
Diana Prince Who will I be if I stay?
Diana Prince [dances with Steve] Is this what people do when there are no wars to fight?
Steve Trevor Yeah... this, and other things.
Diana Prince What things?
Steve Trevor Um, they have breakfast. They love their breakfast. And, um, they love to wake up and read the paper and go to work, they get married, make some babies, grow up together. I guess.
Diana Prince What is that like?
Steve Trevor I have no idea.
Diana I am Diana, Princess of...
Steve Trevor Prince! Diana Prince!
Diana Prince I can not stand by while innocent lives are lost!
Diana They came to the conclusion that men are essential for procreation, but when it comes to pleasure... unnecessary.
Sameer [On seeing Diana throw a large man across the pub] I am both frightened... and aroused.
Diana Prince To the war!
Steve Trevor Technically, the war is that way. But first we got to go THIS way...
Diana Prince [in tears] She was right, my mother was right... she said the world of men do not deserve you, they don't deserve our help...
Steve Trevor It's... it's not about deserve. Maybe, maybe we don't. But it's not about that, it's about what you believe. You don't think I get it, after what I've seen out there? You don't think I wish I could tell you that it was one bad guy to blame? It's not! We're all to blame!
Diana Prince I'm not!
Steve Trevor But maybe I am.
Ares I SHALL DESTROY YOU!
[hurls lightning at Diana]
Diana Prince Goodbye, brother.
[throws Ares' lightning back at him]
Ludendorff What are you?
Wonder Woman You will soon find out.
Etta Candy The sword doesn't go with the outfit.
Steve Trevor At all.
Queen Hippolyta What is your mission?
Steve Trevor To stop the war!
Diana Prince What war?
Steve Trevor The war to end all wars! Weapons far deadlier than you can imagine! Whoever you are, you are in more danger than you realize!
Diana Prince [sees a couple] Why are they holding hands?
Steve Trevor Uh... Probably because they are together.
[Diana tries to hold Steve's hand]
Steve Trevor No, no, no. We're not together. I mean, in that way.
Diana Prince You refer to reproductive biology?
Steve Trevor Yes.
Diana Prince Yeah, I know. I know all about that.
Steve Trevor I mean I refer to that and other things.
Diana Prince The pleasures of the flesh?
Steve Trevor Do you know about that?
Diana Prince I've read all 12 volumes of Clio's "Treatises on Bodily Pleasure."
Steve Trevor All 12, huh? Did you bring any of those with you?
Queen Hippolyta [gives Diana Antiope's tiara] This belonged to the greatest warrior who ever lived.
Diana Prince [waltzing with Steve] We are not dancing, just swaying.
[first lines]
Diana I used to want to save the world. This beautiful place. But I knew so little then. It is a land of beauty and wonder, worth cherishing in every way. But the closer you get, the more you see the great darkness simmering within. And mankind? Mankind is another story altogether.
Queen Hippolyta [ties the Lasso of Truth onto Steve] What are you?
Steve Trevor [tries to get around the question, but fails] I am a spy!
Charlie Maybe you're better off without me, yeah?
Diana Prince [smiles] No, Charlie. Who will sing for us?
Steve Trevor What is this place? Who are you people?
Diana Prince We are a bridge to a greater understanding.
[Diana experiences snow for the first time]
Steve Trevor It's, uh... it's just snowfall. Touch it.
Diana Prince [laughs] It's magical!
Steve Trevor It is, isn't it?
Ludendorff [waltzs with Diana] You know your ancient Greeks? They understood that war is a god. A god that requires human sacrifice. And in exchange, war gives man purpose. Meaning. A chance to rise above his petty mortal little self. And be courageous. Noble. Better.
Diana Prince Only one of the many gods believed in that. And he was wrong.
Ludendorff You know nothing of the gods.
[Ludendorff gases the German cabinet, and leaves them all one gas mask]
Dr. Maru That mask won't help them!
Ludendorff They don't know that.
[they laugh, and flee]
Steve Trevor Where is she?
Etta Candy Well, she's trying on outfit number 226.
Diana Prince I killed him, why are they doing this? Why are they still fighting?
Steve Trevor Because maybe it's them! Maybe people aren't always good, Ares or no Ares. Maybe it's just who they are.
Diana Prince No... After everything I saw, it can't be. It can not be! They were killing each other! Killing people they cannot see! Children. Children! No, it had to be him, it cannot be them!
Steve Trevor Diana, people...
Diana Prince [in tears] She was right, my mother was right... she said the world of men do not deserve you, they don't deserve our help...
Steve Trevor It's... it's not about deserve. Maybe, maybe we don't. But it's not about that, it's about what you believe. You don't think I get it, after what I've seen out there? You don't think I wish I could tell you that it was one bad guy to blame? It's not! We're all to blame!
Diana Prince I'm not.
Steve Trevor But maybe I am!
Menalippe You should have told her.
Queen Hippolyta The more she knows, the sooner he will find her.
Ares [as Sir Patrick] You're right, Diana. They do not deserve you.
Diana Prince You... you're him.
Ares I am.
Ares I am not the god of war, Diana. I am the god of truth!
Fausta Grables [sees Wonder Woman] Who are you supposed to be?
[Diana silently sizes up Fausta]
Fausta Grables What are you doing?
Ludendorff Doctor.
Dr. Maru General.
Ludendorff Progress?
Dr. Maru Not enough. It is over General. Germany is giving up. Von Hindenburg has recommended the Kaiser sign the Armistice. We have run out of time.
