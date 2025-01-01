Menu
Chasing Amy Movie Quotes

Alyssa Why are we stopping?
Holden 'Cause I can't take this.
Alyssa Can't take what?
Holden I love you.
Alyssa You love me?
Holden I love you. And not, not in a friendly way, although I think we're great friends. And not in a misplaced affection, puppy-dog way, although I'm sure that's what you'll call it. I love you. Very, very simple, very truly. You are the-the epitome of everything I have ever looked for in another human being. And I know that you think of me as just a friend, and crossing that line is-is-is the furthest thing from an option you would ever consider. But I had to say it. I just, I can't take this anymore. I can't stand next to you without wanting to hold you. I can't-I can't look into your eyes without feeling that-that longing you only read about in trashy romance novels. I can't talk to you without wanting to express my love for everything you are. And I know this will probably queer our friendship - no pun intended - but I had to say it, 'cause I've never felt this way before, and I-I don't care. I like who I am because of it. And if bringing this to light means we can't hang out anymore, then that hurts me. But God, I just, I couldn't allow another day to go by without just getting it out there, regardless of the outcome, which by the look on your face is to be the inevitable shoot-down. And, you know, I'll accept that. But I know, I know that some part of you is hesitating for a moment, and if there's a moment of hesitation, then that means you feel something too. And all I ask, please, is that you just - you just not dismiss that, and try to dwell in it for just ten seconds. Alyssa, there isn't another soul on this fucking planet who has ever made me half the person I am when I'm with you, and I would risk this friendship for the chance to take it to the next plateau. Because it is there between you and me. You can't deny that. Even if, you know, even if we never talk again after tonight, please know that I am forever changed because of who you are and what you've meant to me, which - while I do appreciate it - I'd never need a painting of birds bought at a diner to remind me of.
Silent Bob So there's me and Amy, and we're all inseparable, right? Just big time in love. And then four months down the road, the idiot gear kicks in, and I ask about the ex-boyfriend. Which, as we all know, is a really dumb move. But you know how it is: you don't wanna know, but you just have to, right? Stupid guy bullshit. So, anyway, she starts telling me about him... how they fell in love, and how they went out for a couple of years, and how they lived together, her mother likes me better, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah... and I'm okay. But then she drops the bomb on me, and the bomb is this: it seems that a couple of times, while they were going out, he brought some people to bed with them. Ménage à trois, I believe it's called. Now this just blows my mind, right? I mean, I am not used to this sort of thing. I mean, I was raised Catholic, for God's sake.
Silent Bob Do something.
Silent Bob So I'm totally weirded out by this, right? And then I just start blasting her. Like... I don't know how to deal with what I'm feeling, so I figure the best way is by calling her a slut, right? And tell her she was used. I'm... I'm out for blood. I really wanna hurt this girl. I'm like, "What the fuck is your problem?", right? And she's just all calmly trying to tell me, like, it was that time and it was that place and she doesn't think she should apologize because she doesn't feel that she's done anything wrong. I'm like, "Oh, really?" That's when I look her straight in the eye, I tell her it's over. I walk.
Silent Bob No, idiot. It was a mistake. I didn't hate her. I wasn't disgusted with her. I was afraid. At that moment, I felt small, like... like I'd lacked experience, like I'd never be on her level, like I'd never be enough for her or something like that, you know what I'm saying? But, what I did not get, she didn't care. She wasn't looking for that guy anymore. She was... she was looking for me, for the Bob. But, uh, by the time I figure this all out, it was too late, man. She moved on, and all I had to show for it was some foolish pride, which then gave way to regret. She was the girl, I know that now. But I pushed her away. So, I've spent every day since then chasing Amy... so to speak.
Hooper Always some white boy gotta invoke the holy trilogy. Bust this: Those movies are about how the white man keeps the brother man down, even in a galaxy far, far away. Check this shit: You got cracker farm boy Luke Skywalker, Nazi poster boy, blond hair, blue eyes. And then you got Darth Vader, the blackest brother in the galaxy, Nubian god!
Banky Edwards What's a Nubian?
Hooper Shut the fuck up! Now... Vader, he's a spiritual brother, y'know, down with the force and all that good shit. Then this cracker, Skywalker, gets his hands on a light saber and the boy decides he's gonna run the fuckin' universe; gets a whole clan of whites together. And they go and bust up Vader's hood, the Death Star. Now what the fuck do you call that?
