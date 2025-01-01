Mrs ArbuthnotI'm on my way to the television room. It takes me a long time to get there, so I leave a bit before everyone else. We take our coffee there and watch the latest serial on the telly. I'd be glad if you joined me, if you're not faint of heart.
Mrs PalfreyWell... , what on earth do you watch? One of those gruesome American things?
Mrs ArbuthnotYes, "Sex and the City". I watch it in weekly doses, like a medicine. It makes me feel better knowing I'm not going to be around much longer.
Ludo[voice over]She danced around her memories with the agile step of a young girl, her stories became vivid to the young couple's eyes, and all of a sudden the past became the present - for a little while.
Mrs ArbuthnotGood evening, I'm Elvira Arbuthnot. I thought of introducing myself and coming to your rescue.
Mrs ArbuthnotI know. Rule number one: We underdress for dinner here. An attempt to blend in with the surroundings.
LudoYou know, I'm enjoying this too much. Do you think that is wicked?
Mrs PalfreyNo. Enjoy it as much as you can. I've never enjoyed myself more... with my clothes on.
Ludo[voice over]Even the most romantic aspects of her life were framed in a square of her realistic practicality. She knew there were signs to move on. However, the question this time was where to and what for?
Ludo[voice over]It took her several drafts to write the perfect letter to her daughter, expressing, with restraint, her concern for Desmond's silence as, at many other times in her life, she questioned how the letter would be interpreted. Would she appear needy, or lonely, or both?
Ludo[voice over]She began to run out of excuses or explanations for why her grandson never called when suddenly she realized that nobody ever called.
[First lines]
Ludo[voice over]She came from a world of sensible choices. Nothing in her life had prepared her for the loud confusion of her unexpected present.