Kinoafisha Films Money Monster Money Monster Movie Quotes

Patty Fenn [final line] So what the hell kind of show are we going to do next week?
Molly You cry when we fuck, you pasty little bitch!
Lee Gates The name is Lee Gates, the show is Money Monster. Without risk, there is no reward. Should I sell? Should I a loan? GET SOME BALLS!
Won Joon They're only calling it a glitch because nobody understands how the algo works. And if nobody can understand the math, then nobody has to explain the money.
Kyle Budwell [snaps a pistol at him] I want you to admit it was wrong
Walt Camby Look nobody was complaining when it worked it's how this business plays out
Kyle Budwell [cocks the trigger] SAY... IT WAS WRONG
Walt Camby FINE! IT WAS WRONG!
Kyle Budwell [throws fake detonator at him] That's all I wanted to hear
Kyle Budwell Pick a box.
Lee Gates What do you mean?
Kyle Budwell I said "pick a box".
Lee Gates What happens if I pick the wrong box?
Kyle Budwell I said pick one!
Lee Gates I'm not picking a fucking box!
Tech Dave Did he say "fucking" on air?
Patty Fenn Are you fucking kidding me? Call fucking security!
Patty Fenn [through the bathroom door] Can you pick up the pace, please? It's like dealing with my grandmother. Come on, I'm not having a conversation with you through the goddamn door.
Lee Gates [emerging] All right, I'll leave it open next time.
A Team Leader So, he's got the stage all locked up. These are the exits, front and rear. Now, the problem is, this guy's got complete range of vision throughout the entire studio. So our only chance for a clean shot is from these catwalks above the stage. We're putting a man in position there as we speak.
Captain Powell What about the bomb?
Lt. Vasquez Well, this is definitely a dead man's switch here in his hand, which means if you take him out without disarming the bomb first, kaboom.
Officer Benson Got the warrant, got an address. Sending a patrol there now.
Captain Powell Great.
Lt. Vasquez But you see this bulge right here? That's the wireless receiver. Now, Captain, if we can destroy that, then the dead man's switch is just another fucking switch.
Captain Powell Except in order to destroy it, we got to what, shoot Gates?
Lt. Vasquez Well, that's where this guy slipped up. If he wanted to ensure a kill shot, he should've put the receiver here, right over the poor bastard's heart. But instead, he put it down here next to his left kidney. If the bullet's on target, we get to him quick enough to avoid too much blood loss, there's a good chance, Captain, he could survive it.
Captain Powell I'm sorry. Are you proposing we shoot the star of a TV show live, on air, in front of millions of people?
Lt. Vasquez Yeah.
Diane Lester What happened?
Patty Fenn He just shot out your monitor on the stage because you're giving him the same corporate bullshit!
Diane Lester I-I-I'm not. I-I... you have to understand how delicate of a situation this is.
Patty Fenn I'm sitting eighty feet from a bomb! Don't talk to me about delicate situations! You have got to wake up and do the math here, because it is not adding up to me, either.
Diane Lester What do you mean?
Patty Fenn I mean you better ask some real questions and get some real answers, and hurry the fuck up!
Lee Gates So let me ask you something, Kyle. What about your life is so much shittier than the rest of ours that you get to throw in the towel early? Hmm? I mean, I want to know. You got a decent job. You got two hands and two feet. You got a god damn kid on the way! So before you blow me to kingdom come, I want you to answer one question. What makes you such a giant fucking failure compared to everybody else?
Kyle Budwell You really gonna stand there in your $1,000 suit and compare scores with me? Huh? My honest job pays me $14 an hour, you cocksucker. So let's start there. You know how far $14 an hour gets you here in New York? Huh? You know how much of that is left after I pay my rent and all my fucking bills? I keep paddling as hard as I can just to stay above water. It takes everything I got! And that's before the kid gets here. How the hell am I supposed to support him, huh? How am I gonna take care of him?
Lee Gates Well, you'll take great care of him. He gets to grow up being the kid whose old man blew himself up on live TV.
Lee Gates [after Kyle's girlfriend berates him live on the air] It's hard to believe you're the calm one in the relationship.
Lee Gates Is this a union thing?
Ron Sprecher I had a meeting with Tony Biscano at Licem Pharmaceutical.
Patty Fenn Lee, I'll be in your ear.
Ron Sprecher He gave me this.
Lee Gates What is it?
