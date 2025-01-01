KorgAllow me to introduce myself. My name is Korg. I'm kind of like the leader in here. I'm made of rocks, as you can see, but don't let that intimidate you. You don't need to be afraid, unless you're made of scissors! Just a little Rock, Paper, Scissors joke for you.
KorgWell, I tried to start a revolution, but didn't print enough pamphlets so hardly anyone turned up. Except for my mum and her boyfriend, who I hate. As punishment, I was forced to be in here and become a gladiator. Bit of a promotional disaster that one, but I'm actually organizing another revolution. I don't know if you'd be interested in something like that? Do you reckon you'd be interested?
ThorShe's too strong. Without my hammer, I can't...
ThorHey, hey! We know each other! He's a friend from work! Where have you been? Everybody thought you were dead! So much has happened since I last saw you. I lost my hammer like, yesterday so that's still pretty fresh. Loki, he's alive! Can you believe it? He's up there. Hey Loki! Look who it is!
Bruce Banner[on Loki]I was just talking to him just a couple minutes ago and he was totally ready to kill any of us.
ThorYes, me too. On many, many occasions. There was one time when we were children, he transformed himself into a snake, and he knows that I love snakes. So, I went to pick up the snake to admire it and he transformed back into himself and he was like, "Blergh, it's me!". And he stabbed me. We were eight at the time.
[a chained Thor is dropped from his cage to face Surtur in his throne]
ThorSurtur! Son of... a bitch! You're still alive! I thought my father killed you like, half a million years ago.
SurturI cannot die. Not until I fulfill my destiny, and lay waste to your home.
ThorYou know, it's funny you should mention that. Because I've been having these terrible dreams of late! Asgard up in flames. Falling to ruins. And you, Surtur. The center of all of it.
SurturThen you have seen Ragnarok, the fall of Asgard, the great prophecy...
Thor[rotates away from Surtur briefly]Hang on! Hang on. I'll be... back around shortly, you know, I really feel like we were connecting there. Now... okay, so, Ragnarök, tell me about that. Walk me through it.
SurturMy time has come when my crown is reunited with the Eternal Flame! I shall be restored to my full might, and will tower over the mountains to bury my sword deep into Asgard!
Thor[rotates again]Hang on! Give it a second... I swear, I'm not even moving! It's doing this on its own!
Thor[to the Hulk]So much has happened since I last saw you! I lost my hammer, like yesterday, so that's still fresh. Then I went on a journey of self-discovery. Then I met you.
[first lines]
[Thor is thrown into Muspelheim in chains]
ThorI know what you're thinking. "Oh, no. Thor's in a cage. How did this happen?" Well, sometimes you have to get captured just to get a straight answer out of something. It's a long story. Basically, I'm a bit of a hero. See, I've spent some time on Earth... for the record, I saved the planet a couple of times. Then I went searching through the cosmos for a couple of magic colorful Infinity Stone things... but didn't find any. That's when I came across a path of death, and destruction. Which led me all the way here to this cage... where I met you.
[looks at a skeleton]
ThorQuite unique. It was made from this special metal from the heart of a dying star. And when i spun it really, really fast it gave me the ability to fly.
Hela[looks at the Crown of Surtur]That's smaller than I expected.
Hela[looks at the Tesseract]That's actually... not bad.
Hela[approaches the Eternal Flame]Now this... this is truly special.
ThorLoki, I thought the world of you. I thought we were going to fight side-by-side forever, but at the end of the day you're you and I'm me and... oh, maybe there's still good in you but... let's be honest, our paths diverged a long time ago.
Loki[emotional]Yeah... it's probably for the best that we'll never see each other again.
GrandmasterAny contender who defeats my champion, their freedom they shall win.
ThorFine. Then point me in the direction of whoever's ass I have to kick!
GrandmasterI just, I gotta say. I'm proud of you all. This revolution has been a huge success. Yay us! Pat, pat on the back. Pat on the back. Come on. No? Me, too. 'Cause I've been a big part of it. Can't have a revolution without somebody to overthrow! So, ah, you're welcome. And, uh, it's a tie.
[the Hulk takes on Surtur]
ThorHulk, no! Just for once in your life, don't smash!
ThorHas anyone here fought the Grandmaster's champion?
KorgYeah. Doug has. Hey, Doug. Could you come over here? Oh, yeah, I forgot, Doug's dead. Anyone who fights the Grandmaster's champion perished. You're not actually thinking about fighting him, are you?
ThorYes, I am. I'm gonna fight him, win, and get the hell off this planet!
KorgThat's exactly what Doug used to say! See you later, New Doug!
Thor[to Valkyrie]You know, I used to want to be a Valkyrie when I was younger, until I found out you were all women. There's nothing wrong with women, of course, I like women. Sometimes a little too much. Not in a creepy way, just more like a respectful appreciation. I think it's great, an elite force of women warriors.
HelaIt's come to my attention that you don't know who I am. I am Hela. Odin's firstborn. Commander of the legions of Asgard. The rightful heir to the throne and the Goddess of Death. My father is dead. As are the princes. You're welcome. We were once the seat of absolute power in the cosmos. Our supremacy was unchallenged. Yet Odin stopped at nine realms. Our destiny is to rule over all others. And I am here to restore that power. Kneel before me and rise into the ranks of my great conquest.
HogunWhoever you were, whatever you've done, surrender now or we will show you no mercy.
HelaWhoever I am? Did you not listen to a word I said?
ThorYou know, Father once told me that a wise man never seeks out war...
Thor[to the Grandmaster]Hey! Hey! We know each other, he's a friend from work!
