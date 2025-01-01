Menu
Kinoafisha Films Thor: Ragnarok Thor: Ragnarok Movie Quotes

Thor: Ragnarok Movie Quotes

Loki I have been falling... for 30 minutes!
Korg Allow me to introduce myself. My name is Korg. I'm kind of like the leader in here. I'm made of rocks, as you can see, but don't let that intimidate you. You don't need to be afraid, unless you're made of scissors! Just a little Rock, Paper, Scissors joke for you.
Thor How did you end up here?
Korg Well, I tried to start a revolution, but didn't print enough pamphlets so hardly anyone turned up. Except for my mum and her boyfriend, who I hate. As punishment, I was forced to be in here and become a gladiator. Bit of a promotional disaster that one, but I'm actually organizing another revolution. I don't know if you'd be interested in something like that? Do you reckon you'd be interested?
Thor She's too strong. Without my hammer, I can't...
Odin Are you Thor, the god of hammers?
[after knocking down Hulk, Thor approaches him]
Thor [copies Black Widow] Hey, big guy. Sun's getting real low. I don't want to hurt you anymore.
[Hulk grabs Thor and flattens him with repeated smashes into the floor]
Loki [cheers] YES! That's what it feels like!
Loki [to the Grandmaster] I'm just a big fan of the sport.
Loki Hello, Bruce.
Bruce Banner Last time we saw you, you were trying to kill everyone. What are you up to these days?
Loki It varies from moment to moment.
Hulk Hulk always... always angry.
Thor I know. We're the same, you and I. Just a couple of hot-headed fools.
Hulk Yeah, same. Hulk like fire, Thor like water.
Thor Well, we're kind of both like fire.
Hulk But Hulk like real fire. Like... raging fire. Thor like smouldering fire.
Grandmaster [from trailer] It's main event time. And now, I give you your Incredible, Astonishingly Savage...
[the Hulk bursts through the stadium door]
Thor YES!
[everyone in the stadium looks confused]
Thor Hey, hey! We know each other! He's a friend from work! Where have you been? Everybody thought you were dead! So much has happened since I last saw you. I lost my hammer like, yesterday so that's still pretty fresh. Loki, he's alive! Can you believe it? He's up there. Hey Loki! Look who it is!
Bruce Banner [on Loki] I was just talking to him just a couple minutes ago and he was totally ready to kill any of us.
Valkyrie He did try to kill me.
Thor Yes, me too. On many, many occasions. There was one time when we were children, he transformed himself into a snake, and he knows that I love snakes. So, I went to pick up the snake to admire it and he transformed back into himself and he was like, "Blergh, it's me!". And he stabbed me. We were eight at the time.
[a chained Thor is dropped from his cage to face Surtur in his throne]
Surtur Thor, son of Odin.
Thor Surtur! Son of... a bitch! You're still alive! I thought my father killed you like, half a million years ago.
Surtur I cannot die. Not until I fulfill my destiny, and lay waste to your home.
Thor You know, it's funny you should mention that. Because I've been having these terrible dreams of late! Asgard up in flames. Falling to ruins. And you, Surtur. The center of all of it.
Surtur Then you have seen Ragnarok, the fall of Asgard, the great prophecy...
Thor [rotates away from Surtur briefly] Hang on! Hang on. I'll be... back around shortly, you know, I really feel like we were connecting there. Now... okay, so, Ragnarök, tell me about that. Walk me through it.
Surtur My time has come when my crown is reunited with the Eternal Flame! I shall be restored to my full might, and will tower over the mountains to bury my sword deep into Asgard!
Thor [rotates again] Hang on! Give it a second... I swear, I'm not even moving! It's doing this on its own!
Thor Hey, let's do 'Get Help'.
Loki What?
Thor 'Get Help'.
Loki No.
Thor Come on. You love it.
Loki I hate it.
Thor It's great. It works every time.
Loki It's humiliating.
Thor Do you have a better plan?
Loki No.
Thor We're doing it.
Loki We are not doing 'Get Help'.
[Thor carries Loki out of the elevator in front of the guards]
Thor Get help! Please! My brother is dying! Get help! Help him!
[as the guard approach them, Thor throws Loki at them, knocking them down]
Thor A classic.
Loki [gets up] I still hate it. It's humiliating.
Thor Not for me, it's not.
[Thor turns on the Quinjet's computer and places his hand on the handprint scanner]
Quinjet Computer Welcome. Voice activation required.
Thor Thor.
Quinjet Computer Access denied.
Thor Thor, God of Thunder.
Quinjet Computer Access denied.
