Diana PrinceI used to want to save the world. To end war and bring peace to mankind. But then, I glimpsed the darkness that lives within their light. I learned that inside every one of them, there will always be both. The choice each must make for themselves - something no hero will ever defeat. I've touched the darkness that lives in between the light. Seen the worst of this world, and the best. Seen the terrible things men do to each other in the name of hatred, and the lengths they'll go to for love. Now I know. Only love can save this world. So I stay. I fight, and I give... for the world I know can be. This is my mission, now. Forever.
Diana PrinceI'm going, Mother. I cannot stand by while innocent lives are lost. If no one else will defend the world from Ares, then I must. I have to go.
Steve TrevorThis is no man's land, Diana! It means no man can cross it, alright? This battalion has been here for nearly a year and they've barely gained an inch. All right? Because on the other side there are a bunch of Germans pointing machine guns at every square inch of this place. This is not something you can cross. It's not possible.
Steve TrevorTechnically, the war is that way. But first we got to go THIS way...
Diana Prince[in tears]She was right, my mother was right... she said the world of men do not deserve you, they don't deserve our help...
Steve TrevorIt's... it's not about deserve. Maybe, maybe we don't. But it's not about that, it's about what you believe. You don't think I get it, after what I've seen out there? You don't think I wish I could tell you that it was one bad guy to blame? It's not! We're all to blame!
Diana PrinceI've read all 12 volumes of Clio's "Treatises on Bodily Pleasure."
Steve TrevorAll 12, huh? Did you bring any of those with you?
Queen Hippolyta[gives Diana Antiope's tiara]This belonged to the greatest warrior who ever lived.
Diana Prince[waltzing with Steve]We are not dancing, just swaying.
[first lines]
DianaI used to want to save the world. This beautiful place. But I knew so little then. It is a land of beauty and wonder, worth cherishing in every way. But the closer you get, the more you see the great darkness simmering within. And mankind? Mankind is another story altogether.
Ludendorff[waltzs with Diana]You know your ancient Greeks? They understood that war is a god. A god that requires human sacrifice. And in exchange, war gives man purpose. Meaning. A chance to rise above his petty mortal little self. And be courageous. Noble. Better.
Diana PrinceOnly one of the many gods believed in that. And he was wrong.
Queen HippolytaLong ago, when time was new and all of history was still a dream, the gods ruled the earth, Zeus, king among them. Zeus created beings over which the gods would rule. Beings born in his image, fair and good, strong and passionate. He called his creation: Man.