Banky Edwards Intergalactic civil war?
Hooper Gentrification! They gon' drive out the black element to make the galaxy quote, unquote, safe for white folks. And Jedi's the most insulting installment! Because Vader's beautiful black visage is sullied when he pulls off his mask to reveal a feeble, crusty, old white man! They tryin' to tell us that deep inside we all wants to be white!
Banky Edwards Well, isn't that true?
[Hooper pulls out his gun, shoots Banky]
Silent Bob [mumbling to Holden, who has just revealed his trouble with Alyssa] You're chasin' Amy.
Holden [Shocked that Silent Bob has broken his silence] What? What did you say?
Silent Bob You're chasing Amy.
Jay What do you look so shocked for, man? Fat bastard does this all the time. He thinks just 'cause he doesn't say anything, it'll have some huge impact when he does open his fuckin' mouth...
Silent Bob Jesus Christ, why don't you shut up? You're always yap-yap-yappin' all the time! You're givin' me a fuckin' headache.
[to Holden]
Silent Bob I went through something like what you're talking about, a couple years ago with this chick named Amy.
Jay When was this?
Silent Bob [annoyed] A couple of years ago?
Jay What, she live in Canada or something? How come I don't remember anyone with the name of Amy?
Silent Bob Bitch, what you don't know about me I can just about squeeze in the Grand fucking Canyon. Did you know I always wanted to be a dancer in Vegas?
Banky Edwards Archie is *not* fucking Mr. Weatherbee!
Banky Edwards Alright, now see this? This is a four-way road, okay? And dead in the center is a crisp, new, hundred dollar bill. Now, at the end of each of these streets are four people, okay? You following?
Holden Yeah.
Banky Edwards Good. Over here, we have a male-affectionate, easy to get along with, non-political agenda lesbian. Down here, we have a man-hating, angry as fuck, agenda of rage, bitter dyke. Over here, we got Santa Claus, and up here the Easter Bunny. Which one is going to get to the hundred dollar bill first?
Holden What is this supposed to prove?
Banky Edwards No, I'm serious. This is a serious exercise. It's like an SAT question. Which one is going to get to the hundred dollar bill first? The male-friendly lesbian, the man-hating dyke, Santa Claus, or the Easter bunny?
Holden The man-hating dyke.
Banky Edwards Good. Why?
Holden I don't know.
Banky Edwards [shouting] Because the other three are figments of your fucking imagination!
Hooper For years in this industry, whenever an African American character, hero or villain, was introduced - usually by *white* artists and writers - they got slapped with racist names that singled them out as Negroes. Now, my book, "White-Hatin' Coon," don't have none of that bullshit. The hero's name is Maleekwa, and he's a descendant from the black tribe that established the first society on the planet, while all you European motherfuckers were still hiding in caves and shit, all terrified of the sun. He's a strong role model that a young black reader can look up to. 'Cause I'm here to tell you, the chickens is coming home to roost, y'all. The black man's no longer gonna play the minstrel in the medium of comics and sci-fi fantasy. We keepin' it real, and we gonna get respect by any means necessary.
Holden Ah, come on, that's a bunch of horse shit! Lando Calrissian was a black guy. You know. He got to fly the Millennium Falcon, what's the matter with you?
Hooper Who said that?
Holden I did! Lando Calrissian is a positive role-model in the realm of science-fiction/fantasy.
Hooper Fuck Lando Calrissian! Uncle Tom nigger!
Alyssa You know, I didn't just heed what I was taught, men and women should be together, it's the natural way, that kind of thing. I'm not with you because of what family, society, life tried to instill in me from day one. The way the world is, how seldom it is that you meet that one person who just *gets* you - it's so rare. My parents didn't really have it. There were no examples set for me in the world of male-female relationships. And to cut oneself off from finding that person, to immediately halve your options by eliminating the possibility of finding that one person within your own gender, that just seemed stupid to me. So I didn't. But then you came along. You, the one least likely. I mean, you were a guy.
Holden Still am.
Alyssa And while I was falling for you I put a ceiling on that, because you *were* a guy. Until I remembered why I opened the door to women in the first place: to not limit the likelihood of finding that one person who'd complement me so completely. So here we are. I was thorough when I looked for you. And I feel justified lying in your arms, 'cause I got here on my own terms, and I have no question there was some place I didn't look. And for me that makes all the difference.