Thor Son of Odin.
Quinjet Computer Access denied.
Thor Strongest Avenger.
Quinjet Computer Access denied.
Thor Strongest Avenger!
Quinjet Computer Access denied.
[pause]
Thor Damn you, Stark. Point Break.
Quinjet Computer Welcome, Point Break.
Thor Hela, the goddess of death, has invaded Asgard! And you and I had a fight.
Bruce Banner Did I win?
Thor No, I won! Easily!
Bruce Banner That doesn't sound right...
Thor Well, it's true!
Thor [about Mjolnir] Every time I threw it, it would always come back to me.
Korg It sounds like you had a pretty special and intimate relationship with this hammer and that losing it was almost comparable to losing a loved one.
Thor [pauses] That's a nice way of putting it.
Korg [at Loki] Piss off, ghost!
[the Hulk appears in the arena]
Loki [horrorstruck] I have to get off this planet!
[Thor meets Loki, who is tied up]
Loki Surprise!
[Thor throws something at him, to see if he's a mirage]
Loki OW!
Valkyrie This team of yours, it got a name?
Thor Yeah, it's called the... uh... Revengers!
Thor I don't hang with the Avengers anymore. It all got too corporate.
Thor If you knew where he was, why didn't you call me?
Dr. Stephen Strange I had to tell you. He did not want to be disturbed. Your father. He had chosen to remain in exile. And you don't have a phone.
Thor No, I don't have a phone but you could have sent me an electronic letter. It's called an email.
Dr. Stephen Strange Yeah. Do you have a computer?
Thor No. What for?
[Banner places his hand on the Quinjet's handprint scanner]
Quinjet Computer Voice activation required.
Bruce Banner Banner.
Quinjet Computer Welcome, Strongest Avenger.
Thor A creepy old man cut my hair off!
Korg Hey, man. I'm Korg. We're gonna get outta here. Wanna come?
Thor I am Thor, son of Odin!
Hela Really? You don't look like him.
Loki Perhaps we can come to an arrangement...
Hela YOU sound like him.
Thor [to the Hulk] So much has happened since I last saw you! I lost my hammer, like yesterday, so that's still fresh. Then I went on a journey of self-discovery. Then I met you.
[first lines]
[Thor is thrown into Muspelheim in chains]
Thor I know what you're thinking. "Oh, no. Thor's in a cage. How did this happen?" Well, sometimes you have to get captured just to get a straight answer out of something. It's a long story. Basically, I'm a bit of a hero. See, I've spent some time on Earth... for the record, I saved the planet a couple of times. Then I went searching through the cosmos for a couple of magic colorful Infinity Stone things... but didn't find any. That's when I came across a path of death, and destruction. Which led me all the way here to this cage... where I met you.
[looks at a skeleton]
Thor Quite unique. It was made from this special metal from the heart of a dying star. And when i spun it really, really fast it gave me the ability to fly.
Korg You rode a hammer?
Thor No, I didn't ride the hammer
Korg The hammer ride you on your back?
Thor No, I would spin it really fast and it would pull me off the...
Korg Oh my god, the hammer pulled you off?
Thor The ground! It would pull me off the ground, into the air and I would fly.
[at a retirement home]
Loki [in a dark suit] I left him right here.
Thor [in casual wear] You mean on the pavement outside, or actually in the building currently being demolished?
Loki How was I supposed to know? I can't see into the future, I'm not a witch!
Thor Well, you're dressed like one.
[entering the Vault of Asgard]
Skurge [awestruck] Asgard's treasures...
Hela [knocks over the Infinity Gauntlet] Fake! Most of this stuff is fake anyway.
Hela [looks at the Casket of Ancient Winters] Weak!
Hela [looks at the Crown of Surtur] That's smaller than I expected.
Hela [looks at the Tesseract] That's actually... not bad.
Hela [approaches the Eternal Flame] Now this... this is truly special.
Thor Loki, I thought the world of you. I thought we were going to fight side-by-side forever, but at the end of the day you're you and I'm me and... oh, maybe there's still good in you but... let's be honest, our paths diverged a long time ago.
Loki [emotional] Yeah... it's probably for the best that we'll never see each other again.
Thor That's what you always wanted.
[pats Loki on the back]
Grandmaster Hey Sparkles, here's the deal: you want to get back to ass-place, ass-berg...
Thor ASGARD!
Grandmaster Any contender who defeats my champion, their freedom they shall win.
Thor Fine. Then point me in the direction of whoever's ass I have to kick!