Ron Sprecher It's erectile cream.
Lee Gates Tony Biscano of Licem gave you erectile cream?
Ron Sprecher Yeah.
Lee Gates I guess I wasn't aware of the exact nature of your relationship.
Ron Sprecher Well, they've been testing this thing for over a year, and the approval from the FDA finally came in last night. They're sending out a press release...
Lee Gates And it works?
Ron Sprecher Uh... apparently, yeah. Pretty damn well.
Lee Gates Have you tried it?
Ron Sprecher I just got it, like, thirty minutes ago.
Lee Gates Well, what the hell are you waiting for?
Ron Sprecher You want me to...
Lee Gates Well, we're on in five minutes, aren't we? Put it on!
Lee Gates You want to sit here and take stock of our lives, Kyle? How about we compare scores? How about we do that?
Tech Dave The touchscreen. Shit, the touchscreen.
Lee Gates All right. We got Kyle and we got Lee. Let's start with the obvious. Money. I got some; you don't, I gather. So, that's a point for me.
Patty Fenn Where are you going with this, Lee?
Lee Gates But then there's family. I'm divorced three times. What about you? You got a wife? Hmm? Girlfriend, then?
Patty Fenn Sacajawea, Lee.
Lee Gates You got a girlfriend? That's nice. The magic of young love. I think we can both agree that's a point for you, since the first number on my speed dial is an escort service.
Kyle Budwell No, you don't know anything about me. You know nothing...
Lee Gates I don't need to know anything about you! I know about me. Seven years, three years, fourteen months. The marriages, they get shorter and they get shorter, but settlements, they get larger and larger.
Patty Fenn [walking over to the studio door] Lee? Look at me, Lee. Sacajawea.
Lee Gates Hey, Kyle, you see her? That's Patty, my director, and she wants me to shut up. Well, now she's sick of me, too. And that's why she took a job across the street and didn't tell me. People talk. They all leave sooner or later, Kyle. That's just how it works. So trust me, that's gonna be a point for you. What about kids? You got a kid? Hmm? One on the way, maybe? Yeah? She's expecting. It's a blessing. I have one myself. She must be six or seven. I have no idea. I send a check.
NYPD Detective What's your relationship to Kyle Budwell, ma'am?
Molly Why? Where is he?
NYPD Detective Where have you been all day? If you don't mind me asking.
Molly I work in a glass box underground for eight hours a day. So could you please just tell me what the hell is going on here, because you're really starting to freak me out.
NYPD Detective I'm gonna ask you again. What is your relationship to Kyle Budwell, ma'am?
Molly [opening the door, revealing she's pregnant] Why don't you take a wild guess.
Lee Gates You know what happened. It was a computer glitch.
Kyle Budwell A glitch! A glitch! A glitch! Shut up about the glitch! All right? What the hell does that even mean? You see, you don't even know. I'm not stupid, Lee. I told you, because somehow these clowns lost $800 million overnight. Overnight. And nobody's even actually explained how. How is something like that even possible, huh? It's not a rhetorical question. I want an answer.
Lee Gates What do you want from me, man? I don't run Ibis. I'm just a guy on TV.
Kyle Budwell Shut up, Lee! Shut up! No, no. Do not do that, Lee. Do not do that. You don't get to pass the buck today, Lee. Not today. Not with me.
Lee Gates [to Walt during a live broadcast of Money Monster] Once again it all boils down to good old fashioned fraud
Captain Powell I want the PA system available in case we need to speak to him again.
Patty Fenn [sarcastic] Oh, right, because it worked so well the first time.
Lee Gates Ron, you walking hard or what?
Ron Sprecher Oh, uh, this stuff is incredible. I'm talking 0 to 60 in, like, twenty seconds flat.
Lee Gates Good, so it's a buy, then. All right. Put it away and find me a better lead for next week's show.
Ron Sprecher Put it away?
Arlene [having sex] Oh, my god! Ron! This stuff really works! What's the stock trading at?
Ron Sprecher $4.25.
[moaning]
Ron Sprecher Oh, Christ!
[hearing his phone ring]
Ron Sprecher Shit, shit, shit. Shit. My phone.
Arlene No, it's okay. I need a break, anyway.
Diane Lester Patty, Diane Lester.
Patty Fenn You better have something for me, Diane, and I mean right the fuck now.
Diane Lester It's good to hear your voice, too.