Holden [pause] Well, can I at least tell people all you needed was some serious deep dicking?
Banky Edwards [to Alyssa] Since you like chicks, right, do you just look at yourself naked in the mirror all the time?
Holden Oh no, here's the big test. Quick Stop.
Alyssa My best friend fucked a dead guy in the bathroom.
Holden You know that girl?
Alyssa I did, before she was committed.
Jay So why the long face, Horse? Banky on the rag?
Holden I'm just, ahh, I'm just havin' a little girl trouble.
Jay Bitch pressin' charges? I get that a lot.
Hooper So where's your better half?
Banky Edwards Takin' a piss. The guy's got a bladder like an infant.
Hooper That's funny. He says you're hung like an infant.
Banky Edwards Does his mother tell him everything?
Holden Okay, I'm telling you, she's never even been with a guy, much less these two fucking zeroes.
Banky Edwards I'm telling you the bitch could be a bigger fucking germ farm than that monkey in Outbreak.
Banky Edwards What is it about this girl man? You know you have no shot at getting her into bed. Why do you bother wasting time with her? Because you're Holden fucking McNeil, the most persistent traveler on the road that's *not* the path of least resistance. Everything's gotta be a fucking challenge for you and this little relationship with that *bitch* is a prime example of your fucking condition. Well, I don't need a magic 8-ball to look into your future. You want a forecast? Here, will Holden ever fuck Alyssa? Oh, what a shock, "Not fucking Likely." This relationship is affecting you, our work and our friendship and the time's gonna come when I throw down the gauntlet and say it's me or her. Then what are you gonna say?
Holden I think you should let this one go.
Banky Edwards No, what would you say? Would you trash twenty years of fucking friendship because you got some idiotic notion that this chick would even let you sniff her panties, let alone fuck her?
Holden Look fucking asshole, I'm telling you, okay, let it go!
Banky Edwards What the fuck, man! What the fuck makes this bitch all that important?
Holden 'Cause I'm fucking in love with her, man, okay?
Jay [as they get up to leave] Until then, keep your unit on you.
Holden I'll try.
Silent Bob No, no. "Do or do not. There is no try."
Jay Knock that shit off, we got a bus to catch! Jedi bitch.
[last lines]
Jay [after the end credits] Man, why do you always have to tell that fucking gay story for?
Silent Bob Shut up.
Jay You shut up, you fat fuck.
Alyssa I love you, I always will. Know that. But I'm not your fucking whore.
Cohee Lundin [Explaining how Alyssa's High-School nickname "Finger-Cuffs" came to be] Alyssa Jones? Shit, I know Alyssa Jones, I mean I *know* Alyssa Jones! Know what I'm sayin'? Me and Rick Darris used to hang around her house after school and shit cause her parents were like never home and shit. One day Rick just whips it out and starts rubbin it on her leg and shit, starts chasin her around the living room. I was dyin. But you know what the crazy bitch did? She drops to her knees and she just starts suckin him off. Right there in front of me, like I wasn't even there man. I almost died. But that's not the fucked up part. The fucked up part was Rick, man, right in the middle of it, he turns to me and he says 'Cohee!' Just like that, 'Co-Hee!' So I'm like, "Yo ill give it a shot." So I start pullin' her pants down and shit. All slow cause I'm figurin' any minute she's gonna turn around and belt me in the mouth and shit right? But yo check this shit out man. Shes all into it. She doesn't even try to stop me or nothin'. Shes all wet and shit and I just start going to work, Know what I'm sayin? Me and Rick are just going to town on this crazy bitch and shes just loving it, all moaning and shit, it was fucked up! So Ricks the one that came up with the nickname, cause that day she had us locked in tight from both ends like a pair of god-damned Chinese finger cuffs!
Alyssa So, you've never been curious about men?
Holden Curious about men? Well, I always wondered why my father watched Hee Haw.
Holden Hey! Hey! Hey, would you wait a minute!
Alyssa Get the fuck off me!
Holden So, it's true right? Is that what you wanna hear? Is it?
Alyssa Yeah, Holden, it's true. In fact everything you heard or dug up on me is probably true. Yeah, I took on two guys at once! You wanna hear some gems you might not have unearthed? I took a twenty six year old guy to my senior prom and left halfway through to have sex with him and Gwen Turner in the back seat of a limo. Or how about in college when I let Shannon Hamilton videotape us having sex, only to find out the next day he broadcast it on the campus cable station. They're all true, Holden. Didn't you know? I am the queen of suburban legend!