Grandmaster I just, I gotta say. I'm proud of you all. This revolution has been a huge success. Yay us! Pat, pat on the back. Pat on the back. Come on. No? Me, too. 'Cause I've been a big part of it. Can't have a revolution without somebody to overthrow! So, ah, you're welcome. And, uh, it's a tie.
[the Hulk takes on Surtur]
Thor Hulk, no! Just for once in your life, don't smash!
Hulk But big monster!
Valkyrie Hulk, let's go!
[Hulk looks at Valkyrie and Thor]
Hulk Friends.
[goes with Thor and Valkyrie, leaving Surtur behind]
Korg [Asgard is now in ruins] The damage is not too bad. As long as the foundations are still strong, we can rebuild this place. It will become a haven for all peoples and aliens of the universe.
[Asgard explodes]
Korg Oof. Now those foundations are gone. Sorry.
Thor Has anyone here fought the Grandmaster's champion?
Korg Yeah. Doug has. Hey, Doug. Could you come over here? Oh, yeah, I forgot, Doug's dead. Anyone who fights the Grandmaster's champion perished. You're not actually thinking about fighting him, are you?
Thor Yes, I am. I'm gonna fight him, win, and get the hell off this planet!
Korg That's exactly what Doug used to say! See you later, New Doug!
Thor I think we should disband the Revengers.
Loki Hit her with a lightning blast.
Thor I just hit her with the biggest lightning blast in the history of lightning. It did nothing.
Valkyrie We just need to hold her off until everyone's on board.
Thor It won't end there. The longer Hela's on Asgard, the more powerful she grows. She'll hunt us down. We need to stop her here and now.
Valkyrie So what do we do?
Loki I'm not doing 'get help'.
Thor We have to stop her here and now, and prevent Ragnarok, the end of everything! So I'm putting together a team.
Loki Like the old days.
Thor [aboard the Commodore] Where are the weapons?
Valkyrie There aren't any! It's a leisure vessel.
Bruce Banner What?
Valkyrie The Grandmaster uses it for his good times: orgies and stuff.
Bruce Banner Did she just say the Grandmaster uses it for orgies?
Thor Yeah. Don't touch anything.
Thor Where's Odin?
Loki You just couldn't stay away, could you? Everything was fine without you. Asgard was prospering. You ruined everything! Ask them!
Thor Where's Father? Did you kill him?
Loki You have what you wanted. You have the independence you asked for. Ah!
[Thor puts Mjolnir on his chest]
Loki ouch, ok! I know exactly where he is.
Loki [Thor & Loki transport to NYC via Bifrost. Arrived at Shady Acres Care Home that's being demolished to ruins] I swear I left him right here.
Thor Right here on the sidewalk or right here where the building's being demolished? Great planning!
Loki How was I supposed to know? I can't the see the future. I'm not a witch.
Thor No? Then why are you dressed like one?
Loki [Annoyed] Hey!
Thor I can't believe you're alive! I saw you die. I mourned you. I cried for you.
Loki I'm... honored?
Dr. Stephen Strange Thor, I sense a great change in your future. Destiny has dire plans for you, my friend.
Thor I have dire plans for destiny.
Dr. Stephen Strange [gives up Loki to Thor] I think you can handle things from here.
Loki [pulls out blades] Handle me? Who are you? You think you're some kind of sorcerer? Don't think for one minute, you second-rate...
Dr. Stephen Strange Bye bye.
[sends Thor and Loki through a portal]
[a barber approaches Thor with blades]
Barber Now don't you move. My hands ain't as steady as they used to be!
Thor [tough] By Odin's beard, you shall not cut my hair, lest you feel the wrath of the mighty Thor!
[pause]
Thor [terrified] Please, kind sir, do not cut my hair. NO! NOOO!
[Thor throws Mjolnir at Hela, she catches it]
Thor It's not possible.
Hela Darling, you have no idea what's possible.
[Hela crushes the hammer]
Thor [to Valkyrie] You know, I used to want to be a Valkyrie when I was younger, until I found out you were all women. There's nothing wrong with women, of course, I like women. Sometimes a little too much. Not in a creepy way, just more like a respectful appreciation. I think it's great, an elite force of women warriors.
Hela It's come to my attention that you don't know who I am. I am Hela. Odin's firstborn. Commander of the legions of Asgard. The rightful heir to the throne and the Goddess of Death. My father is dead. As are the princes. You're welcome. We were once the seat of absolute power in the cosmos. Our supremacy was unchallenged. Yet Odin stopped at nine realms. Our destiny is to rule over all others. And I am here to restore that power. Kneel before me and rise into the ranks of my great conquest.