Thor[to Hulk]Where have you been? Everyone thought you were dead! There's so much that's happened since I last saw you! I lost my hammer, like yesterday so that's still pretty fresh. Loki, Lok - Loki's alive, can you believe it? He's up there!
HelaRecognition. Every great king had an executioner. Not just to execute people but to also execute their vision. But mainly to execute people. Still, it was a great honor. I was Odin's executioner. And now you shall be mine.
[Thor holds up the remote control for the Obedience Disk he planted on Loki. As Loki realizes this, Thor hits the button, causing Loki to spasm violently and fall to the floor, unable to move and jerking uncontrollably. Thor walks over to him]
ThorThat looks painful. Dear brother, you're becoming predictable. I trust you, you betray me, round and round in circles we go. See Loki, life is about... It's about growth, it's about change, but you seem to just want to stay the same. I guess what I'm trying to say is that you'll always be the god of mischief, but you could be more. I'll just put this over here for you.
[he tosses the remote aside]
HelaI don't know your game, but you can not stop me!
Actor OdinAnd so, Loki died of his wounds, giving his life for ours. He fought back those disgusting elves, he brought peace to the realm.
[a blue boy appears on stage]
Actor OdinLoki, my boy. 'Twas many moons ago I found you on that frostbitten battlefield. On that day, I did not yet see in you, Asgard's savior. No. You were merely a little blue baby icicle... that melted this old fool's heart.
KorgHey, man. We're just about to jump on that ginormous spaceship. Wanna come?
LokiYou do seem like you're in desperate need of leadership.
ThorI love what you've done with the place. Redecorated and everything.
HelaIt would seem our father's solution to every problem was to cover it up.
ThorOr cast it out. He told you you were worthy. He said the same thing to me.
HelaYou see, you never knew him, not at his best. Odin and I drowned entire civilizations in blood and tears. Where do you think all this gold came from? And then one day he decided to become a benevolent king. To foster peace, to protect life. To have you.
ThorI understand why you're angry. And you are my sister, and technically have a claim to the throne. And believe me, I would love for someone else to rule. But it can't be you. You're just the worst.
ThorLoki, I thought the world of you. I thought we were going to fight side-by-side forever, but at the end of the day you're you and I'm me and... oh, maybe there's still good in you but... let's be honest, our paths diverged a long time ago.
Loki[emotional]Yeah... it's probably for the best that we'll never see each other again.
ThorI've been having terrible dreams as of late. Every night I see Asgard falling to ruins.
OdinThat's just a silly dream, signs of an overactive imagination.
ThorPossibly. But then I decide to go out there and investigate, and what do I find but the Nine Realms completely in chaos? Enemies of Asgard assembling, plotting our demise, all while you, Odin, the protector of those Nine Realms are sitting here, in your bathrobe, eating *grapes.*
OdinYes, well, it is best to respect our neighbors' freedom.
ThorYes, of course. The freedom to be *massacred*.
[he threateningly tosses Mjolnir at Odin before catching it]
Thor[Thor throws Mjolnir as far as he can, then stand behind Odin with a hand on his neck]You know that nothing will stop Mjolnir as it returns to my hand. Not even your face!
Odin[stammers]You've gone quite mad, you... You'll be executed for this!
ThorThen I'll see you on the other side, *brother!*
Loki[as Mjolnir streaks towards him, "Odin" reveals himself as a disguised Loki]Alright, I yield!
[Thor shoves Loki aside just in time, catching the hammer in his hand]
Grandmaster[broadcast]It's bad news, bad news today. Sakaar, hear ye. Attention, please. I have some bad news. My beloved, exalted Champion has turned up missing. Take to the streets. Celebrate my champion. It seems that that criminally seductive Lord of Thunder has stolen him away.
ThorAnyway, it sounds like all I have to do to stop Ragnarok is rip that thing off your head.
SurturBut Ragnarok has already begun! You cannot stop it! I am Asgard's doom, and so are you! All will suffer, all will burn!
ThorOh, that's intense. You know to be honest, seeing you grow really big and set fire to a planet would be quite the spectacle. But it looks like I'll have to choose Option B, where I bust out of these chains, knock that tiara off your head, and stash you away in Asgard's vault.
LokiIt hurts, doesn't it? Being lied to. Being told you're one thing and then learning it's all a fiction.
[Thor throws an object at Loki, revealing him to be an illusion]
LokiYou didn't think I'd really come and see you, did you? This place is disgusting. Does this mean you don't want my help? Look, I couldn't jeopardize my position with Grandmaster, it took me time to win his trust. He's a lunatic, but he can be amenable. What I'm telling you is, you could join me at the Grandmaster's side. Perhaps, in time, an accident befalls the Grandmaster, and then...
GrandmasterWhy are you handing me the Melt Stick? He was interrupting. That's not a capital violation. My precious champion has come up missing and its all because of that Lord of Thunder. It's all because of him, YOUR brother - whatever the story is, adopted, or complicated, I'm sure there's a big history - and YOUR contender!
LokiMy dear friend, if you were to give me twelve hours I could bring them both back to you.
ThorI make grave mistakes all the time. Everything seems to work out...
GrandmasterWhat happened to my manners? I haven't properly introduced myself. Come on. Follow me. My name is Grandmaster. I preside over a little harlequinade called the Contest of Champions. People come from far and wide to unwillingly participate in it. And you, my friend, might just be part of the new cast. What do you say to that?
ThorWe're not friends, and I don't give a shit about your games!
LokiFine. I guess I'll just have to go it alone. Like I've always done. Would you say something? Say something!
ThorWhat would you like me to say? You faked your own death, you stole the throne, stripped Odin of his power, stranded him on Earth... to die, releasing the Goddess of Death. Have I said enough, or do you do you want me to go further back than the past two days?