Holden Did you somehow fuckin' fail to mention this to me? What the fuck's wrong with you? How could you do those things?
Alyssa Easily! Some I did out of what I thought was love. But good or bad, those are my choices, and I am not making apologies for them now! Not to you, or not to anyone! And how dare you lay a guilt trip on me about it, in public, no less? Who the fuck do you think you are, you judgemental prick?
Holden How the fuck am I supposed to feel about this?
Alyssa How are you supposed to feel about it? Feel whatever the fuck you want to about it, all right? The only thing that matters is how you feel about me.
Holden I don't know how I feel about you right now.
Alyssa Why? Why? Because I had some sex?
Holden Some sex?
Alyssa Yes, Holden, that's al it was, some sex. Most of it stupid High School sex. Like you never had sex in High School.
Holden Alyssa, there is a world of fucking difference between typical High School sex and getting fucked by two fucking guys at the same time! They fuckin' used you!
Alyssa No! I used them! You don't think I would've let it happen if I hadn't' wanted to, do you? I was an experimental girl for Christ's sake! Maybe you knew early on that your track was from point A to B, but unlike you I was not given a fucking map at birth, so I tried it all! That is until we, that's you and I, got together and suddenly I was sated! Can't you take some fucking comfort in that? You turned out to be all I was looking for, the missing piece in the big fucking puzzle. Look, I'm sorry that I let you believe you were the only guy I had ever been with. I should have been more honest. But it just didn't- it seemed to make you feel special in a way that me telling you over and over again how incredible you are just wouldn't get across. Holden, I'm sorry.
[she cries in his jacket]
Holden [he pushes her away] Just don't do that.
Alyssa Do you mean to tell me that, while you have zero problem with me sleeping with half the women in New York City, you have some sort of half-assed mealy-mouthed objection to pubescent antics that took place almost ten years ago? What the fuck is your problem?
Holden I want us to be something that we can't be.
Alyssa And what's that?
Holden A normal couple.
Alyssa [screaming] Fuck!
Holden If this is a crush, I don't think I could take it if the real thing ever happened.
Holden So, uh, what do you wanna do tonight?
Banky Edwards I dunno. Get a pizza, watch "Degrassi Jr. High".
Holden You got a weird thing for Canadian melodrama.
Banky Edwards I got a weird thing for girls who say, "Aboot."
Alyssa Fucking is not limited to penetration, Banky. For me, it describes any sex when it's not totally about love. I don't love Kim, but I'll fuck her. I'm sure you don't love every girl you sleep with.
Banky Edwards Some of them I downright loathe.
Jay What's that shit he's got us saying?
Silent Bob Oh, umm... "Snootchie Bootchies."
Jay Snootchie Bootchies. Who the fuck talks like that? That is fucking baby talk.
[about Banky's argument with his grade school religion teacher]
Alyssa How bad could it have been?
Holden Well, have you ever seen a nun call a small child a fucking cunt rag?
[Banky is strangling the Collector]
Collector You're mucking with a G, you fuckin' tracer.
Banky Edwards I'll trace a chalk line around your dead fucking body, you fuck!
Holden McNeil [to Security Guards] Will you get him out of here!
Collector [as he's being dragged away by Security Guard] Hey wait a second! He jumped me, you fucking tracer!
Banky Edwards YOUR MOTHER'S A TRACER!
Holden How do you manage to get away with this all the time? I mean, shouldn't the cops be busting your head open right about now?
Banky Edwards Wrong coast.
Alyssa Let me ask you a question. Can men fuck each other?
Banky Edwards What, are you asking for my permission?
Alyssa In your estimation.
Banky Edwards Sure.
Alyssa So, for you, to fuck is to penetrate. You're used to the more traditional definition. You inside some girl you duped, jackhammering away, not noticing that bored look in her eyes.
Banky Edwards Hey, I always notice that bored look in their eyes, alright?
Banky Edwards Catholic school girls. The uniform's what does it for me. I wish I had've went with more Catholic school girls when I was a kid. As it stands, I have no "And then she unzipped her jumper" stories.
Alyssa So your new book seems to be selling like mad.
Holden It all goes back to something my grandmother told me when I was a kid. "Holden," she said, "the big bucks are in dick and fart jokes." She was a church-goer.