Hogun Whoever you were, whatever you've done, surrender now or we will show you no mercy.
Hela Whoever I am? Did you not listen to a word I said?
Thor You know, Father once told me that a wise man never seeks out war...
Hela ...but he must always be ready for it!
Hela [to Thor] I'm not a queen, or a monster... I'm the godess of death! What were you the god of, again?
Odin Asgard is not a place, it's a people. And its people need your help.
[wielding blasters]
Thor Hello!
Loki Hi.
[open fire]
Surtur You cannot stop Ragnarok. Why fight it?
Thor Because that's what heroes do!
Hela Kneel.
Loki I'm sorry?
Hela [draws a sword] Kneel, before your queen.
Thor I don't think so.
[Grandmaster is announcing the Hulk into the Sakaaran Arena]
Grandmaster ...The champion! The Defending! I give you, your Incredible...
[Hulk enters the arena, roars]
Loki [to himself] I have to get off this planet.
Grandmaster [Runs into Loki as he is trying to run away] Whoa, whoa, where are you going? Sit down.
Hulk HULK! HULK! HULK!
Thor [to the Grandmaster] Hey! Hey! We know each other, he's a friend from work!
Thor [to Hulk] Where have you been? Everyone thought you were dead! There's so much that's happened since I last saw you! I lost my hammer, like yesterday so that's still pretty fresh. Loki, Lok - Loki's alive, can you believe it? He's up there!
[Hulk glances at Loki]
Thor Hey, Loki! Look who it is!
[Loki is horrorstruck]
Loki Your savior is here!
Hela Asgard is dead!
Thor Asgard's not a place, it's a people. This was never about stopping Ragnarok... it was about causing Ragnarok.
Thor [to Loki] Go to the vault. Surtur's crown. It's the only way.
Loki Bold move, brother. Even for me.
[runs off]
Odin Even with two eyes, you only see half of the picture.
Hela Tell me about yourself, Skurge.
Skurge Well, my dad was a stone mason and...
Hela Yeah. Right. Ok. I'll just... I'll stop you there. What I meant was what's your ambition?
Skurge I just want a chance to prove myself.
Hela Recognition. Every great king had an executioner. Not just to execute people but to also execute their vision. But mainly to execute people. Still, it was a great honor. I was Odin's executioner. And now you shall be mine.
Thor I'm not as strong as you.
Odin No... you're stronger.
Thor How do I escape?
Heimdall You're on a planet surrounded by doorways. Go through one.
Thor Which one?
Heimdall The big one!
Loki Do you really think it's a good idea to go back to earth?
Thor Yes, of course. People on earth love me, I'm very popular.
Loki Let me rephrase that: Do you really think it's a good idea to bring ME back to earth?
Thor Probably not, to be honest. I wouldn't worry, Brother. I feel like everything's gonna work out fine.
[Thanos's ship appears]
Bruce Banner [points at his brain] Biggest muscle in the body.
Thor I've got more muscle, so technically more brains!
Valkyrie The lord of thunder sends his regards!
Korg The revolution has begun!
Grandmaster I love when you come to visit, 142. You keep bringing me just the best stuff. Whenever we get to talk to Topaz about Scrapper-142, what do I always say? She is, and it starts with a B.
Topaz Trash.
Grandmaster No. Not trash. Were you waiting to just call her that? It doesn't start with a B!
[Hela approaches Thor, seated on the throne of Asgard]
Hela You're in my seat!
Bruce Banner I don't know how to fly this thing!
Thor You're a doctor, you have PhDs. You should figure it out.
Bruce Banner None of them for flying alien spaceships!
Valkyrie I've spent years, in a haze, trying to forget my past. Sakaar seemed like the best place to drink, and to forget... and to die, one day.
Thor Well, I was thinking that you drink too much and it was probably gonna kill you.
Valkyrie I don't plan to stop drinking. But... I don't wanna forget. I can't turn away anymore. So, if I'm gonna die, well, it might as well be driving my sword through the heart of that murderous hag.
Heimdall Where to?
Thor I'm not sure. Any suggestions? Miek? Where are you from?
Korg Oh, Miek's dead.
Thor Oh.
Korg Yeah, I accidentally stomped on him on the bridge. I still felt so guilty I've been carrying him around all day.
[Miek moves]
Korg Oh Miek you're alive! He's alive, guys! What was your question again, brov?
Thor ...Earth it is.
Loki [brings back Surtur] With the Eternal Flame, you are reborn!
Hela [sees a mural of Odin's work] Look at these lies! Goblets and garden parties? Peace treaties? Odin. Proud to have it... shame of how he got it!