Lee Gates What did I ever do to deserve such a loyal goddamn crew, Lenny?
Lenny (The Cameraman) Not much.
Diane Lester Marta, when is he landing?
Marta (Secretary) I don't even know which plane he's on, so I have no way of tracking him. He took the G-V to Geneva on Tuesday, but then he sent that to Hong Kong to pick up Harvey Bergan. Last location I have for the Learjet was, uh, Sao Paulo on Monday.
Diane Lester Monday? That's four days ago.
Marta (Secretary) You know how he is with his planes. When he's in the air, he's off the grid.
Diane Lester Are you telling me that until he lands, whenever the hell that may be, that he's...
Avery Goodloe CFO He's completely unreachable. Which make this one big clusterfuck.
Lee Gates Stay close. Don't let 'em get a shot at the vest.
Kyle Budwell Well, now might be a good time to tell you something about that vest, then. There's not actually any Semtex in there. It's just clay. Bricks of clay.
Lee Gates What? Jesus Christ.
Kyle Budwell Yeah. I-I wanted to get your attention, not blow up a god damn building.
Captain Powell [holding his cops at bay] Stand down. Easy.
Lee Gates Well, they think it's real. So whatever you do, don't take your finger off that god damn trigger. We're in this together, you dumb shit.
[first lines]
Lee Gates Okay, here we go. Are you listening? Are you paying attention out there? Good. Because it's about to get complicated, so I'm gonna start out slow and make it nice and simple for you. You don't have a *clue* where your money is. See, once upon a time, you could walk into your bank, and they'd open a vault and point to a gold brick. Not anymore. Your money - that thing that you bust your ass for - it's nothing more than a few photons of energy traveling through a massive network of fiber optic cables.
Lee Gates Why'd we do it? We did it to make it go faster. Because your money better be fast - faster than the other guy's. But if you want faster markets with faster trades, faster profits, faster everything, sometimes you're gonna blow a tire. And that is exactly what happened yesterday at 1:07 p.m., Eastern Standard Time.
Tech Dave Hi, there's a guy with a gun in studio 3.
Security Officer Nolan It sounds like a real cute stunt today.
Tech Dave Would you turn on the god damn TV? It's not a stunt this time.
Security Officer Nolan [switching channels] Jesus!
Patty Fenn When am I getting the revisions for the opening?
Lee Gates Ah, we're making some changes on it. Anybody seen Ron?
Patty Fenn Might I get those before the show or after the show?
Lee Gates You know the drill. You just point the camera in my direction, and we'll figure it out together.
Patty Fenn It always sounds so simple and yet so moronic.
Lee Gates Why the hell would Walt cancel? He called me from Geneva yesterday.
Patty Fenn I don't know. He's on a plane.
Lee Gates And how are we just finding out about it now?
Patty Fenn That is a great question, and you can ask him the next time you talk to him.
Captain Powell Can we get everybody out of here? Young lady, please, exit the building.
Walt Camby Wait a second, why does she get to leave?
Diane Lester [giving Walt's phone to Powell] This might be able to help with your investigation...
Walt Camby This is all her fault. Go ahead, Diane, walk away. You're the only reason we're stuck here with this psycho.
Diane Lester [turning back] You wanted transparency, Walt? Well, here's your chance.
Patty Fenn I need a satellite van and an audio package downstairs in two minutes.
Tech Director Jim [searching video feeds] Lenny, where are you?
Patty Fenn Jim, where's my feed with Lenny? I need it right now.
Tech Director Jim Come on, Lenny.
Lee Gates [he finds the feed] Patty tells us to stay, we stay.
Tech Director Jim Okay, Lenny! He's up. He's live.
Lee Gates Yeah, Patty. It's always Patty. You know, my first day on the job, she told me I had a penis where my brain should be. She's right. She's always right. She stayed here longer than she should have, I know that. But the truth is I don't know what I'd do without her at this point. But if she was standing right here, right now, I couldn't admit that. But luckily it's just you in front of me, Lenny. You and your... your warm eyes and your gentle soul.
Lenny (The Cameraman) All right, get the fuck out of here.
Kyle Budwell [pointing a gun to him while invading the show] Don't move.
Lee Gates What the hell? Is this a union thing?
Lee Gates [from the trailer]
[trying to appease Kyle]
Lee Gates I'll get you some answers
Kyle Budwell [from the trailer]
[facing the camera]
Kyle Budwell How's that even fair?
