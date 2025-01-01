[Ridley has just completed a deadly maze and retrieved the Eye of the Dragon]
Xilus
So, why don't you give me what's rightfully mine? Hmm?
Ridley
What about honor amongst thieves?
Xilus
[Xilus laughs]
Oh, what a romantic notion. Do you honestly believe that I could've amassed the wealth that I have if I worried about honor? Ooh, no, no, no, no, no, tsk, tsk, tsk, tsk, tsk, tsk, tsk. So, pretty boy, if you don't want Hugo here to come rearrange your features for you, I suggest you just give it up.