Kinoafisha Films Get Santa Get Santa Movie Quotes

Get Santa Movie Quotes

Sally [to Santa while being held upside down by the guard] Come on, do something.
Guard Oh I'll do something alright. I'll stick you in solitary, you wretch.
Sally What's wrong with you, don't you want to save Christmas?
Guard Christmas? Is that what all this is all about? I hate Christmas. If I had my way, I'd cancel the lot of it.
[Santa punches the guard in the face]
Steve [to Santa, who claims to be the Real Santa Claus] Are you on medication? Or worse: are you NOT on medication?
