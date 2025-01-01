BillYou know the wonderful thing about you, Rich? It's that death isn't just a destination for you. It's a part of you. It lives in you. It's woven into the fabric of your soul. There's nothing you can do but embrace the fact that every day of your life ought to be your last.
RichieDear Vista, even death doesn't want me.
SophiaHow is Sophia supposed to go on to more adventures if you're not around?
RichieSophia is going to have a lot of adventures, no matter what.
SophiaYou don't look really healthy. Do you take vitamins?
RichieI take drugs...
SophiaThose aren't vitamins.
Richie[showing flip book cartoon]She dies, see, but then she always comes back to life. Sophia always comes back to life.
[last lines]
Richie[quickly answering the phone almost before it rings]Hello?
MaggieLook, why don't you come over for dinner on Friday. Around 7:00? We'll talk. But if your late, or you disappoint Sophia, I'm gonna kill you, okay?
RichieDear Vista, I've been meaning to write this note for a long time, but as you know, I'm not very good at expressing myself. So I'll just say this. I miss your smile. I would say that I hope this note finds you well, but as these things go, that won't be the case.