Alyssa Uh-oh, the cry from the heart of a real artist trapped in commercial hell, pitying his good fortune. I'm sure you can dry your eyes on all those fat checks you rake in.
Holden I'm sorry, did I detect a note of bitter envy in there!
Alyssa Nope. I'm happy my stuff gets read at all. There's very little market for hearts and flowers in this spandex-clad, big pecs, big tits, big guns field. If I sell two issues, I feel like John Grisham.
Hooper Archie was the bitch and Jughead was the butch. That's why Jughead wears that crown-looking hat all the time. He the king of queen Archie's world.
Fan I love these guys! You know what? They're like Bill and Ted meet... Cheech and Chong!
Holden McNeil Yeah. I-I kinda like to think of them as Rosencrantz and Guildenstern meet Vladimir and Estragon.
Fan Yes!
[pause]
Fan Who?
Banky Edwards I just have to get something.
Holden Look, man, we miss this train, I'm gonna shitcan you and just hire Charles Schulz.
[Banky pulls out a huge stack of porno books]
Holden Oh my God. Who are you, Larry fucking Flynt? What are you gonna do with all of those?
Banky Edwards Read the articles. What do you think I'm gonna do with them? They're stroke books, stupid!
Holden You've got like thirty books there! We're only going to be gone for two days!
Banky Edwards Variety's the spice of life. I like a wide selection. Sometimes I'm in the mood for nasty close-ups, sometimes I like them arty and air-brushed. Sometimes it's a spread brown-eye kind of night, sometimes it's girl-on-girl time. Sometimes a steamy letter will do, sometimes - not often, but sometimes - I like the idea of a chick with a horse.
Hooper X [to Banky] What's a Nubian? Bitch, you almost made me laugh.
Jay Come on, man. I know people who know people.
Holden You sound like Barbra Streisand.
Jay [about Silent Bob] That's because I got this tubby bitch playing her "Greatest Hits" tape in my ear all the time. You gotta see him, man, when she starts singing that uh... "You Don't Bring Me Flowers", this faggot starts crying like a little girl with a scraped knee and shit. Big fucking softie.
Hooper Ooh, Yanni!
[while autographing a comic for a young fan, Hooper points at Holden]
Hooper See that man right there? He the Devil, understand? Never take your eye off the man.
Hooper Screw that "all for one" shit, alright? I gotta deal with being a minority in a minority of the minority, and nobody's supportin' my ass.
Banky Edwards I'm going to prove to you beyond the shadow of a doubt that Archie is all about pussy.
Banky Edwards [showing one of his porno magazines to a kid at the train station] And then, Black Beauty couldn't take it any longer and he finally did some of his own mounting.
Holden You seemed weirded out back there.
Banky Edwards That was my couch you were fucking on.
Holden Sorry.
Banky Edwards I wanted to watch some T.V. Hard to do when your best friend's wrapped around his naked rug muncher on your couch.
Holden She had boxers on.
Banky Edwards [to Holden] You're way too conservative for that girl. She's been around and seen things we've only read about in books.
Holden I want us to be something that we can't be.
Alyssa And what's that?
Holden A normal couple.
Jay You gotta boil it down to the essentials. It's like Cube says, "Life ain't nothin' but bitches and money."
Holden Thanks, guys. Just what I needed. Advice from the 'hood.
Hooper [waves a dollar at Banky] Here.
Banky Edwards What?
Hooper I want you to go down to the corner store, and buy yourself a clue.
Hooper I need to sell the image to sell the book. I mean, would the audience still buy the whole black rage angle if they found out the book was written by a... you know...
Banky Edwards Faggot?
Hooper When you say it, it sounds so sexy.
[kisses Banky]
Banky Edwards What does it matter if I refer to her as a dyke? Or if I call the Whalers a bunch of faggots in the privacy of my own office, far from the sensitive ears of the rest of the world?
Alyssa I remember those guys used to come over to my house almost everyday after school. They'd bug my sisters, look through my dad's closet for porno tapes, raid the fridge. They really took advantage of my parents never being home. This one day, Rick pulled his dick out and started chasing me around the house with it! Right in front of Cohee, man! I couldn't believe it!
Holden Rick pulled his dick out? Really? What did you do?
Alyssa [yells] I blew him while Cohee fucked me!
Holden Excuse me?
