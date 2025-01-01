Menu
Kinoafisha
Films
Les visiteurs
Les visiteurs Movie Quotes
[repeated line]
Jacquouille la Fripouille
OKKKKKKKKKKK!
Jacquouille la Fripouille
Don't drink it
[the potion]
Jacquouille la Fripouille
, Sire! You might turn into a frog, a bat, a goat, or a nun's arse!
Godefroy de Papincourt, Comte de Montmirail
You're right. Drink first!
Jacquouille la Fripouille
Me?
Godefroy de Papincourt, Comte de Montmirail
Let's see if you turn into a nun's arse. If you do, I'll seek revenge.
Intern Beauvin
Your patient is very dangerous - he nearly tore my scrotum apart.
Jacquouille la Fripouille
Limp scrotum! Limp scrotum!
[laughs]
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Christian Clavier
Jean Reno
Didier Bénureau
