Kolyma Once, when I was 4, I won the record for beatings. My father beat me for half an hour, and I didn't cry. Not once.

Kolyma Why what?

Xenya Why did not you cry?

Kolyma Because men don't cry.

Xenya Oh. Poor men. It is good to cry.

Kolyma Are you happy when you cry?

Xenya That is too hard a question. This is what I think. I think... that you do not cry, but I do not read. And that is worse than crying.

Kolyma What do you mean, you don't read?