Alyssa That's what you wanted to hear, isn't it? That's what this little cross-examination of yours is all about? God! Well, next time, try not to make it so obvious, alright? There's subtler ways of badgering a witness! Am I right?
Bystander Jeez, man. Even I knew what you were getting at.
Alyssa If you wanted some background information on me, Holden, all you had to do was ask. I would have gladly volunteered it. You didn't have to go playing Hercule-fucking-Poirot!
Bystander [to his friend] I told you these were good seats!
Jay [about Holden] Yo... look at this morose motherfucker here! Smells like someone shit in his cereal. Bonnnggggggg!
Holden Man, what took you guys so long? Where were you at the mall again?
Jay Bitch don't even start, alright. We stopped that shit years ago. Toss the salad.
[at a Skee-ball arcade]
Alyssa And this is where you take straight chicks on dates.
Holden What, are you kidding? This place is like Spanish Fly! This'll probably be the first time I don't score afterwards.
Alyssa I don't know, I'm starting to feel a tingle in my bottom.
Jay Holy fucking shit! Finger Cuffs? You're dating Finger Cuffs, you silly son of a bitch?
Holden [on the phone] What's up? I'm about to get on a train.
Alyssa Oh, why?
Holden Last minute invite to the Boston Cup.
Alyssa Shit.
Holden What?
Alyssa Well my sister's at my parents and I was gonna go see her.
Holden The one that wrote the book?
Alyssa Yeah. But I was staying all weekend, I wanted to hang out with you. This sucks.
Holden You know, umm... both of us don't have to go.
Holden Really?
Holden Yeah. Banky can do this by himself. And you know, it's not like we're on panels. It's just a signing appearance.
Alyssa If you come and pick me up, I'll be your best friend.
Holden Where's your apartment?
Hooper I think it's more like Banky's having a real problem with all things not hetero right about now.
Banky Edwards [playing video game] Fucking faggot, man! Did you *see* that? Your dyke-courting ass just got me scored on.
Alyssa [about Holden's new comic, "Chasing Amy"] Looks like a very personal story.
Holden I finally had something personal to say.
Jay [to Holden] Bitch tasted life, yo, now she's settlin' for your boring, funny-book-makin' ass.
[Alyssa on the phone with Holden after she paged him]
Alyssa One minute, five seconds; you are such my bitch.
Banky Edwards All every woman really wants, be it mother, senator, nun, is some serious deep-dickin'.
Holden What are you doing?
Alyssa Get in the car and get outta here!
Holden You're gonna hitch to New York?
Alyssa Yep!
Holden Aren't you at least gonna comment?
Alyssa Here's my comment: Fuck you!
Holden Why?
Alyssa That was so unfair. You know how unfair that was.
Holden It's unfair that I'm in love with you?
Alyssa No, it's unfortunate that you're in love with me! It's unfair that you felt the fuckin' need to unburden your soul about it. Do you remember for one fucking second who I am?
Holden So? I mean, you know, people change.
Alyssa Oh! Oh! it's that simple? You fall in love with me and want a romantic relationship. Nothing changes for you with the exception of feeling hunky-dory all the time. But what about me, Holden? It's not that simple, I just can't get into a relationship with you without throwing my whole fucking world into upheaval.
Holden Listen, that's every relationship. There's always going to be a period of adjustment.
Alyssa Period of adjustment? There is no
[hitting him]
Alyssa *period of adjustment*, Holden! I am fucking gay!
[hitting him]
Alyssa That's who I am, and you assume I can turn that around just because you've got a fucking crush?
Holden If this is a crush I don't think I can take it if this real thing ever happened.
Alyssa Go home, Holden.
Holden I suppose you're both wondering why I asked you over here tonight.
Banky Edwards I just figured you'd wanna tell her to fuck off with me here so you wouldn't have to go through the story again later.
Alyssa Fuck you
Banky Edwards Not even if you let me videotape it
Holden I'm only going to tell you this once. Shut up.
Hooper So what if it is true? Does it bother you?
Holden Sex with multiple partners? At the same time?
Hooper [gasps sarcastically]
Holden So what did you do last night?
Alyssa Got laid.
Holden [Skee ball flies out of his hand and breaks a pinball machine]
Alyssa [to Holden] I like you, Holden. I haven't liked a man in a long time. And it's not because I'm a man hater or something like that. It's just been sometime that I've been exposed to a man that didn't immediately live into a stereotype of some sort. And I want you to feel comfortable with me, because I'd really like us to be friends.