[tears down the mural to reveal a dark mural underneath]
Thor I choose to run towards my problems, and not away from them. Because's that what heroes do.
Skurge [wields Des and Troy] For Asgard.
Bruce Banner You're just using me to get to the Hulk. That's low. You're not my friend.
Thor No, no, no. I don't even like Hulk. He's always like, grr... smash, smash, smash. I prefer you.
Grandmaster Revolution? How did this happen?
Topaz Don't know. But the Arena's mainframe for the Obedience Disks have been deactivated and the slaves have armed themselves.
Grandmaster Ohhh! I don't like that word!
Topaz Mainframe?
Grandmaster No. Why would I not like "mainframe?" No, the "S" word!
Topaz Sorry, the "prisoners with jobs" have armed themselves.
Grandmaster Okay, that's better.
Grandmaster What have you brought today? Tell me.
Valkyrie A contender.
[last words]
Odin [points in the sky] Look at that. Remember this place... home.
Loki You know, I feel it won't make much of a difference...
Thor [to himself] Oh, Loki...
Loki ...but this time, it's truly nothing personal. The reward for your capture...
[he sounds the alarm]
Loki ... will set me up nicely.
Thor Never one for sentiment, were you?
Loki Easier to let it burn.
Thor [grins] I agree.
[Thor holds up the remote control for the Obedience Disk he planted on Loki. As Loki realizes this, Thor hits the button, causing Loki to spasm violently and fall to the floor, unable to move and jerking uncontrollably. Thor walks over to him]
Thor That looks painful. Dear brother, you're becoming predictable. I trust you, you betray me, round and round in circles we go. See Loki, life is about... It's about growth, it's about change, but you seem to just want to stay the same. I guess what I'm trying to say is that you'll always be the god of mischief, but you could be more. I'll just put this over here for you.
[he tosses the remote aside]
Hela I don't know your game, but you can not stop me!
Thor No.
[Surtur appears]
Thor But he can.
Grandmaster Time works real different around these parts. On any other world I would be millions of years old but here on Sakaar...
[leers at Loki, unnerving him]
Thor [sees residents of Sakaar] Hi there...
[they put him in a net]
Thor Banner! Hey, Banner!
Hulk No Banner, only Hulk!
[Thor arrives at the Asgardian Palace to see a giant statue of Loki and the crowd watching a play re-enactment of Loki's death]
Loki Actor Oh, brother. This is it. I take my leave.
Actor Thor You fool, you didn't listen!
Loki Actor I'm sorry.
Actor Thor Lady Sif, get help!
Actor Sif [runs] Somebody, help!
Actor Sif [runs] Somebody, help!
Loki Actor Sorry for all I've done.
Actor Thor Shh. It's all right. Hold on.
Loki Actor I'm sorry I tried to rule Earth.
Actor Thor They'd be lucky to have you.
Loki Actor I'm sorry about that thing with the Tesseract. I just couldn't help myself.
Actor Thor I know.
Loki Actor I'm a trickster.
Actor Thor Yes. So mischievous.
Loki Actor Sorry about that time I turned you into a frog.
Actor Thor It was a wonderful joke.
Odin [watching the play] 'Twas indeed hilarious.
Actor Thor You are the savior of Asgard.
Loki Actor Tell my story.
Actor Thor I will.
Loki Actor Build a statue for me.
Actor Thor We will build a big statue for you.
Loki Actor With my helmet on, with the big bendy horns.
Actor Thor I will tell Father what you did here today.
Odin [whispering] I didn't do it for him.
Loki Actor I didn't do it... for him.
[Loki Actor 'dies' as the choir sings chorus]
Actor Thor NOOOOOOOOOO!
Actor Odin And so, Loki died of his wounds, giving his life for ours. He fought back those disgusting elves, he brought peace to the realm.
[a blue boy appears on stage]
Actor Odin Loki, my boy. 'Twas many moons ago I found you on that frostbitten battlefield. On that day, I did not yet see in you, Asgard's savior. No. You were merely a little blue baby icicle... that melted this old fool's heart.
Korg Hey, man. We're just about to jump on that ginormous spaceship. Wanna come?
Loki You do seem like you're in desperate need of leadership.
Korg Why, thank you!
Hela You're still alive.
Thor I love what you've done with the place. Redecorated and everything.
Hela It would seem our father's solution to every problem was to cover it up.
Thor Or cast it out. He told you you were worthy. He said the same thing to me.
Hela You see, you never knew him, not at his best. Odin and I drowned entire civilizations in blood and tears. Where do you think all this gold came from? And then one day he decided to become a benevolent king. To foster peace, to protect life. To have you.
