Before I Disappear Movie Quotes

Bill You know the wonderful thing about you, Rich? It's that death isn't just a destination for you. It's a part of you. It lives in you. It's woven into the fabric of your soul. There's nothing you can do but embrace the fact that every day of your life ought to be your last.
Richie Dear Vista, even death doesn't want me.
Sophia How is Sophia supposed to go on to more adventures if you're not around?
Richie Sophia is going to have a lot of adventures, no matter what.
Sophia You don't look really healthy. Do you take vitamins?
Richie I take drugs...
Sophia Those aren't vitamins.
Richie [showing flip book cartoon] She dies, see, but then she always comes back to life. Sophia always comes back to life.
[last lines]
Richie [quickly answering the phone almost before it rings] Hello?
Maggie Look, why don't you come over for dinner on Friday. Around 7:00? We'll talk. But if your late, or you disappoint Sophia, I'm gonna kill you, okay?
Richie Okay.
Maggie Okay.
Richie So what you, uh, take school in the summer?
Sophia Yes.
Richie What, did you flunk?
Sophia No. I was skipping sixth grade.
Richie You're skipping sixth grade... skipping sixth grade.
[taken aback, Richie reflects]
Richie I loved sixth grade
[pauses]
Richie I loved it so much I took it twice.
[first lines]
Richie Dear Vista, I've been meaning to write this note for a long time, but as you know, I'm not very good at expressing myself. So I'll just say this. I miss your smile. I would say that I hope this note finds you well, but as these things go, that won't be the case.
