[repeated line]
Jacquouille la Fripouille OKKKKKKKKKKK!
Jacquouille la Fripouille Don't drink it
[the potion]
Jacquouille la Fripouille , Sire! You might turn into a frog, a bat, a goat, or a nun's arse!
Godefroy de Papincourt, Comte de Montmirail You're right. Drink first!
Jacquouille la Fripouille Me?
Godefroy de Papincourt, Comte de Montmirail Let's see if you turn into a nun's arse. If you do, I'll seek revenge.
Intern Beauvin Your patient is very dangerous - he nearly tore my scrotum apart.
Jacquouille la Fripouille Limp scrotum! Limp scrotum!
[laughs]
