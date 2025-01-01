Tony Gartner, Washington Post General, Colonel Sterling's order to activate lights, was that a standard response to enemy infiltration of the lines?

General Hershberg At the critical moment, in spite of terrible losses, Colonel Sterling didn't hesitate to act. Ordering those tanks to turn on their lights saved the lives of God knows how many of our men. Heroic acts arise out of desperate circumstances.

Tony Gartner, Washington Post I have no trouble at all believing Colonel Sterling is a hero.

General Hershberg Like Captain Karen Walden. Did you know, Mr Gartner, that for the first time a woman is being considered for the medal of honor for her performance under fire? And, um... Colonel Sterling is just finishing up the inquiry. How's that going, Nat?

Nathaniel Serling I think, uh... in order to honor a soldier like Karen Walden, we have to tell the truth, General, about what happened over there. The whole, hard... cold truth. And until we do that, uh, we dishonor her and every soldier who died, who gave their life for their country.

[Colonel Sterling gets up out of his chair, walks over to General Hershberg and throws his report on the desk]