Ludendorff As soon as the Kaiser sees the newest weapon, he will not sign the Armistice.
Dr. Maru But without my book...
Ludendorff We will get your book! It is YOU I believe in, not it! I know that you can and will succeed. It is what you were put on this Earth to do.
Dr. Maru Something did come to me last night. A different type of gas, for you. To restore your strength.
[Dr Maru opens the gas and Ludendorff breathes it in, giving him super-strength. Due to this, one of Dr Maru's screwed-up notes is pushed towards her. She reads it]
Dr. Maru I've got it. I've got it! And if it's what i think, it's going to be... terrible.
Diana Prince [examining a corset on display at a department store] Is this what passes for armor in your country?
Etta Candy Armor? Well - it's fashion. It keeps our tummy's in!
Diana Prince Why must you keep them in?
Etta Candy Only a woman with no tummy would ask that question.
Sameer Everyone is fighting their own battles, Diana. Just as you're fighting yours.
Diana Prince What are you doing?
Steve Trevor I thought you'd maybe wanna get some sleep.
Diana Prince What about you? Are you not sleeping? Does the average man not sleep?
Steve Trevor I - Yes, we sleep. We do. We just don't sleep with - eh...
Diana Prince You don't sleep with women?
Steve Trevor No, I mean, I do sleep with women. I sleep with - yes, I do. But, out of the - eh - confines of marriage, it's not polite to assume, you know.
Diana Prince Marriage?
Steve Trevor Yes, Marriage. Do you not have that down in - yeah - you go before a judge and you swear to - eh - love, honor and cherish each other until death do you part.
Diana Prince And do they? Love each other till death?
Steve Trevor Not very often. No.
Diana Prince Then why do they do it?
Steve Trevor I - I have no idea.
Diana Prince So, you cannot sleep with me unless I marry you?
Steve Trevor I'll - I'll sleep with you! If you want. I'll sleep - right there.
Diana Prince There's plenty of room.
Steve Trevor Then, fine, if you don't mind.
Sameer A lot of people can't be what they wish to be, Diana. Look at me. I wanted to be an actor, but I am the wrong color.
Diana Prince [Walks in on Steve getting out of his bath] Would you say you were a typical example of your sex?
Steve Trevor I am - above average.
Diana Prince What's that?
Steve Trevor [looks down] It's a - eh - Oh, it's a watch.
Diana Prince A watch?
Steve Trevor Yeah. It's a watch. It tells time.
Steve Trevor All right, so, give me your hand. Like so. And I'll put my arm around you. Like so. And we just, what'd you call it? Sway? And we just sway.
Diana Prince You're awfully close.
Steve Trevor That's what - its all about.
Diana Prince I see.
Diana Prince The gas will kill everything. What kind of weapon kills innocents?
Steve Trevor In this war, every kind.
Queen Hippolyta Long ago, when time was new and all of history was still a dream, the gods ruled the earth, Zeus, king among them. Zeus created beings over which the gods would rule. Beings born in his image, fair and good, strong and passionate. He called his creation: Man.
Antiope A scorpion must sting. A wolf must hunt.
Sameer [Speaking Spanish] Your eyes, as soft as your smile...
Diana Prince [Speaking Mandarin] And your eyes look like they want something.
Sameer [Speaking Mandarin] I know Chinese too, tricky girl.
Diana Prince [Speaking Greek] But can you recite Socrates in Ancient Greek?
Sameer Not everyone gets to be what they want to be all the time. Me. I am an actor. I love acting. I didn't want to be a soldier.
Charlie You must think I was born yesterday.
Steve Trevor I know it sounds crazy, but it's true. Every word.
Sameer Wait, wait, wait. There is a whole island of women like her? And not a single man among them? How do we get there? And she thinks that Ludendorff is Ares, the god of war?
Charlie And only by killing him will the war end? Don't be daft.
Sameer You saw what happened out there. The way she dropped that machine gun nest. The way she took out the tower? Maybe it's true.
The Chief I think it's true. I believe it's true.
Sameer Et voilà!
Charlie Steven, son, you don't really believe this rubbish, do you?
Diana Prince We made a deal, Steve Trevor. And a deal is a promise. And a promise is unbreakable.
Steve Trevor This war is - a great big mess. And there's not a whole lot you and I can do about that. We can get back to London and try to get the men who can.
Diana Prince I'm the man who can!
Diana Prince A liar, a murderer, and, now, a smuggler. Lovely.
Ludendorff [about to stab Wonder Woman with sword] As magnificent as you are, you are still no match for me!
Steve Trevor You're not wearing any clothes. Let's go buy you some clothes.
Diana Prince What do these women wear into battle?
Steve Trevor [to Diane] Is there anything else you want to show me?
Von Hindenberg You were absent at the council meeting, General.
Ludendorff I see you are negotiating the terms of the armistice without me.
Von Hindenberg On the Kaiser's behalf.
Ludendorff And on your insistence. We could easily win this war if only you had a little faith.
Von Hindenberg We don't. There are shortages of food, medicine, ammunition. Every hour we delay costs thousands of German lives.
Ludendorff One attack and the world could be ours. As we speak, my chemist...
Von Hindenberg We stand against you and your... witch. Ludendorff, enough! 24 hours from now, this war will end. It is over.
Ludendorff It's over for you.
[turns and walks out]
Ludendorff It is over for all of you.
Diana Prince I even asked them to send me with you. Or, anyone. An Amazon. The Amazons.
Steve Trevor The Amazons?
Diana Prince It is our sacred duty to defend the world. I wish to go. But, my mother will not allow it.
