Thor Hey, let's do 'Get Help'.

Thor Come on. You love it.

Loki I hate it.

Thor It's great. It works every time.

Thor Do you have a better plan?

Thor We're doing it.

Loki We are not doing 'Get Help'.

[Thor carries Loki out of the elevator in front of the guards]

Thor Get help! Please! My brother is dying! Get help! Help him!

[as the guard approach them, Thor throws Loki at them, knocking them down]

Thor A classic.

Loki [gets up] I still hate it. It's humiliating.