Thor I understand why you're angry. And you are my sister, and technically have a claim to the throne. And believe me, I would love for someone else to rule. But it can't be you. You're just the worst.
Hela Okay. Get up. You're in my seat.
Loki Here's the thing. I'm probably better off staying here on Sakaar.
Thor That's exactly what I was thinking.
Loki ...Did you just agree with me?
Thor This place is perfect for you. It's savage, chaotic, lawless. Brother, you're going to do GREAT here.
Loki Do you truly think so little of me?
Thor Loki, I thought the world of you. I thought we were going to fight side-by-side forever, but at the end of the day you're you and I'm me and... oh, maybe there's still good in you but... let's be honest, our paths diverged a long time ago.
Loki [emotional] Yeah... it's probably for the best that we'll never see each other again.
Thor That's what you always wanted.
[pats Loki on the back]
Hela So he's dead. I'd have liked to have seen that.
Thor If you were here, I might even give you a hug.
Loki ...I am here...
Hela I'm Hela.
Skurge I'm just a janitor.
Thor I've been having terrible dreams as of late. Every night I see Asgard falling to ruins.
Odin That's just a silly dream, signs of an overactive imagination.
Thor Possibly. But then I decide to go out there and investigate, and what do I find but the Nine Realms completely in chaos? Enemies of Asgard assembling, plotting our demise, all while you, Odin, the protector of those Nine Realms are sitting here, in your bathrobe, eating *grapes.*
Odin Yes, well, it is best to respect our neighbors' freedom.
Thor Yes, of course. The freedom to be *massacred*.
[he threateningly tosses Mjolnir at Odin before catching it]
Odin Well, I've been rather busy myself.
Thor [sarcastically] Watching theatre?
Odin Well... Board meetings and security council meetings...
Thor You're really gonna make me do it?
Odin Do what?
Thor [Thor throws Mjolnir as far as he can, then stand behind Odin with a hand on his neck] You know that nothing will stop Mjolnir as it returns to my hand. Not even your face!
Odin [stammers] You've gone quite mad, you... You'll be executed for this!
Thor Then I'll see you on the other side, *brother!*
Loki [as Mjolnir streaks towards him, "Odin" reveals himself as a disguised Loki] Alright, I yield!
[Thor shoves Loki aside just in time, catching the hammer in his hand]
Grandmaster [broadcast] It's bad news, bad news today. Sakaar, hear ye. Attention, please. I have some bad news. My beloved, exalted Champion has turned up missing. Take to the streets. Celebrate my champion. It seems that that criminally seductive Lord of Thunder has stolen him away.
Thor Seductive GOD of Thunder!
Thor So Earth has... wizards now, huh?
[accidentally destroys a relic]
Dr. Stephen Strange The preferred term is Master of The Mystic Arts. You can leave that now.
Thor Perhaps you're not so bad after all, brother.
Loki Maybe not.
Thor Thank you, Loki.
Thor Let me get this straight. You're going to put your crown into the Eternal Flame, and you suddenly grow big as a house?
Surtur A MOUNTAIN!
Thor The Eternal Flame that Odin keeps locked away in Asgard?
Surtur Odin is not on Asgard. And your absence has left the throne defenseless.
Thor Okay. So, where is this crown?
Surtur [points at the crown] This is my crown. The source of my power!
Thor Oh, that's your crown? I thought it was a big eyebrow.
Surtur It's a crown!
Thor Anyway, it sounds like all I have to do to stop Ragnarok is rip that thing off your head.
Surtur But Ragnarok has already begun! You cannot stop it! I am Asgard's doom, and so are you! All will suffer, all will burn!
Thor Oh, that's intense. You know to be honest, seeing you grow really big and set fire to a planet would be quite the spectacle. But it looks like I'll have to choose Option B, where I bust out of these chains, knock that tiara off your head, and stash you away in Asgard's vault.
Loki It hurts, doesn't it? Being lied to. Being told you're one thing and then learning it's all a fiction.
[Thor throws an object at Loki, revealing him to be an illusion]
Loki You didn't think I'd really come and see you, did you? This place is disgusting. Does this mean you don't want my help? Look, I couldn't jeopardize my position with Grandmaster, it took me time to win his trust. He's a lunatic, but he can be amenable. What I'm telling you is, you could join me at the Grandmaster's side. Perhaps, in time, an accident befalls the Grandmaster, and then...
[makes a gesture of takeover]
Hela My destiny is to rule all others.
