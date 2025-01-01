Menu
Kinoafisha Films Dungeons & Dragons Dungeons & Dragons Movie Quotes

Dungeons & Dragons Movie Quotes

Profion Let their blood rain from the sky!
Damodar Just like you thieves, always taking things that don't belong to you.
Profion Not so talented eh, Mr Ridley!
Elwood If I ain't drinking, you sure ain't shopping.
Snails I got a new name for "dumb": "Ridley"! This is the Ridleyest thing I've ever heard!
Elwood The problem with elves is they ain't got no meat on their bones. You gotta get yourself a nice 250 pound dwarf, with hair on her chin you can hang on to! Ah, ah, ah!
[while scaling the towers of the magic school, to Ridley]
Snails Why don't we just rob God while we up here?
Snails I thought you said this was gonna be easy.
Ridley No, I said it wasn't impossible.
Snails See, that's the same thing you said when we robbed that little halfling's house.
[Ridley begins mouthing in time as Snails says;]
Snails And who'd he catch? Me. And who'd he beat from the waist down? Me.
Ridley Are you gonna jump?
Snails You gonna catch me?
Ridley I'm gonna catch you.
Snails Promise?
Ridley I promise. Now jump.
Snails All right.
[There is a noise off to the side and Ridley turns around as Snails screams then falls to the ground]
Ridley Sorry. I though I heard something.
Snails You did. Me hitting the ground.
Ridley Yeah well, have you ever heard of honor amongst thieves? We might live outside the law but we respect each other.
Ridley We gotta save Marina.
Snails Wait. What about the dwarf?
Ridley You get the dwarf. I'll get the girl.
Snails Wait, how come I always gotta get the dwarf?
Snails She must've put some kinda holding spell into that bracelet.
Ridley Yeah, must be the only way she can get guys to come home with her.
Marina Pretensa I'd have to put a feeble mind spell on myself to want to take *you* home.
Snails That was funny.
Marina Pretensa You're going to the city dungeon.
Snails That wasn't.
[Ridley has just completed a deadly maze and retrieved the Eye of the Dragon]
Xilus So, why don't you give me what's rightfully mine? Hmm?
Ridley What about honor amongst thieves?
Xilus [Xilus laughs] Oh, what a romantic notion. Do you honestly believe that I could've amassed the wealth that I have if I worried about honor? Ooh, no, no, no, no, no, tsk, tsk, tsk, tsk, tsk, tsk, tsk. So, pretty boy, if you don't want Hugo here to come rearrange your features for you, I suggest you just give it up.
Norda How old are you?
Snails Twenty-three. Yeah, I know I'm a little young for you, but what if I get my hands on an aging potion, huh? I'll sacrifice a couple of years for you.
Norda I'm two hundred and thirty-four.
[to Damodar during a sword fight]
Ridley Oh look, I've cut you. What a shame.
Marina I'm an aristocrat! A mage!
Ridley A low level mage; completely expendable...
[Ridley recites an incantation, hoping to decode a scroll]
Ridley Alanor, salah, bedara!
[Nothing happens. Hands scroll to Marina]
Ridley Can't blame me for trying. At least I...
[Ridley is sucked into the map]
Snails Woo hoo! See that there? I knew that boy had talent!
Empress Savina [after giving a long speech addressing the council] Know one thing... I am not afraid.
Damodar [to Profion] You have the power of the immortals... you can control dragons!
Xilus Listen, I don't know who you are, but be prepared for a lesson in pain!
Damodar You *must* be joking.
