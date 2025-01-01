Menu
Kinoafisha
Films
Get Santa
Get Santa Movie Quotes
Get Santa Movie Quotes
Quotes
Sally
[to Santa while being held upside down by the guard]
Come on, do something.
Guard
Oh I'll do something alright. I'll stick you in solitary, you wretch.
Sally
What's wrong with you, don't you want to save Christmas?
Guard
Christmas? Is that what all this is all about? I hate Christmas. If I had my way, I'd cancel the lot of it.
[Santa punches the guard in the face]
Steve
[to Santa, who claims to be the Real Santa Claus]
Are you on medication? Or worse: are you NOT on medication?
