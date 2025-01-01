A Team Leader So, he's got the stage all locked up. These are the exits, front and rear. Now, the problem is, this guy's got complete range of vision throughout the entire studio. So our only chance for a clean shot is from these catwalks above the stage. We're putting a man in position there as we speak.

Captain Powell What about the bomb?

Lt. Vasquez Well, this is definitely a dead man's switch here in his hand, which means if you take him out without disarming the bomb first, kaboom.

Officer Benson Got the warrant, got an address. Sending a patrol there now.

Lt. Vasquez But you see this bulge right here? That's the wireless receiver. Now, Captain, if we can destroy that, then the dead man's switch is just another fucking switch.

Captain Powell Except in order to destroy it, we got to what, shoot Gates?

Lt. Vasquez Well, that's where this guy slipped up. If he wanted to ensure a kill shot, he should've put the receiver here, right over the poor bastard's heart. But instead, he put it down here next to his left kidney. If the bullet's on target, we get to him quick enough to avoid too much blood loss, there's a good chance, Captain, he could survive it.

Captain Powell I'm sorry. Are you proposing we shoot the star of a TV show live, on air, in front of millions of people?