Banky Edwards What the fuck is going on here?
Holden McNeil I'm starting a new page?
[Banky grabs the pen out of Holden's hand and throws it]
Banky Edwards Not with this shit, with you. What the fuck is going on with you and that girl?
Holden McNeil We're just friends!
Banky Edwards She's programming you!
Holden McNeil I beg your pardon? Programming?
Banky Edwards Yeah, and apparently you don't even fucking realize it!
Banky Edwards How was your pseudo date?
Holden Leave it alone.
Banky Edwards That chick bugs me.
Holden No, everyone bugs you.
Holden Sorry about him, he's, uh, he's dealing with being an inker.
Alyssa Oh... you trace.
Alyssa Fuck you.
Banky Edwards Not even if you let me video tape it.
Jay Kick her to the fuckin' curb, man. Bitches get to be too much trouble. There's always the band...
[He and Silent Bob hold up their right hands]
Jay ... of the hand.
[first lines]
Comic Book Writer #1 I don't know. I love Chow Yun Fat. I just don't see him playing Madman.
Holden Okay, I've had my finger up my ass. I wouldn't say I've had anal sex.
Hooper What is it about gay men that terrifies the rest of the world?
Hooper Men need to believe that they're Marco Fucking Polo when it comes to sex.
[on his lovemaking approach]
Banky Edwards You gotta handle it like CNN and the Weather Channel: constant updates.
Banky Edwards I feel a hate crime coming on.
Banky Edwards This is all gonna end badly.
Banky Edwards Now *that*, my friend, is a shared moment.
[wanting to leave Meow Mix after learning Alyssa is gay]
Holden McNeil We gotta beat that traffic, huh?
Banky Edwards What traffic? It's 1:30 in the morning!
Holden McNeil And rush hour starts in six hours. Let's go.
Hooper Holden, Banky, this pile of PMS is Alyssa Jones.
Alyssa Are you an authorized dealmaker in this establishment? Do you have the power to negotiate?
Cashier You wanna haggle over the price of your French Dip?
Alyssa Since most of these people are rooting for the home team, I'm gonna cheer for the visitors. I'm a big visitors fan. Especially the kind that make coffee for ya in the morning before they go!
Banky Edwards How should I sign this?
Little Kid I don't want you to sign it, man. I want the guy that draws Bluntman and Chronic to sign it.
[snatches the comic away]
Little Kid You're just a tracer.
Collector Tell him, little shaver.
Hooper Wait, wait. There's something you should know.
Holden She's got a boyfriend?
Hooper Well, no.
Holden Then what's to know, my friend? What's to know?
Holden [after Banky just got into a fight with a fan for calling him a "tracer."] Can I explain the audience principle to you? If you insult and accost them, then we have no audience!
Banky Edwards [shouting] He started it! Fucking cock-knocker! He's lucky I didn't put my pen through his thorax!
Holden Alyssa from last night Alyssa?
Hooper How do you begin and end a question with the same word like that? You got skill.
Banky Edwards [to Holden] What did I tell you? She just needs the right guy.
Alyssa She is such a cunt.
Banky Edwards Bring on the free hooch!
Banky Edwards Holden!
Holden What?
Banky Edwards Let's go!
Holden You see that dent in the hood of your car?
Banky Edwards [looks outside] Son of a bitch!
Holden How the hell could you do those things?
Alyssa Easily! Some of it I did out of stupidity, some of it I did out of what I thought was love, but, good or bad, they were my choices, and I'm not making apologies for them now! Not to you or anyone!
Dalia Why are you playing the pronoun game?
Alyssa What? What are you talking about? I'm not even.
Dalia You are. "I met someone." "We have a great time. "They're from my home town." Doesn't this tube of wonderful have a name!
Banky Edwards Everybody has an agenda, alright? Everyone.
Jay There's one bitch in the world, one bitch with many faces.
Alyssa [yelling at the hockey game] If you don't start using that whistle, I'm gonna jam it straight up your ass!
Holden [about Alyssa] She's never even been with a guy.
Banky Edwards That's what she says.
Tory Another one bites the dust.
Holden You gotta respect that kind of display of affection, you know what I mean? Sure, it's crazy, it's rude, it's self-absorbed, but, uh, you know, it's love.