[after defeating the Einherjar]
Hela Oh, I've missed this! Still, it's a shame. Good soldiers dying for nothing all because they couldn't see the future. Oh, look. Still alive.
[Hogun weakly stands up]
Hela Change of heart?
Hogun Go back to whatever chamber you crept out of, you evil demoness!
[Hela stabs Hogun]
Bruce Banner [flying a ship] We're coming up on the Devil's Anus.
Grandmaster I'm upset! I'm very upset. You know what I like about being upset? Blame. Right now, that's the mindset that I'm in. And you know who I'm blaming?
Loki Grandmaster, I...
Grandmaster Hey! Don't interrupt me!
Topaz [holds up a Melting Stick] Here you go!
Grandmaster Why are you handing me the Melt Stick? He was interrupting. That's not a capital violation. My precious champion has come up missing and its all because of that Lord of Thunder. It's all because of him, YOUR brother - whatever the story is, adopted, or complicated, I'm sure there's a big history - and YOUR contender!
Loki My dear friend, if you were to give me twelve hours I could bring them both back to you.
Valkyrie I can do it in two.
Loki I could do it in one.
Grandmaster You know what? I woke up this morning thinking about a public execution. But for now, I'll settle for this sweet little "who's gonna get him first?" So you're on the clock!
Heimdall Where to?
Thor I'm not sure. Any suggestions? Miek? Where are you from?
Korg Oh, Miek's dead.
Thor Oh.
Korg Yeah, I accidentally stomped on him on the bridge. I still felt so guilty I've been carrying him around all day.
Korg Oh Miek you're alive! He's alive guys! What was your question again, brov?
Thor Earth it is.
Thor What have I done?
Heimdall You saved us from extinction. Asgard is not a place, it's a people.
Valkyrie Hey, big guy.
Hulk Angry girl...
Valkyrie What have you been up to?
Hulk Winning.
Surtur You have made a grave mistake, Odinson.
Thor I make grave mistakes all the time. Everything seems to work out...
Grandmaster What happened to my manners? I haven't properly introduced myself. Come on. Follow me. My name is Grandmaster. I preside over a little harlequinade called the Contest of Champions. People come from far and wide to unwillingly participate in it. And you, my friend, might just be part of the new cast. What do you say to that?
Thor We're not friends, and I don't give a shit about your games!
Loki Fine. I guess I'll just have to go it alone. Like I've always done. Would you say something? Say something!
Thor What would you like me to say? You faked your own death, you stole the throne, stripped Odin of his power, stranded him on Earth... to die, releasing the Goddess of Death. Have I said enough, or do you do you want me to go further back than the past two days?
Skurge Behold... my stuff.
[hefts up two M-16 assualt rifles]
Skurge I'm particularly fond of these. I pulled 'em out of a place on Midgard called Texas. I even named them. Des and Troy. You see, when you put them together... they destroy.
Korg Another day, another Doug.
Thor Hela! Enough! You want Asgard? It's yours.
Hela Whatever game you're playing, it won't work. You can't defeat me.
Thor No, I know... But he can.
[gestures behind him]
Thor [Surtur appears in his true form, wielding his flaming sword]
Hela NO!
Loki I don't mean to impose...
[Valkyrie throws a bottle and it smashes on the wall behind Loki]
Loki But, uh, the Grandmaster has a great many ships. I may even have stolen the access codes to his security system.
Valkyrie And suddenly you're overcome with an urge to do the right thing.
Loki Heavens, no. I've run out of favor with the Grandmaster, and in exchange for codes and access to a ship, I'm asking for safe passage... through the Anus.
Topaz [to Grandmaster] We've located your cousin.
Grandmaster Huh?... Oh good!...
[to Thor]
Grandmaster You're going to love this!
[to Carlo]
Grandmaster Hey cuz... We couldn't find you! What, have you been hiding?
Cousin Carlo [Begging and whimpering] No!... I'm sorry!
Grandmaster [Nodding sympathetically] Mmhmm.
[Makes hand gesture like Nazi from Schindler's List]
Grandmaster Carlo, I pardon you.
Cousin Carlo [Nodding with clear relief] Oh, thank you!
Grandmaster You're officially pardoned... from life!
[Melts Carlo into bubbling blue mess and haze. The Grandmaster looks away in disgust]
Cousin Carlo Aaauugh!
[to Thor]
Cousin Carlo Help me!
Thor [Watching this in wide-eyed horror] Oh... my... GOD!
Grandmaster [Scrambling backwards] I'm stepping it. I'm stepping in it! Look! Wow!
Thor Oh, the-the smell!
Grandmaster What does it smell like?
Topaz Burnt toast.
Hulk [chases Thor] Friend stay!
[Fenris charges at the Asgardians]
Valkyrie This stupid dog won't die!
Bruce Banner [makes up his mind] Everything's going to be okay. I got this. You want to know who I am?
Valkyrie What the hell are you talking about?
Bruce Banner You'll see!
[jumps off the ship]
Grandmaster Here's what I wanna know. Who are you?
Thor I - am - the God of Thunder!
[raises his arms as energy flows over his hands]
Grandmaster [amused] I didn't hear any thunder, but out of your fingers - was that sparkles?
Surtur [wields his sword] Tremble before me Asgard, for I am your reckoning!
Valkyrie The people are safe. That's all it matters.
Thor We're fulfilling the prophecy.
Valkyrie I hate this prophecy.
Thor So do I. But we have no choice.
[deleted scene]
[Dr Strange puts Loki in a port-a-potty]
Loki [rescued by Thor] Took you long enough!
Thor I couldn't find the key.
Loki Everyone has a key!
Loki I guess I'll have to go it alone. Like I've always done.
Korg Oh, yuck! There's still someone's hair and blood all over this. Guys, can you clean up the weapons once you finish your fight? Disgusting slobs.
Hela [after ripping Thor's eye out] Now you remind me of Dad.
Loki What have you done?
Valkyrie I don't answer to you, lackey.
Loki It's Loki! And you will answer to the Grandmaster!
[the two fight]
Loki Why would you help my brother escape with that green fool?
Valkyrie I don't help anyone!
Loki [sees her tattoo] You're a Valkyrie... I thought the Valkyrie all died gruesome deaths?
Valkyrie Choose your next words wisely!
Loki Terribly sorry. Must be a very painful memory...
Thor If you help me get back to Asgard, I can help you get back to Earth.
Hulk Earth hate Hulk.
Thor Earth loves Hulk. They love you. You're one of the Avengers. One of the team, one of our friends. This is what friends do. They support each other.
Hulk You're Banner's friend.
Thor I'm not Banner's friend. I prefer you.
Hulk Banner's friend.
Thor I don't even like Banner.
[Imitating Banner]
Thor "I'm into numbers and science and stuff."
Valkyrie [Thor, Banner and Valkyrie arrive in Asgard] I never thought I'd be back here.
Bruce Banner I thought it'd be nicer. I mean, not that it's not nice. It's just, it's on fire.
Grandmaster Welcome everybody! Hey, let's have a big round of applause for all of today's contenders who have died so gruesomely! Good sports!
Hulk Thor go. Hulk stay.
Thor Fine. Stay here. Stupid place. It's hideous, by the way. The red, the white. Just pick a color. Ridiculous.
Hulk Thor sad.
Thor Shut up.
Hulk [shoves him] Thor sad.
Thor I'm not sad, idiot. I'm pissed off!
[Hulk groans]
Thor Angrier! I lost my father!
[kicks the stuff]
Thor I lost my hammer!
[Hulk scoffs and turns away]
Hulk Whining and crying, cry like baby!
Thor You're not even listening!
[kicks the weapons at Hulk]
Hulk Don't kick stuff!
[picks up the stuff and throws at him]
Thor You're being a really bad friend!
Hulk You bad friend!
Thor You know what we call you?
Hulk No!
Thor We call you a stupid Avenger.
Hulk YOU TINY AVENGER!
[throws the axe shield at him]
Thor What are you, crazy?
Hulk Yes!
Thor You know what? Earth does hate you.
Loki [sees Thor examining his eye patch] It suits you.
Thor Well, maybe you're not so bad after all, brother.
Loki [smiles] Maybe not.
Thor Thank you. If you were here, I might even give you a hug.
[tosses decanter top at Loki]
Loki [catches it] I'm here.
Bruce Banner Why did you dress me up like Tony?
Thor Because you were naked.
Bruce Banner Okay, I'll give you that.
[Hela arrives in Asgard via the Bifrost]
Volstagg Who are you? What have you done with Thor?
Hela [effortlessly slaughters Volstagg and Fandral after they draw their weapons] I'm Hela.
Thor Nope, we are going through the big one.
Valkyrie The devil's anus?
Bruce Banner Anus? Wait, wait, wait, whose anus?
Thor For the record, I didn't know it was called that when I picked it
Thor [Looking back at Valkyrie] You know, I should probably help her. Here, take the wheel.
Bruce Banner I don't know how to fly this thing!
Thor You're a scientist. Use one of your PhDs.
Bruce Banner [Yelling over his shoulder] None of them are for flying alien spaceships!
